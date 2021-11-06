- GP Mexico:
- 21.00 uur: kwalificatie
- Afgelopen: VT3
- Red Bull Racing Honda
🏁 END OF FP3 🏁 The home hero @SChecoPerez tops the session 💫 #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1
- Formula 1
- Pérez - 1.17,024
- Verstappen - 1.17,217
- Hamilton - 1.17,675
- Bottas - 1.17,708
- Sainz - 1.18,029
📰 UPDATE 📰 Esteban will have a new engine for this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix - his fourth of the season. All components of the power unit will be brand new for Qualifying and the Race. #MexicoGP
- Alpine F1 Team
- Verstappen (S) 1.17,217
- Bottas (S) - 1.17,708
- Hamilton (S) - 1.17,903
- Pérez (S) - 1.17,934
- Formula 1
- Verstappen - 1.17,537
- Bottas - 1.17,708
- Pérez - 1.17,934
- Valtteri Bottas (S) - 1.18,661
- Lewis Hamilton (S) - 1.18,770
- Charles Leclerc (S) - 1.18,864
- Yuki Tsunoda - 1.19,579
- Lando Norris - 1.20,589
- George Russell - 1.21,206
Saddle up, boys. 👏 #FP3 kicking off in Mexico.
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
- Red Bull Racing Honda
Mexico is ook weer wakker. VT3: 18.00 uur. Kwalificatie 21.00 uur. #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
