Meanwhile... Red Bull are still tweaking the rear wings on both Checo and Max's car #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1
- Formula 1
Lance Stroll is eraf geschoten! De Canadees zit te ver naar buiten en komt daardoor op het vuil. Hij raakt vervolgens de controle over zijn auto kwijt.
- Räikkönen - 1.19,108
- Mazepin - 1.22,270
- Red Bull Racing Honda
🏁 END OF FP3 🏁 The home hero @SChecoPerez tops the session 💫 #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1
- Pérez - 1.17,024
- Verstappen - 1.17,217
- Hamilton - 1.17,675
- Bottas - 1.17,708
- Sainz - 1.18,029
📰 UPDATE 📰 Esteban will have a new engine for this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix - his fourth of the season. All components of the power unit will be brand new for Qualifying and the Race. #MexicoGP
- Alpine F1 Team
- Verstappen (S) 1.17,217
- Bottas (S) - 1.17,708
- Hamilton (S) - 1.17,903
- Pérez (S) - 1.17,934
- Verstappen - 1.17,537
- Bottas - 1.17,708
- Pérez - 1.17,934
- Valtteri Bottas (S) - 1.18,661
- Lewis Hamilton (S) - 1.18,770
- Charles Leclerc (S) - 1.18,864
- Yuki Tsunoda - 1.19,579
- Lando Norris - 1.20,589
- George Russell - 1.21,206