- GP Qatar
- Verstappen tweede
- Hamilton leidt
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Alonso
- Pérez
- Ocon
- Stroll
- Sainz
- Leclerc
- Norris
- Vettel
LAP 48/57 Ocon does fight hard, but in the end he can't hold Perez off - and the Red Bull man moves up to P5 Tense final few laps coming up in the battle for P3 and a podium place! 🍿 #QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton
- Verstappen +8,9
- Alonso +41,2
- Norris +7,6
- Pérez +7,8
LAP 43/57 Hamilton (P1) and Verstappen (P2) both take their second pit stops 👨🔧 Hamilton looking comfortable, with the gap between the two still around 8.5s after their stops But don't take your eyes off this one... #QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton
- Verstappen +8,4
- Alonso +36,4
- Norris +6,4
- Ocon +8,1
- Stroll +1,6
- Pérez +1,3
- Hamilton
- Verstappen +9,5
- Pérez +54,5
- Alonso +5,4
- Norris +7,1
Welkom bij de cursus slijpen voor gevorderden. #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Joost Nederpelt
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton
- Verstappen +8,1
- Pérez +50,2
- Alonso +6,0
- Gasly +7,8
- Hamilton
- Verstappen +6,9
- Bottas +24,0
- Pérez +20,2
- Hamilton
- Verstappen +8,4
- Alonso +4,9
- Norris +9,4
- Bottas +0,9
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Alonso
- Pérez
- Norris
- Bottas
Na 14 ronden HAM gap naar ALO in P3 meer dan 27s. Met dit tempo gaan HAM en VER het gehele veld op 1 ronde zetten. Ongekend groot verschil met de rest vh veld. Ziet er misschien saai uit zo, maar geniet hiervan. Het is ongelooflijk bijzonder wat zij laten zien.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ho-Pin Tung 董荷斌
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton
- Verstappen +7,2
- Alonso +22,3
- Norris + 2,9
- Pérez +0,9
LAP 6/57 What a start in Qatar from Max Verstappen! He's already up to P2, having started in P7 👏 The battle between him and Lewis Hamilton is ON! 🍿 #QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Alonso
- Gasly
- Norris
- Pérez
- Ocon
- Sainz
- Bottas
- Stroll