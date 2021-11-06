Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedenavond en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Mitch Marinus en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Mexico. Veel plezier!

  • GP Mexico:
  • 21.00 uur: kwalificatie
  • Afgelopen: VT3
Wie verovert poleposition in Mexico-stad?
Dat is een zorg voor morgen. Het is namelijk eerst afwachten wie er daadwerkelijk op poleposition mag starten. Max Verstappen jaagt in Mexico-stad op de dertiende poleposition uit zijn carrière.
De vraag is alleen: wat is poleposition in Mexico waard? Daar kunnen Sebastian Vettel (2017) en Daniel Ricciardo (2018📸) over meepraten. Ze begonnen allebei vrij recent op pole, maar waren hun koppositie in de eerste bocht al kwijt.
Het is tijd voor de kwalificatie in Mexico! Wie pakte hier poleposition in de laatste jaren?

  • 2019: Charles Leclerc
  • 2018: Daniel Ricciardo
  • 2017: Sebastian Vettel (📸)
  • 2016: Lewis Hamilton
  • 2015: Nico Rosberg
FINISH! - Sergio Pérez (1.17,024) is in de derde vrije training net wat sneller dan ploeggenoot Max Verstappen (1.17,217). Het tweetal wordt op een behoorlijke afstand gevolgd door de mannen van Mercedes.

  1. Pérez - 1.17,024
  2. Verstappen - 1.17,217
  3. Hamilton - 1.17,675
  4. Bottas - 1.17,708
  5. Sainz - 1.18,029
Nog 3 min - Hamilton krijgt te horen dat hij ruim zes tiende langzamer is dan Pérez, die de snelste tijd in handen heeft. "Zes en een halve tiende?, vraagt de Brit over de boordradio met een verbaasde toon.
Nog 3 min - Verstappen komt niet aan de tijd van Pérez. "Ik heb geen enkele grip, het is heel vreemd", zegt Verstappen over de boordradio.
Nog 4 min - Verstappen meldt zich op de baan! Sergio Pérez is ondertussen net sneller dan de Limburger: 1.17,024.
Nog 9 min - We zien dat de monteurs van Verstappen zich over de achtervleugel van de Limburger ontfermen. Gaat Verstappen nog iets uitproberen in het slot van de derde training?
Nog 10 min - Het publiek op de banken in Mexico! Sergio Pérez noteert 1.17,272 en is daarmee niet veel langzamer dan Verstappen met de snelste tijd (1.17,217).
Nog 13 min - Hamilton en Bottas zorgen net als in VT2 voor een scheiding tussen de twee mannen van Red Bull.

  1. Verstappen (S) 1.17,217
  2. Bottas (S) - 1.17,708
  3. Hamilton (S) - 1.17,903
  4. Pérez (S) - 1.17,934
Nog 15 min - Ah, daar zijn Mercedes-coureurs Hamilton en Bottas weer. Komen zij nu dichter in de buurt van de 1.17,217 van Verstappen?
Nog 18 min - We hebben Lewis Hamilton trouwens al even niet meer op de baan gezien. Hij heeft vooralsnog de zevende tijd in handen (18.18,770).
Nog 23 min - Verstappen met een verbetering: 1:17.217. Hij is daarmee sneller dan in VT2 (1.17,301).
Nog 25 min - Valtteri Bottas verbetert zich flink. Hij rijdt naar de tweede tijd, maar zit wel op bijna twee tiende van Verstappen.

  1. Verstappen - 1.17,537
  2. Bottas - 1.17,708
  3. Pérez - 1.17,934
Nog 28 min - Zo! Verstappen noteert 1.17,537 en is daarmee direct bijna een halve seconde sneller dan ploeggenoot Sergio Pérez.
Sergio Pérez geniet van het 'thuisvoordeel' in Mexico.
Nog 30 min - Terwijl we zien dat Verstappen naar buiten gaat, verremt Lewis Hamilton zich niet voor het eerst dit weekend! De Brit moet door het gras.
Nog 32 min - Pérez (1.18,625) duikt iets meer dan drie honderdsten onder de tijd van Bottas en is daarmee de snelste tot nu toe.
Nog 34 min - Gejuich op de tribunes in Mexico: Sergio Pérez meldt zich. Verstappen is nog altijd binnen.
Nog 35 min - Hamiltons ploeggenoot Valtteri Bottas duikt ruim een tiende onder zijn tijd. De huidige top drie:

  1. Valtteri Bottas (S) - 1.18,661
  2. Lewis Hamilton (S) - 1.18,770
  3. Charles Leclerc (S) - 1.18,864
Nog 36 min - Hamilton is voorlopig de snelste, maar daarbij moet gezegd worden dat zijn concurrenten zich nog niet op de baan hebben gemeld. De Brit klokt 1.18,770.
Nog 38 min - Het wordt drukker op de baan! Ook Lewis Hamilton meldt zich.
Nog 40 min - Beide Ferrari's gaan naar buiten!
Nog 41 min - We zijn bijna 20 minuten verder, maar er staan pas drie tijden op het scherm:

  1. Yuki Tsunoda - 1.19,579
  2. Lando Norris - 1.20,589
  3. George Russell - 1.21,206
Pierre Gasly staat - net als veel van zijn collega's - nog rustig in de paddock.
Nog 50 min - De eerste tijd verschijnt op het scherm in Mexico. Alpha Tauri-coureur Yuki Tsunoda klokt 1.20,922.
Nog 53 min - Daar is de eerste man op de baan: Tsunoda. Hij hoort na het wisselen van verschillende motoronderdelen in principe ook bij het groepje coureurs met een gridstraf dit weekend.
Nog 56 min - George Russell stapt als eerste in zijn auto. Gisteren was hij wegens een kapotte versnellingsbak snel klaar. Inmiddels heeft hij een nieuwe versnellingsbak en daardoor incasseert hij een gridstraf van vijf plaatsen.
Nog 57 min - De fans in Mexico moeten nog even geduld hebben. Zoals we vaker zien in de derde vrije training is er nog niemand op de baan.
Nog 60 min - Groen! De derde vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Mexico is onderweg.
Het laatste nieuws voordat we beginnen aan de derde vrije training! Lando Norris moet zondag in de Grand Prix van Mexico achteraan starten. De huidige nummer vijf in de WK-stand wisselt naar zijn vierde Mercedes-krachtbron en krijgt daarom een gridstraf.
Terug naar vandaag. Dit is het programma van dag twee van de GP van Mexico:

  • 18.00 uur: derde vrije training
  • 21.00 uur: kwalificatie
Verstappen best tevreden over VT2
Max Verstappen was gisteren dan ook tevreden na zijn tweede sessie op Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. "Het was best een goede dag", zei hij voor de camera van Sky Sports. De Red Bull-coureur bleef ondanks zijn rappe tijd van 1.17,301 ook kritisch. Hij meldde kort na zijn snelste ronde over de boordradio dat zijn ronde "verre van perfect" was.
Eerst nog even terug naar gisteren: Max Verstappen liet tijdens de tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Mexio zien waarom hij dit weekend de topfavoriet is voor de zege. De Limburger was met een ronde op de rode softbanden ruim sneller dan Mercedes-coureurs Valtteri Bottas en Lewis Hamilton.
Welkom in het Formule 1-liveblog! Kan Max Verstappen de verwachtingen waarmaken? Dat is de vraag in de komende uren met eerst om 18.00 uur de derde vrije training en om 21.00 uur de kwalificatie.
