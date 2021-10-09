- Hamilton snelste
- Verstappen start als tweede
- Bottas op pole
- Hamilton door gridstraf elfde
GREEN LIGHT 🟢 Here we go then - Q3's top ten shootout is GO! #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
Q2 CLASSIFICATION: Mercedes on top with Verstappen shadowing them ⏱️ And a hat-tip to Fernando Alonso for his P5 👏 Top ten shootout = on the way! 🍿 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
Seven minutes to go in Q2 Hamilton (P1) and Bottas (P2) looking comfortable ahead of the closing flying laps in this session 🚀 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
Q1 CLASSIFICATION: 0.007 between the title rivals 👀 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1
16. Daniel Ricciardo
17. Nicholas Latifi
18. Antonio Giovinazzi
19. Kimi Räikkönen
20. Nikita Mazepin
