Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. Veel plezier!

FINISH - Lewis Hamilton klokt de snelste tijd in de tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. De Brit is nipt sneller dan teamgenoot Valtteri Bottas (tweede) en Pierre Gasly (derde). Max Verstappen geeft op de vierde plek twee tienden toe op de tijd van de Brit.
FINISH - De FIA meldt dat de sessie niet meer wordt hervat. Met deze klapper van Leclerc komt de training dus ten einde.
CODE ROOD - Charles Leclerc stapt gelukkig ongedeerd uit.
CODE ROOD - Wat een gigantische klap is dit geweest! De Ferrari van Charles Leclerc staat zwaar gehavend in de bandenstapel. 
Nog 10 min - Verstappen is net als Hamilton en Bottas onderweg op gebruikte mediumbanden. De tijden worden daardoor niet meer verbeterd.
Nog 20 min - Verstappen verbetert zijn tijd, maar niet zijn plek. De stand:

  1. Hamilton (M) - 1.29,018
  2. Bottas (M) - 1.29,079
  3. Gasly (S) - 1.29,099
  4. Verstappen (M) - 1.29,213
Nog 22 min - Gasly klimt naar de derde plek en verwijst Verstappen daarmee naar de vierde positie. De stand:

  1. Hamilton (M) - 1.29,018
  2. Bottas (M) - 1.29,079
  3. Gasly (S) - 1.29,099
  4. Verstappen (M) - 1.29,290
Nog 24 min - "Ik heb hetzelfde probleem met de voorkant. En dat nu op koude banden", aldus Verstappen over de boordradio. "We moeten dit oplossen." Het is mij niet helemaal duidelijk op welk probleem de Nederlander doelt.
Nog 27 min - Verstappen heeft bij zijn tweede poging wél een vrije baan, maar komt niet tot een tijdsverbetering.
Nog 28 min - Ook Hamilton breekt zijn eerste getimede ronde af. De Brit komt in het verkeer terecht.
Nog 30 min - Verstappen maakt in de eerste bocht een foutje en breekt zijn eerste poging af.
Nog 33 min - We gaan er even goed voor zitten. Ook Verstappen rijdt naar buiten op zacht rubber.
Nog 33 min - Hamilton en Bottas gaan weer op pad met zachte banden. Verstappen blijft nog even binnen.
Nog 36 min - Verstappen komt net als beide Mercedes-coureurs weer de pits in. Hamilton is nog altijd het snelst.
Nog 41 min - Ditmaal topt Lewis Hamilton de tijdenlijst. De Brit is nipt sneller dan teamgenoot Bottas.

  1. Hamilton (M) - 1.29,018
  2. Bottas (M) - 1.29,079
  3. Verstappen (M) - 1.29,290
Nog 44 min - Bottas verwijst Verstappen naar de tweede plek. De stand:

  1. Bottas (M) - 1.29,079
  2. Verstappen (M) - 1.29,290
  3. Tsunoda (M) - 1.29,597
Nog 48 min - Verstappen scherpt zijn snelste tijd aan. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) - 1.29,706
  2. Leclerc (M) - 1.29,818
  3. Sainz (H) - 1.30,168
Nog 50 min - Hamilton komt nog niet aan de tijd van Verstappen en staat voorlopig derde. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) - 1.30,104
  2. Leclerc (M) - 1.30,180
  3. Hamilton (M) - 1.30,215
Nog 52 min - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen: 1.30,104. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) - 1.30,104
  2. Leclerc (M) - 1.30,180
  3. Ocon (M) - 1.30,220
Nog 55 min - Het is meteen druk op de baan. Iedereen is buiten. Verstappen rijdt net als beide Merceders-coureurs op medium.
Nog 58 min - De omstandigheden van deze training zullen gelijk zijn aan de omstandigheden tijdens de kwalificatie en de race omdat deze sessies op hetzelfde tijdstip worden verreden.
Nog 60 min - Groen! De tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië is onderweg.
De avond is gevallen in Djedda. De tweede vrije training staat op het punt van beginnen.
FINISH - De top vijf:

  1. Lewis Hamilton (S) - 1.29,786
  2. Max Verstappen (S) - 1.29,842
  3. Valtteri Bottas (S) - 1.30,009
  4. Pierre Gasly (S) - 1.30,263
  5. Antonio Giovinazzi (S) - 1.30,318
FINISH - Lewis Hamilton klokt de snelste tijd in de eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Saoedi-Arabië. De Brit is op het razendsnelle circuit in Djedda een halve tiende sneller dan Max Verstappen (tweede). Valtteri Bottas completeert de top drie.
Nog 1 min - Verstappen verbetert zich in extremis en klokt de tweede tijd, een halve tiende achter Hamilton.
3 uur geleden
Nog 2 min - Verstappen lijkt te schrikken van Ocon in de eerste bocht en schiet net als de Fransman even van de baan. Beiden kunnen hun weg vervolgen.
3 uur geleden
Nog 8 min - Verstappen komt te wijd over de kerbstones en breekt zijn ronde af. Hij was op dat moment al een halve seconde langzamer dan Hamilton.
3 uur geleden
Nog 12 min - Na een korte stop gaat Verstappen verder op drie rondes oude zachte banden.
3 uur geleden
Nog 15 min - Hamilton klokt op nieuw zacht rubber de snelste tijd: 1.29,786. Verstappen reed zijn snelste tijd dus op de hardste band.

  1. Hamilton (S) - 1.29,786
  2. Bottas (S) - 1.30,009
  3. Verstappen (H) - 1.30,014
Nog 20 min - Bottas gaat op zacht met vijf duizendsten onder de tijd van Verstappen door. De stand:

  1. Bottas (S) - 1.30,009
  2. Verstappen (H) - 1.30,014
  3. Sainz (S) - 1.30,364
Nog 20 min - Verstappen verbetert zich niet in zijn eerste getimede ronde op zacht rubber.
Nog 24 min - Nu wordt het interessant. Verstappen gaat op pad met zachte banden.
4 uur geleden
Nog 33 min - Verstappen komt na twaalf rondes op de harde band naar binnen. Hamilton gaat op zijn zachte rubber nog wel even door.
4 uur geleden
Nog 36 min - Verstappen haalt opnieuw een halve tel van zijn snelste ronde af. Voor de duidelijkheid: hij rijdt op de langzaamste harde band. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (H) - 1.30,014
  2. Hamilton (S) - 1.30,678
  3. Bottas (S) - 1.30,949
Nog 41 min - Verstappen gaat na een korte pitstop verder op zijn harde banden en haalt nog maar eens een halve seconde van zijn snelste ronde af. We kunnen wel stellen dat het een veelbelovend begin van de Nederlander is. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (H) - 1.30,354
  2. Norris (H) - 1.31,155
  3. Leclerc (S) - 1.32,158
Nog 47 min - Verstappen zet op zijn harde banden de toon en is veel sneller dan de rest op zacht. Hamilton klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de zevende tijd. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (H) - 1.30,920
  2. Bottas (S) - 1.31,712
  3. Ricciardo (M) - 1.32,760
Nog 50 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen (H) - 1.31,736
  2. Gasly (S) - 1.32,760
  3. Bottas (S) - 1.33,014
