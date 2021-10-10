Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en vanuit Istanboel houd ik je op de hoogte van de Grand Prix van Turkije. Veel plezier!

  • Natte omstandigheden
  • Verstappen tweede
  • Bottas leidt
over 2 dagen
Nog 34 rondes - Achter Verstappen komt toch ook Leclerc langzaam maar zeker dichterbij. De Monegask heeft 1,8 seconden achterstand op de Nederlander.
over 2 dagen
Nog 36 rondes - Spin Yuki Tsunoda. De Japanner van AlphaTauri gaat in de rondte, maar kan zijn weg zonder schade vervolgen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 37 rondes - Pitstop Daniel Ricciardo. De McLaren-coureur lag zestiende en komt als achttiende weer de baan op. Hij krijgt een nieuwe set intermediates mee.
over 2 dagen
Nog 38 rondes - De groeven in de intermediates van Lewis Hamilton zijn bijna verdwenen. Niettemin zijn de rondetijden van de Brit nog steeds prima. De stand:

  1. Bottas
  2. Verstappen
  3. Leclerc
  4. Pérez
  5. Hamilton
  6. Gasly
  7. Norris
  8. Stroll
  9. Sainz
  10. Tsunoda
over 2 dagen
Nog 39 min - Verstappen begint nu hard in te lopen op leider Bottas. De Nederlander maakt in de afgelopen ronde een halve seconde goed.
over 2 dagen
Nog 40 rondes - Snelste raceronde dit keer voor Valtteri Bottas. Met 1.33,146 is de Mercedes-rijder drie honderdsten sneller dan Verstappen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 41 rondes - Snelste raceronde Max Verstappen! De Nederlander klokt 1.33,282 en is daarmee een tiende rapper dan Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 44 rondes - Het volgende slachtoffer voor Lewis Hamilton is Sergio Pérez. De Mercedes-rijder heeft zes seconden achterstand op de Mexicaan, maar loopt in rap tempo in.
over 2 dagen
Nog 45 rondes - Hamilton is veel sneller dan Gasly en gaat de Fransman simpel voorbij. De Mercedes-rijder klimt naar de vijfde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 46 rondes - Zowel Gasly als Alonso krijgt vijf seconden tijdstraf. Gasly voor het in de rondte tikken van Alonso en Alonso voor het in de rondte tikken van Schumacher.
over 2 dagen
Nog 47 rondes - Nummer zes Hamilton is in de afgelopen ronde een seconde sneller dan nummer twee Verstappen. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is zo'n veertien seconden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 48 rondes - Verstappen heeft op dit moment niet de snelheid om Bottas aan te vallen. De Fin leidt met 2,5 seconden voorsprong.
over 2 dagen
Nog 48 rondes - Lando Norris doet geen moeite om Hamilton achter zich te houden. De Mercedes-coureur klimt naar de zesde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 49 rondes - Iets meer naar achteren is ook Carlos Sainz bezig met een sterke inhaalrace. De Spanjaard begon als negentiende, maar rijdt nu al elfde.
over 2 dagen
Nog 50 rondes - De stand:

  1. Bottas
  2. Verstappen
  3. Leclerc
  4. Pérez
  5. Gasly
  6. Norris
  7. Hamilton
  8. Stroll
  9. Tsunoda
  10. Vettel
over 2 dagen
Nog 50 rondes - Hamilton gaat een halve ronde later met speels gemak voorbij Stroll en heeft de zevende plaats al in handen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 51 rondes - Met een fraaie inhaalactie gaat Hamilton nu wél voorbij Tsunoda. De Brit klimt naar de achtste plek. Hij heeft achttien seconden achterstand op leider Bottas en zestien seconden achterstand op nummer twee Verstappen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 52 rondes - AlphaTauri-coureur Tsunoda verdedigt zijn achtste plaats met hand en tand. Hamilton komt er niet voorbij.
over 2 dagen
Nog 54 rondes - De voorsprong van leider Bottas op nummer twee Verstappen schommelt rond de anderhalve seconde. In het middenveld heeft Hamilton nog altijd moeite om Tsunoda in te halen. De Japanner rijdt achtste.
over 2 dagen
Nog 55 rondes - De herhaling van de start laat zien dat Alonso een tik van Gasly kreeg en daardoor spinde. Even later tikt Alonso zelf Schumacher van de baan en ook Latifi gaat in de rondte. De race kent nog geen uitvallers.
over 2 dagen
Nog 55 rondes - Verstappen heeft anderhalve seconde achterstand op leider Bottas. In de regen is er geen DRS.
over 2 dagen
Nog 57 rondes - Hamilton denkt ook simpel voorbij Tsunoda te komen, maar de Japanner verdedigt met hand en tand.
over 2 dagen
Nog 57 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Bottas
  2. Verstappen
  3. Leclerc
  4. Pérez
  5. Gasly
  6. Norris
  7. Stroll
  8. Tsunoda
  9. Hamilton
  10. Vettel
over 2 dagen
Nog 57 rondes - Hamilton gaat ook voorbij Vettel en ligt nu negende.
over 2 dagen
START - Op de spin van Alonso na verloopt de start wonderwel zonder incidenten. Verstappen heeft zijn zo gevreesde start overleefd en kan mogelijk gaan jagen op Bottas. Hamilton verschalkt Ocon en klimt naar de tiende plek.
over 2 dagen
START - Bottas behoudt de leiding, Verstappen blijft tweede. Alonso spint en Hamilton ligt nog elfde.
over 2 dagen
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de grid op. De Grand Prix van Turkije staat op het punt van beginnen.
over 2 dagen
Opwarmronde - "Deze baancondities zullen de hele race hetzelfde blijven", krijgt Gasly te horen. Het is nog steeds flink nat op Istanbul Park.
over 2 dagen
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt en de auto's rollen van hun plaats.
over 2 dagen
Alle coureurs staan op intermediates. Het bandenreglement zoals dat in droge omstandigheden geldt komt te vervallen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 2 min tot de opwarmronde - De monteurs verlaten de startgrid.
over 2 dagen
De top elf: 

  1. Bottas
  2. Verstappen
  3. Leclerc
  4. Gasly
  5. Alonso
  6. Pérez
  7. Norris
  8. Stroll
  9. Tsunoda
  10. Vettel
  11. Hamilton
over 2 dagen
Volgens de FIA is de kans op een regenbui tijdens de race 20 procent.
over 2 dagen
Nog 10 min tot de start - Het miezert nog altijd hier op Istanbul Park. De coureurs klimmen in hun auto's.
over 2 dagen
