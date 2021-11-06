Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Mexico. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen houdt hoop op goed resultaat
Max Verstappen houdt ondanks de teleurstellende kwalificatie hoop op een goed resultaat. "Er is nog genoeg om voor de strijden", zegt hij hoopvol. "Derde is natuurlijk niet geweldig, maar het is beter de tweede startplek", vervolgt hij. De Nederlander kan op het lange rechte stuk direct na de start gebruik maken van de slipstream van zijn twee concurrenten van Mercedes. (2/2)
een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen: 'Had voor pole kunnen gaan'
Max Verstappen lang in Q3 het gevoel dat hij voor poleposition kon gaan in Mexico. "Ondanks de problemen met de balans denk ik dat ik voor pole had kunnen gaan", zegt Verstappen. "Maar in mijn laatste ronde vliegen er twee auto's (Tsunoda en Pérez, red.) voor me van de baan. Ik rekende op een gele vlag en liet mijn gas een beetje los. Dan is het rondje weg." (1/2)
een paar seconden geleden
Finish Q3! - Na een aantal goede trainingssessies, gaat in het de kwalificatie mis voor Red Bull. Verstappen kan zijn tijd niet verbeteren en dus start hij van plek drie. Zijn ploeggenoot Pérez moet het doen met plek vier.

  • GP van Mexico
  • 1. Bottas
  • 2. Hamilton
  • 3. Verstappen
  • 4. Pérez
  • 5. Gasly
  • 6. Sainz
  • 7. Ricciardo
  • 8. Leclerc
  • 9. Tsunoda
  • 10. Norris
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Nee, het gaat volledig de mist in voor Red Bull! Er staan morgen alleen Mercedessen op de eerste startrij.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Pérez schiet eraf voor Verstappens neus en zelf lijkt de Limburger ook even de controle kwijt te raken. De Limburger gaat het rondje nog wel afmaken, maar P1 lijkt onhaalbaar!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Bottas is snel in de eerste sector!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min - De baan stroomt weer vol. Verstappen zit weer vlak achter Pérez. Kan de Mexicaan de Nederlander nu wel een slipstream geven?
een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen gaat straks nog één keer naar buiten. Een snellere ronde is nodig voor pole.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Behalve Tsunoda is iedereen binnen. De mannen bereiden zich voor op een tweede run.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Red Bull moet nog hard aan de bak! Verstappen klaagt over de boordradio over zijn achterbanden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Daar zijn de twee Mercedessen!  Ze duiken allebei ruim onder de tijden van de Red Bull-coureurs!

  1. Bottas - 1.15,875
  2. Hamilton - 1.16,020
  3. Verstappen - 1.16,225
  4. Pérez - 1.16,342
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd: 1.16,225!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Verstappen zit toch een stukje achter Pérez, dus de Limburger zal het op eigen kracht moeten doen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Bottas rijdt voor Hamilton, terwijl we bij Red Bull hetzelfde zien: Pérez rijdt vlak voor Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min (Q3) - Daar zijn Pérez en Verstappen! Vlak na het tweetal volgen de coureurs van Mercedes.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Groen! De beslissende kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Deze tien mannen maken zich op voor Q3. Wie pakt poleposition in Mexico?

  • Lewis Hamilton
  • Max Verstappen
  • Yuki Tsunoda
  • Valtteri Bottas
  • Pierre Gasly
  • Charles Leclerc
  • Sergio Pérez
  • Daniel Ricciardo
  • Carlos Sainz
  • Lando Norris
een paar seconden geleden
Pérez, die met de zevende tijd vrij onzichtbaar was tijdens Q2, klaagde zojuist over de boordradio over klachten aan zijn voorvleugel. De monteurs van Red Bull hebben enkele minuten om ernaar te kijken tot Q3 begint.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH Q2 - We nemen afscheid van Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Räikkönen, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi en Esteban Ocon.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Verstappen krijgt te horen dat hij zijn ronde niet af hoeft te maken. De Limburger is veilig met het oog op Q3.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Hamilton duikt op zijn mediums onder de tijd van Verstappen. De Brit klokt 1.16,474.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Verstappen rijdt op softs en zal die banden misschien wel willen sparen als het straks mogelijk is. Hij heeft ten slotte nog altijd de snelste tijd in handen. Pérez en de mannen van Mercedes rijden wel op mediums.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q2) - De gevarenzone:

8. Sainz
9. Gasly
10. Norris

11. Räikkönen
12. Giovinazzi
13. Ocon
14. Russell
15. Vettel
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min (Q2) - Na een paar minuten van rust op de baan komen Verstappen en Pérez weer naar buiten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q2) - Yuki Tsunoda meldt zich in de top drie, maar reed zijn rondje zojuist wel op de zachte band.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Nu in de gevarenzone:

7. Ricciardo
8. Sainz
9. Gasly
10. Norris

11. Räikkönen
12. Giovinazzi
13. Ocon
14. Russell
15. Vettell
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Verstappen duikt onder de tijd van zijn ploeggenoot: 1.16,483. Lewis Hamilton toont aan competitief te zijn op de mediums: 1.16,499.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Pérez zet in eigen land de eerste tijd op het bord: 1.17,055.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min (Q3) - Groen! Vrijwel iedereen is op pad met een setje mediums.
een paar seconden geleden
Finish Q1 - Naast Lance Stroll nemen we ook afscheid van Fernando Alonso, Nicholas Latifi, Mick Schumacher en Nikita Mazepin. Bottas en Leclerc tonen hun snelheid in de slotseconden, maar Q2 en Q3 gaan ongetwijfeld sneller.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Bottas! De Fin duikt nog net onder de tijd van Leclerc: 1.16,748.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Ferrari-rijder Leclerc noteert de snelste tijd! 1.16,727!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Sainz verbetert zich flink en is is veilig op de achtste plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Verstappen is naar binnen. Pérez heeft zich verbeterd en is net sneller dan Lewis Hamilton. Deze rijders zijn met hele andere dingen bezig en zitten nu in de gevarenzone:

14. Vettel
15. Sainz

16. Latifi
17. Schumacher
18. Mazepin
19. Russell
20. Stroll
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Ook Ocon (nu tiende) en Alonso (nu dertiende) hebben een tijd op het bord staan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min (Q1) - Bottas eindigt op 0,171 van Verstappen. Hamilton moet 0,419 toegeven aan de Limburger.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Buiten Alonso en Ocon heeft iedereen een tijd genoteerd. In de gevaren zone:

13. Sainz
14. Latifi
15. Schumacher

16. Mezepin
17. Russell
18. Stroll
19. Alonso
20. Ocon
