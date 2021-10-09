Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je vanuit Istanboel op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Turkije. Veel plezier!

  • Hamilton snelste
  • Verstappen start als tweede 
  • Bottas op pole
  • Hamilton door gridstraf elfde
een paar seconden geleden
Hiermee sluiten we het liveblog af voor vandaag. Het belooft een spannende race te worden morgen in Istanbul en op NU.nl ben je in ons liveblog ook dan weer aan het juiste adres. Tot dan!
een paar seconden geleden
Polesitter Bottas spreekt van best mogelijke resultaat voor Mercedes
Kan Bottas morgen eindelijk zijn eerste zege van het seizoen boeken? "Lewis heeft de schade maximaal beperkt in de kwalificatie en ik start op pole, beter kan niet", zegt de Fin. "Ik moet morgen gefocust zijn en constant een goed tempo vasthouden."
een paar seconden geleden
Hamilton voorspelt moeizame inhaalrace
Tevreden gezichten bij Mercedes na de kwalificatie. "De baan is echt geweldig voor ons, als je kijkt naar de grip die we hebben", zegt Lewis Hamilton in een eerste reactie. Door de gridstraf begint de snelste man in de kwalificatie zondag als elfde. "Morgen zal het lastig worden, omdat inhalen niet heel makkelijk gaat hier. Hopelijk wordt het een leuke race voor de fans."
een paar seconden geleden
"Het was heel lastig in deze omstandigheden", zegt Max Verstappen na zijn derde plek in de kwalificatie. "We hebben het best goed om kunnen draaien vandaag. Het was niet de ronde om voor pole te vechten, maar na gisteren was dit een goede dag. We hebben het maximale eruit gehaald vandaag."
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - De top tien van de kwalificatie in Istanboel: 

  1. Hamilton
  2. Bottas
  3. Verstappen
  4. Leclerc
  5. Gasly
  6. Alonso
  7. Pérez
  8. Norris
  9. Stroll
  10. Tsunoda
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Verstappen redt het niet en eindigt als derde in de kwalificatie voor de Turkse Grand Prix! Lewis Hamilton pakt poleposition, maar moet door zijn gridstraf als elfde starten. Valtteri Bottas wordt tweede en schuift op naar de poleposition. Verstappen vertrekt dus vanaf de eerste startrij.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - Hamilton klokt de snelste tijd! De Brit is met 1.22,868 twee tienden rapper dan Bottas en vier tienden sneller dan Verstappen. Die laatste twee beginnen nu aan hun snelle ronde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - Hamilton maakt een korte stop en gaat direct weer naar buiten. De Brit heeft een vrije baan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) - De stand na de eerste runs:

  1. Bottas
  2. Hamilton
  3. Verstappen
  4. Gasly
  5. Pérez
  6. Alonso
  7. Norris
  8. Leclerc
  9. Tsunoda 
  10. Stroll
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de derde tijd. De Nederlander beleeft geen perfecte derde sector en geeft twee tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Bottas.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Bottas klokt de snelste tijd en is niet iets rapper dan teamgenoot Hamilton. Verstappen is nog onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De beslissende kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
een paar seconden geleden
Deze coureurs gaan strijden om polepostion:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Bottas
  3. Verstappen
  4. Gasly
  5. Alonso
  6. Pérez
  7. Leclerc
  8. Tsunoda
  9. Stroll
  10. Norris
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Max Verstappen gaat als derde door naar Q3. De Nederlander staat zes tienden achter Hamilton en vier tienden achter Bottas. De afvallers:

11. Vettel
12. Ocon
13. Russell
14. Schumacher
15. Sainz
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Stroll schiet in de eerste bocht het grind in. De Canadees staat wel nog keurig achtste.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Een uitstekende ronde van Sergio Pérez brengt hem naar de derde plek. Verstappen zakt naar P4.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone:

8. Pérez
9. Ocon
10. Leclerc

11. Vettel
12. Stroll
13. Schumacher
14. Russell
15. Sainz
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q2) - Charles Leclerc schiet bij het opkomen van het rechte stuk van de baan. De Monegask maakt een fraaie pirouette en lijkt geen schade te hebben.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q2) - Bottas springt naar P2 en verwijst Verstappen naar de derde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Snelste tijd Lewis Hamilton. De Brit, die op de startopstelling tien plaatsen wordt teruggezet vanwege een motorwissel, is vier tienden rapper dan Verstappen (tweede).
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Spin voor Sergio Pérez. De Mexicaan glijdt van de baan, maar kan zijn weg wel vervolgen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Hamilton maakt een flinke fout in zijn eerste poging op medium en geeft vijf seconden toe op de snelste tijd van Bottas.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 min (Q2) - Ook Pérez rijdt de pits uit met medium.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! Verstappen gaat net als beide Mercedes-rijders direct op pad met mediumbanden. De coureurs uit de top tien moeten de race starten op het rubber dat zij in Q2 gebruiken.
een paar seconden geleden
Ondanks deze spin bereikt Max Verstappen zonder al te veel moeite Q2.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q1) - De afvallers: 

16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Nicholas Latifi
18. Antonio Giovinazzi
19. Kimi Räikkönen
20. Nikita Mazepin
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Daniel Ricciardo strandt in Q1! De Australiër komt negen honderdsten tekort om Q2 te bereiken. Mick Schumacher zorgt voor een sensatie door Q2 te halen. Max Verstappen eindigt als tweede in Q1, zeven duizendsten achter Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Hamilton pakt de snelste tijd met vier tienden van Verstappen af.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd en Pérez springt naar de vijfde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone: 

14. Sainz
15. Schumacher

16. Pérez
17. Vettel
18. Giovinazzi
19. Räikkönen
20. Mazepin
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 min (Q1) - Hamilton klokt de snelste tijd. De Brit is, ondanks een foutje in de eerste bocht, vier tienden rapper dan Gasly.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q1) - "De meeste regen is achter de rug, dus de baan zal alleen maar sneller worden vanaf hier", krijgt Verstappen te horen. De Nederlander staat vijfde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Charles Leclerc klokt de snelste tijd, terwijl Verstappen binnenkomt. Het kan dus nog steeds harder ondanks de regen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Tsunoda schiet van de baan in de eerste bocht en zorgt voor een gele vlag.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - De druppels worden steviger. Verstappen zakt naar de derde plek, achter Norris en Bottas.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd. En het begint te regenen. Precies op het juiste moment dus.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Lewis Hamilton klokt een snelle tijd en lijkt veilig voor het geval de regen nu valt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Spin Max Verstappen! De Nederlander zal toch echt nog even moeten hopen dat de regen wegblijft.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min (Q1) - Hamilton lijkt bij zijn poging de track limits te overschrijden en Sainz gaat in de rondte. Het is nog steeds droog.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 16 min (Q1) - Omdat de regen eraan komt, krijgen de coureurs waarschijnlijk maar één kans om op een droge baan een ronde te rijden.
