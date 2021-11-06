- GP Mexico
- Afgelopen: kwalificatie
¡BOTTAS TAKES POLE IN MEXICO! 🎉 @MercedesAMGF1 lock out the front row with Hamilton in P2, while Verstappen takes P3 #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1
- Formula 1
- GP van Mexico
- 1. Bottas
- 2. Hamilton
- 3. Verstappen
- 4. Pérez
- 5. Gasly
- 6. Sainz
- 7. Ricciardo
- 8. Leclerc
- 9. Tsunoda
- 10. Norris
Two BIG first Q3 laps by the boys. 👊 One last run still to come… Has VB done enough to snatch a shock #MexicoGP pole?
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
- Bottas - 1.15,875
- Hamilton - 1.16,020
- Verstappen - 1.16,225
- Pérez - 1.16,342
- Lewis Hamilton
- Max Verstappen
- Yuki Tsunoda
- Valtteri Bottas
- Pierre Gasly
- Charles Leclerc
- Sergio Pérez
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Carlos Sainz
- Lando Norris
- Formula 1
- Formula 1
Lance sustained a 12g impact, has had precautionary checks, and all his vital signs and x-rays are normal. The FIA have confirmed that there is no requirement for further medical checks. #MexicoGP #F1
- Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
Ze rijden allemaal op mediums. Dat heb ik denk ik nog niet eerder gezien. #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
- Formula 1
