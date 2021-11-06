Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Mexico. Veel plezier!

  • GP Mexico:
  • LIVE: kwalificatie
  • Afgelopen: VT3
over één dag
Dit zijn voorlopig de tijden die op het bord staan:

  1. Leclerc - 1.17,991
  2. Vettel - 1.18,490
  3. Sainz - 1.18,583
  4. Giovinazzi - 1.18,820
  5. Räikkönen - 1.19,108
  6. Stroll - 1.20,873
  7. Mazepin - 1.22,270
over één dag
Nog 11 min (Q1) - De Aston Martin van Lance Stroll wordt inmiddels geborgen. Het gaat nog wel enkele minuten duren tot alle brokstukken zijn opgeruimd.
over één dag
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Met nog 10:58 minuten op de klok wordt het zo dringen op de baan. De klok staat nu voorlopig stil.
over één dag
Nog 11 min (Q1) - "Is hij oké?", vraagt Lewis Hamilton via de boordradio. Het antwoord is positief: "Ja, hij is oké."
over één dag
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Rode vlag!

Lance Stroll is eraf geschoten! De Canadees zit te ver naar buiten en komt daardoor op het vuil. Hij raakt vervolgens de controle over zijn auto kwijt.
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Vrijwel iedereen meldt zich op de baan in Mexico-stad. Alleen Russell en de Mercedes-coureurs zijn nog binnen.
over één dag
Nog 14 min (Q1) - De eerste tijden verschijnen op het bord.

  1. Räikkönen - 1.19,108
  2. Mazepin - 1.22,270
over één dag
Nog 16 min (Q1) - De monteurs van Red Bull sleutelen nog wat aan de achtervleugel van Max Verstappen.
over één dag
Nog 17 min (Q1) - Latifi meldt zich als eerste buiten. Hij wordt gevolgd door het duo van Haas.
over één dag
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Mexico is onderweg.
over één dag
Wie verovert poleposition in Mexico-stad?
over één dag
Dat is een zorg voor morgen. Het is namelijk eerst afwachten wie er daadwerkelijk op poleposition mag starten. Max Verstappen jaagt in Mexico-stad op de dertiende poleposition uit zijn carrière.
over één dag
De vraag is alleen: wat is poleposition in Mexico waard? Daar kunnen Sebastian Vettel (2017) en Daniel Ricciardo (2018📸) over meepraten. Ze begonnen allebei vrij recent op pole, maar waren hun koppositie in de eerste bocht al kwijt.
over één dag
Het is tijd voor de kwalificatie in Mexico! Wie pakte hier poleposition in de laatste jaren?

  • 2019: Charles Leclerc
  • 2018: Daniel Ricciardo
  • 2017: Sebastian Vettel (📸)
  • 2016: Lewis Hamilton
  • 2015: Nico Rosberg
over één dag
over één dag
FINISH! - Sergio Pérez (1.17,024) is in de derde vrije training net wat sneller dan ploeggenoot Max Verstappen (1.17,217). Het tweetal wordt op een behoorlijke afstand gevolgd door de mannen van Mercedes.

  1. Pérez - 1.17,024
  2. Verstappen - 1.17,217
  3. Hamilton - 1.17,675
  4. Bottas - 1.17,708
  5. Sainz - 1.18,029
over één dag
Nog 3 min - Hamilton krijgt te horen dat hij ruim zes tiende langzamer is dan Pérez, die de snelste tijd in handen heeft. "Zes en een halve tiende?, vraagt de Brit over de boordradio met een verbaasde toon.
over één dag
Nog 3 min - Verstappen komt niet aan de tijd van Pérez. "Ik heb geen enkele grip, het is heel vreemd", zegt Verstappen over de boordradio.
over één dag
Nog 4 min - Verstappen meldt zich op de baan! Sergio Pérez is ondertussen net sneller dan de Limburger: 1.17,024.
over één dag
Nog 9 min - We zien dat de monteurs van Verstappen zich over de achtervleugel van de Limburger ontfermen. Gaat Verstappen nog iets uitproberen in het slot van de derde training?
over één dag
Nog 10 min - Het publiek op de banken in Mexico! Sergio Pérez noteert 1.17,272 en is daarmee niet veel langzamer dan Verstappen met de snelste tijd (1.17,217).
over één dag
Nog 13 min - Hamilton en Bottas zorgen net als in VT2 voor een scheiding tussen de twee mannen van Red Bull.

  1. Verstappen (S) 1.17,217
  2. Bottas (S) - 1.17,708
  3. Hamilton (S) - 1.17,903
  4. Pérez (S) - 1.17,934
over één dag
Nog 15 min - Ah, daar zijn Mercedes-coureurs Hamilton en Bottas weer. Komen zij nu dichter in de buurt van de 1.17,217 van Verstappen?
over één dag
Nog 18 min - We hebben Lewis Hamilton trouwens al even niet meer op de baan gezien. Hij heeft vooralsnog de zevende tijd in handen (18.18,770).
over één dag
Nog 23 min - Verstappen met een verbetering: 1:17.217. Hij is daarmee sneller dan in VT2 (1.17,301).
over één dag
Nog 25 min - Valtteri Bottas verbetert zich flink. Hij rijdt naar de tweede tijd, maar zit wel op bijna twee tiende van Verstappen.

  1. Verstappen - 1.17,537
  2. Bottas - 1.17,708
  3. Pérez - 1.17,934
over één dag
Nog 28 min - Zo! Verstappen noteert 1.17,537 en is daarmee direct bijna een halve seconde sneller dan ploeggenoot Sergio Pérez.
over één dag
Sergio Pérez geniet van het 'thuisvoordeel' in Mexico.
over één dag
Nog 30 min - Terwijl we zien dat Verstappen naar buiten gaat, verremt Lewis Hamilton zich niet voor het eerst dit weekend! De Brit moet door het gras.
over één dag
Nog 32 min - Pérez (1.18,625) duikt iets meer dan drie honderdsten onder de tijd van Bottas en is daarmee de snelste tot nu toe.
over één dag
Nog 34 min - Gejuich op de tribunes in Mexico: Sergio Pérez meldt zich. Verstappen is nog altijd binnen.
over één dag
Nog 35 min - Hamiltons ploeggenoot Valtteri Bottas duikt ruim een tiende onder zijn tijd. De huidige top drie:

  1. Valtteri Bottas (S) - 1.18,661
  2. Lewis Hamilton (S) - 1.18,770
  3. Charles Leclerc (S) - 1.18,864
over één dag
Nog 36 min - Hamilton is voorlopig de snelste, maar daarbij moet gezegd worden dat zijn concurrenten zich nog niet op de baan hebben gemeld. De Brit klokt 1.18,770.
over één dag
Nog 38 min - Het wordt drukker op de baan! Ook Lewis Hamilton meldt zich.
over één dag
Nog 40 min - Beide Ferrari's gaan naar buiten!
over één dag
Nog 41 min - We zijn bijna 20 minuten verder, maar er staan pas drie tijden op het scherm:

  1. Yuki Tsunoda - 1.19,579
  2. Lando Norris - 1.20,589
  3. George Russell - 1.21,206
over één dag
Pierre Gasly staat - net als veel van zijn collega's - nog rustig in de paddock.
