- Natte omstandigheden
- Verstappen tweede
- Bottas leidt
- Bottas
- Verstappen
- Leclerc
- Pérez
- Hamilton
- Gasly
- Norris
- Stroll
- Sainz
- Tsunoda
Red Bull vertelt Verstappen: Pace management is goed, bandenslijtage bij beide Mercedessen is slechter dan bij ons. #F1
Hamilton is zo absurd veel sneller dan rest. #F1
De start in Turkije! 🚥 Valtteri Bottas blijft op P1, gevolgd door Max Verstappen & Charles Leclerc 🚀 Fernando Alonso krijgt een tik van Pierre Gasly en zakt ver terug... 😩 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷
- Bottas
- Verstappen
- Leclerc
- Pérez
- Gasly
- Norris
- Stroll
- Tsunoda
- Hamilton
- Vettel
View from the grid. 👀 We’re almost ready to go in Istanbul. #TurkishGP 🇹🇷
Doesn't look like this weather is going anywhere ☁️ #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
Spits and spots of rain in the air and a damp track We could be in for a dramatic race today! #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
Verstappen kicking up spray on his warm-up lap The Dutchman tells the team track conditions are perfect for inters #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
