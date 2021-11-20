- GP Qatar
- Hamilton
- Gasly
- Alonso
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Ocon
- Tsunoda
- Vettel
- Norris
- Sainz
🏁 Q2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁 Big shocks as Perez misses out on Q3, alongside Ricciardo and Leclerc! 😳 #QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1
- Formula 1
11. Sergio Pérez
12. Lance Stroll
13. Charles Leclerc
14. Daniel Ricciardo
15. George Russell
10. Stroll
11. Norris
12. Pérez
13. Russell
14. Ricciardo
15. Leclerc
First Q2 laps in and it's Lewis on top. 💪 Mega lap on the Mediums puts him 0.3s clear of VB in P4.
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
🏁 Q1 CLASSIFICATION 🏁 Hamilton finishes on top in the first instalment of qualifying #QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1
- Formula 1
- Formula 1
16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Nicholas Latifi
18. Antonio Giovinazzi
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Nikita Mazepin
14. Latifi
15. Leclerc
16. Stroll
17. Räikkönen
18. Giovinazzi
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
13. Leclerc
14. Stroll
15. Russell
16. Latifi
17. Räikkönen
18. Giovinazzi
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
- Formula 1
- Formula 1
- Formula 1
Sundown at Losail 🌄 Quali coming right up in Qatar!
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
Strap yourselves in, quali is just round the corner! 😅 Let's have your predictions, please! 📣
- Williams Racing
- Valtteri Bottas - 1.22,310
- Lewis Hamilton - 1.22,388
- Max Verstappen - 1.22,651
- Pierre Gasly - 1.22,835
- Sergio Pérez - 1.22,846
- Bottas - 1.22,310
- Hamilton - 1.22,388
- Verstappen - 1.22,651
- Bottas - 1.22,310
- Hamilton - 1.22,388
- Pérez - 1.22,846
- Verstappen - 1.22,985
- Hamilton - 1.22,388
- Bottas - 1.22,573
- Pérez - 1.22,846
- Verstappen - 1.22,985
Repairs being made to the top flap as well as the actuator / linkage, again.
- Matthew Somerfield 🅢🅞🅜🅔🅡🅢Ⓕ①
