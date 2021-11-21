Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Qatar. Veel plezier!

  • GP Qatar
  • Verstappen tweede
  • Hamilton wint
13 minuten geleden
"Het was een heel goede race", analyseert Hamilton. "Ik geniet ervan om tijdens races te knokken met andere coureurs, maar we hadden de punten heel hard nodig vandaag. Het team geweldig werk geleverd door mij een perfecte auto te geven en ook bij de pitstops goed te handelen. Ik kan niet wachten om weer te gaan racen. Het is een loodzwaar seizoen en om nu twee races achter elkaar te winnen voelt geweldig. Het geeft ons een goede uitganspositie voor de laatste twee races en ik voel me fitter dan ooit."
21 minuten geleden
"Door onze startpositie hadden we een lastige uitgangspositie, maar gelukkig lukte het me om vrij snel naar de tweede plek te rijden", zegt Max Verstappen. "Het is mooi dat ik daarna ook nog de snelste ronde heb kunnen klokken. Ik weet dat het een heel lastig eind van het seizoen gaat worden, maar het blijft in ieder geval spannend tot het eind."
28 minuten geleden
Verstappen houdt met zijn tweede plek de schade beperkt en krijgt in Saoedi-Arabië voor het eerst in zijn loopbaan een kans om de wereldtitel te pakken. Als Verstappen wint en Hamilton als zevende of lager eindigt, is het kampioenschap over twee weken beslist. De WK-stand:

  1. Verstappen - 351,5 punten
  2. Hamilton - 343,5
  3. Bottas - 203
  4. Pérez - 190
28 minuten geleden
FINISH - De top tien:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Alonso
  4. Pérez
  5. Ocon
  6. Stroll
  7. Sainz
  8. Leclerc
  9. Norris
  10. Vettel
35 minuten geleden
FINISH - Lewis Hamilton wint de Grand Prix van Qatar. Max Verstappen houdt met de tweede plek en een snelste raceronde de schade beperkt. Fernando Alonso eindigt als derde en pakt zijn eerste podium sinds zijn rentree in de Formule 1.
36 minuten geleden
Nog 1 ronde - De laatste ronde loopt in Qatar.
37 minuten geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Verstappen geeft met zijn extra stop de zege wel definitief aan Hamilton.
38 minuten geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Verstappen maakt nog een extra pitstop en wisselt naar de zachte band. Daarmee gaat hij proberen om de snelste ronde nog een keer aan te scherpen.
39 minuten geleden
Nog 3 rondes - Virtual safetycar! Latifi heeft de pits niet gehaald en staat met een lekke band in de grindbak.
40 minuten geleden
Nog 4 rondes - Verstappen scherpt de snelste raceronde nog een keer aan. Met 1.24,031 is hij liefst 2,3 seconden rapper dan Hamilton.
41 minuten geleden
Nog 4 rondes - Verstappen heeft de snelste raceronde nog altijd in handen. Gaat Hamilton nog een poging wagen om de tijd van de NEderlander af te pakken?
42 minuten geleden
Nog 6 rondes - En ook Latifi heeft een lekke band. Coureurs die lang door zijn blijven rijden komen in de problemen met hun rubber.
44 minuten geleden
Nog 7 rondes - Ook een lekke band voor George Russell. De Williams-coureur komt binnen en wisselt naar zachte banden. Hij rijdt al laatste.
één uur geleden
Nog 7 rondes - Valtteri Bottas is de eerste uitvaller van de dag. De Fin reed al buiten de punten en ziet zijn race met technische problemen ten einde komen.
één uur geleden
Nog 8 rondes - Lando Norris maakt een pitstop en staat zijn vierde plek af aan Pérez.
één uur geleden
Nog 10 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +8,9
  3. Alonso +41,2
  4. Norris +7,6
  5. Pérez +7,8
één uur geleden
Nog 10 rondes - Pérez verschalkt Ocon en klimt naar de vijfde plek.
één uur geleden
Nog 11 rondes - Snelste ronde Max Verstappen. Met 1.25,030 is hij een seconde sneller dan Hamilton, die last heeft van verkeer.
één uur geleden
Nog 15 rondes - Mercedes is dusdanig snel vandaag dat het niet realistisch lijkt dat Verstappen zijn acht seconden achterstand goed kan maken. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +8,4
  3. Alonso +36,4
  4. Norris +6,4
  5. Ocon +8,1
  6. Stroll +1,6
  7. Pérez +1,3
één uur geleden
Nog 16 rondes - Pitstop Lewis Hamilton. Ook de Mercedes-rijder wisselt naar medium en hij komt met negen seconden voorsprong op Verstappen weer de baan op.
één uur geleden
Nog 16 rondes - Ook Pérez komt binnen voor een tweede set medium. Hij valt terug naar de zevende plek.
één uur geleden
Nog 16 rondes - Verstappen in de pits. De Nederlander beleeft een vlekkeloze stop en wisselt naar de mediumband. Hij blijft gewoon tweede en komt met 34 seconden achterstand op Hamilton weer de baan op.
één uur geleden
Nog 17 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +9,5
  3. Pérez +54,5
  4. Alonso +5,4
  5. Norris +7,1
één uur geleden
Nog 19 rondes - "Ik krijg langzaam maar zeker iets meer vibraties in mijn auto", meldt Verstappen over de boordradio. Het geeft aan dat de banden onder de Red Bull achteruit gaan.
één uur geleden
Nog 20 rondes - De rondetijden van Verstappen en Hamilton zijn vrijwel identiek aan elkaar. Het verschil tussen de nummer één en twee schommelt rond de acht seconden.
één uur geleden
Nog 23 rondes - Het wegvallen van Bottas is voor Red Bull erg gunstig in het constructeurskampioenschap. Pérez schuift op naar de derde plek. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +8,1
  3. Pérez +50,2
  4. Alonso +6,0 
  5. Gasly +7,8
één uur geleden
Nog 24 rondes - Bottas heeft liefst 35 rondes op de mediumband gereden. De Fin wisselt naar hard rubber en komt als veertiende weer de baan op.
één uur geleden
Nog 25 rondes - Lekke band Valtteri Bottas! De vonken vliegen onder de Mercedes vandaan en hij haalt maar net de pits.
één uur geleden
Nog 26 rondes - Verstappen snoept in de afgelopen ronde drie tienden van de voorsprong van Hamilton af. Het verschil is 6,4 seconden. Hamilton had in de afgelopen rondes wel last van verkeer en daar gaat Verstappen nu mee te maken krijgen.
één uur geleden
Nog 27 rondes - Verstappen begint inderdaad gas te geven en klokt de snelste raceronde. Met 1.26,587 is de Nederlander een halve seconde sneller dan Hamilton.
één uur geleden
Nog 28 rondes - Pérez verschalkt Alonso en duikt de top vier in. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +6,9
  3. Bottas +24,0
  4. Pérez +20,2
één uur geleden
Nog 31 rondes - "Laten we wat lol beleven", zegt Max Verstappen, die vraagt of hij mag gaan pushen, over de boordradio. "We worden toch sowieso wel tweede." Red Bull antwoordt bevestigend.
één uur geleden
Nog 32 rondes - Hamilton pakt de snelste raceronde weer af van Verstappen en is nu  drie tienden sneller dan de Nederlander.
één uur geleden
Nog 33 rondes - Snelste raceronde Max Verstappen. Met 1.27,079 is hij liefst acht tienden sneller dan Hamilton. Het verschil is 7,6 seconden.
één uur geleden
Nog 34 rondes - Alonso in de pits. De Spanjaard geeft zijn derde plek daarmee aan Bottas en komt als tiende weer de baan op.
één uur geleden
Nog 37 rondes - Hamilton, die op zijn nieuwe banden de snelste raceronde noteert, heeft acht seonden voorsprong op Verstappen. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +8,4
  3. Alonso +4,9
  4. Norris +9,4
  5. Bottas +0,9
2 uur geleden
Nog 38 rondes - En ook Sergio Pérez komt binnen. De Mexicaan valt terug naar de elfde plek en rijdt nu ook op hard.
2 uur geleden
Nog 39 rondes - Hamilton is niet blij met de strategie van Mercedes. "We zijn absoluut te vroeg gestopt."
2 uur geleden
Nog 39 rondes - En ook Hamilton maakt meteen zijn pitstop. De Brit blijft leider en behoudt zijn ruime voorsprong op Verstappen. Het verschil tussen de leider en Verstappen is ongeveer tien seconden.
2 uur geleden
Nog 40 rondes - Pitstop Max Verstappen! De Red Bull-rijder wisselt naar de harde band en komt vlak voor Alonso weer de baan op. Hij blijft tweede.
2 uur geleden
Nog 41 rondes - Bottas gaat eenvoudig voorbij Ocon en rijdt nu op de zesde plek. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen 
  3. Alonso
  4. Pérez
  5. Norris
  6. Bottas
2 uur geleden
Nog 43 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen +7,2
  3. Alonso +22,3
  4. Norris + 2,9
  5. Pérez +0,9
2 uur geleden
Nog 45 rondes - Pérez verschalkt Gasly en rijdt zijn Red Bull de top vijf in.
2 uur geleden
Nog 47 rondes - Verstappen verliest iedere ronde ongeveer vier tienden. "Ik doe echt mijn best, maar meer dan dit zit er niet in", zegt hij over de boordradio.
