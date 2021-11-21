Verstappen - 351,5 punten Hamilton - 343,5 Bottas - 203 Pérez - 190

Verstappen houdt met zijn tweede plek de schade beperkt en krijgt in Saoedi-Arabië voor het eerst in zijn loopbaan een kans om de wereldtitel te pakken. Als Verstappen wint en Hamilton als zevende of lager eindigt, is het kampioenschap over twee weken beslist. De WK-stand: