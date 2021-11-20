Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Qatar. Veel plezier!

Nog 12 min (Q3) - Groen! De derde kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
De coureurs die gaan strijden om poleposition:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Gasly
  3. Alonso
  4. Verstappen
  5. Bottas
  6. Ocon
  7. Tsunoda
  8. Vettel
  9. Norris
  10. Sainz
FINISH (Q2) - Ook Leclerc en Ricciardo komen niet door Q2 heen. De afvallers: 

11. Sergio Pérez
12. Lance Stroll
13. Charles Leclerc
14. Daniel Ricciardo
15. George Russell
FINISH (Q2) - Sergio Pérez redt het niet! Wat een blamage voor de Mexicaan en een aderlating voor Red Bull in de titelstrijd. Pérez komt op zachte banden niet verder dan de elfde plek. Verstappen staat er morgen alleen voor. Ook Leclerc en Ricciardo vallen af in Q2.
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Alle coureurs gaan nog een keer op pad in een poging hun tijd te verbeteren. Alleen Sainz en Bottas rijden op medium, de rest op soft.
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Russell verbetert zijn tijd, maar niet zijn plek en blijft dertiende. Pérez staat nog altijd twaalfde, Verstappen derde.
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Sergio Pérez zal toch echt nog een keer aan moeten zetten om Q3 te halen. In de gevarenzone:

10. Stroll

11. Norris
12. Pérez
13. Russell
14. Ricciardo
15. Leclerc
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt de derde tijd achter Hamilton en Gasly, die op zachte banden rijdt. Bottas staat vierde.
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen geeft drie tienden toe op Hamilton in de eerste twee sectoren.
Nog 11 min (Q2) - De coureurs beginnen aan hun eerste getimede ronde.
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Vrijwel alle coureurs gaan op pad met mediumbanden. Alleen de AlphaTauri-coureurs rijden op zachte banden.
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! De tweede kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
FINISH (Q1) - Lewis Hamilton pakt bij het vallen van vlag toch nog de snelste tijd van Verstappen af. Maar het verschil is met 95 duizendsten behoorlijk klein. De afvallers:

16. Kimi Räikkönen
17. Nicholas Latifi
18. Antonio Giovinazzi
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Nikita Mazepin
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Bottas en Hamilton gaan nog een keer op pad terwijl Verstappen en Pérez binnen blijven staan.
Nog 2 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

14. Latifi
15. Leclerc

16. Stroll
17. Räikkönen
18. Giovinazzi
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
Nog 4 min (Q1) - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Met 1.21,996 is hij twee honderdsten rapper dan Bottas.
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone: 

13. Leclerc
14. Stroll
15. Russell

16. Latifi
17. Räikkönen
18. Giovinazzi
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Bottas klokt de snelste tijd en is drie duizendsten sneller dan teamgenoot Hamilton.
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Opvallend: Gasly klokt op mediumbanden de derde tijd. Verstappen staat nog altijd tweede en lijkt veilig voor Q2.
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt in zijn getimede ronde de tweede tijd. De Nederlander geeft twee tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Hamilton.
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Verstappen stuurt zijn Red Bull het asfalt op. Zoals altijd plaatsen de beste vijftien coureurs zich voor de tweede kwalificatiesessie.
Nog 15 min (Q1) - Het is nog vrij rustig op de baan. Alle topcoureurs staan nog binnen.
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Qatar is onderweg.
Wie pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Qatar?
Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner stelt dat de problemen aan het DRS-systeem van Max Verstappen zijn verholpen. De Nederlander stond in de derde training geruime tijd in de pits door een probleem met zijn achtervleugel. "De jongens hebben hard gewerkt en als het goed is alles nu verholpen", zegt Horner in gesprek met Ziggo Sport. "Op sportief gebied hebben we werk te doen. Het wordt een gigantische uitdaging om Mercedes te verslaan of om ze überhaupt te splitsen."
FINISH - De top vijf: 

  1. Valtteri Bottas - 1.22,310 
  2. Lewis Hamilton - 1.22,388 
  3. Max Verstappen - 1.22,651
  4. Pierre Gasly - 1.22,835
  5. Sergio Pérez - 1.22,846
FINISH - Mercedes zet de toon in de derde vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Qatar. Valtteri Bottas is het snelst, voor teamgenoot Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen staat geruime tijd in de pits met DRS-problemen. De Nederlander klokt in de slotfase nog wel de derde tijd en geeft drie tienden toe op Bottas.
Nog 1 min - Verstappen rijdt door de pits en heeft geen tijd meer om nog een getimede ronde neer te zetten.
Nog 2 min - Verstappen klokt de derde tijd en geeft drie tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Bottas. De stand:

  1. Bottas - 1.22,310
  2. Hamilton - 1.22,388
  3. Verstappen - 1.22,651
Nog 2 min - Verstappen loopt in de tweede sector wel een tiende in op Bottas.
Nog 3 min - Verstappen geeft in de eerste sector al twee tienden toe op Bottas.
Nog 4 min - Gele vlag voor Mick Schumacher. De Haas-coureur is gespind en weet zijn auto uit het grind te houden.
Nog 5 min - Zijn de DRS-problemen van Verstappen opgelost en kan hij de tijden van de Mercedes-coureurs aanvallen?
Nog 6 min - Daar gaat Verstappen dan toch nog op pad. De Red Bull-coureur heeft nieuwe zacht banden meegekregen.
Nog 7 min - En nog altijd wordt er flink gesleuteld aan de achtervleugel van Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur heeft pas zes rondes gereden.
Nog 8 min - Bottas klokt de snelste tijd. De stand:

  1. Bottas - 1.22,310
  2. Hamilton - 1.22,388
  3. Pérez - 1.22,846
  4. Verstappen - 1.22,985
Nog 8 min - Het begint toch zorgelijk te worden voor Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur staat nog altijd in de pits.
Nog 11 min - Hamilton klokt de snelste tijd en Pérez verwijst Verstappen naar de vierde plek. De stand:

  1. Hamilton - 1.22,388
  2. Bottas - 1.22,573
  3. Pérez - 1.22,846
  4. Verstappen - 1.22,985
Nog 12 min  - Gele vlag! Charles Leclerc staat in het grind. De Monegask lijkt zijn weg zonder schade te kunnen vervolgen.
