Goedemidddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Rusland. Veel plezier!

over 2 dagen
Nog 12 rondes - "Mijn auto is waardeloos met deze banden", aldus Max Verstappen. Een zevende plek lijkt vandaag het maximaal haalbare voor de Red Bull-rijder te zijn.
over 2 dagen
Nog 13 rondes - Pérez dringt op de vijfde plek aan bij Ricciardo, maar hij komt de McLarcen-coureur nog niet voorbij.
over 2 dagen
Nog 14 rondes - Hamilton heeft op de tweede plek 1,8 seconden achterstand op Norris. De zevenvoudig kampioen kan deze race nog altijd winnen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 15 rondes - Alle pitstops zijn achter de rug. De stand: 

  1. Norris
  2. Hamilton
  3. Sainz
  4. Ricciardo
  5. Pérez
  6. Alonso
  7. Verstappen
  8. Stroll
  9. Russell
  10. Ocon
over 2 dagen
Nog 16 rondes - Op zijn verse banden verschalkt Fernando Alonso Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur zakt naar de zevende plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 17 rondes - Pérez komt als vijfde weer de baan op, pal voor de neus van Verstappen. De pitstop van de Mexicaan duurde acht seconden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 18 rondes - Pitstops voor Pérez en Alonso. Norris neemt de leiding weer over en Hamilton klimt naar de tweede plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 18 rondes - Pitstop Charles Leclerc. Verstappen schuift op naar de zevende plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 20 rondes - Gasly duikt naar binnen. De stand:

  1. Pérez
  2. Alonso
  3. Norris
  4. Leclerc
  5. Hamilton
  6. Sainz
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Verstappen
  9. Stroll
  10. Russell
over 2 dagen
Nog 21 rondes - Verstappen komt nu in een treintje achter Pierre Gasly terecht. Hamilton heeft op de vijfde plek tien seconden voorsprong op Gasly.
over 2 dagen
Nog 22 rondes - Ook Verstappen gaat Stroll nu voorbij. De Red Bull-rijder klimt naar de negende plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 22 rondes - Ricciardo haalt Stroll in en klimt naar de achtste plek. Nu zit Verstappen heel dicht achter Stroll.
over 2 dagen
Nog 23 rondes - Verstappen heeft op de tiende plek het gat naar Ricciardo gedicht.
over 2 dagen
Nog 24 rondes - "Lewis, we kunnen deze race nog steeds winnen", zegt Mercedes-baas Toto Wolff tegen Hamilton. De Brit verschalkt kort daarna Gasly en klimt naar de vijfde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 25 rondes - Omdat Pérez, Alonso en Leclerc nog moeten stoppen, is Lando Norris de virtuele leider. De stand: 

  1. Pérez
  2. Alonso
  3. Leclerc
  4. Norris
  5. Gasly
  6. Hamilton
  7. Sainz
  8. Stroll
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Verstappen
over 2 dagen
Nog 25 rondes - Op zijn medium banden klokt Max Verstappen de snelste raceronde. Door pitstops schuift de Red Bull-coureur op naar de tiende plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 26 rondes - Pitstop Lando Norris. De Brit geeft daarmee de leiding aan Pérez, die nog wel moet stoppen. Norris komt als vierde weer de baan op.
over 2 dagen
Nog 26 rondes - Het verschil tussen Hamilton op de negende plek en Verstappen op de twaalfde plek is zes seconden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 27 rondes - Verstappen en Hamilton komen beiden binnen voor een pitstop. Hamilton komt als negende weer de baan op en Verstappen rijdt als twaalfde naar buiten.
over 2 dagen
Nog 29 rondes - "Ik zie Lewis wegrijden", aldus Verstappen. "We hebben achter ons niet veel ruimte om iets anders te doen", antwoordt Red Bull.
over 2 dagen
Nog 29 rondes - In vrije lucht is Hamilton nu verreweg de snelste man op de baan.
over 2 dagen
Nog 30 rondes - Verstappen verliest tijd. "Mijn banden zijn volledig op. Ik kan niet meer insturen."
over 2 dagen
Nog 31 rondes  - De stand: 

  1. Norris
  2. Hamilton
  3. Pérez
  4. Alonso
  5. Verstappen
  6. Leclerc
over 2 dagen
Nog 31 rondes - Pitstop Daniel Ricciardo! Daardoor krijgt Lewis Hamilton een vrije baan. De pitstop van Ricciardo verloopt niet goed en hij valt terug naar de veertiende plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 32 rondes - Sergio Pérez voert op de vierde plek de druk bij Hamilton op en zoekt naar een gaatje. Het is een bloedstollend gevecht op het Sochi Autodrom.
over 2 dagen
Nog 33 rondes - Verstappen rijdt op de zesde plek nu binnen DRS-afstand van Alonso.
over 2 dagen
Nog 34 rondes - Red Bull tegen Verstappen: "Om alles even in perspectief te zien: Bottas zit nog steeds vast achter Gasly. Je verricht ongelooflijk goed werk."
over 2 dagen
Nog 35 rondes - Verstappen heeft het treintje met onder anderen Hamilton in zicht. Alles is nog mogelijk vandaag voor de Nederlander.
over 2 dagen
Nog 36 rondes - Verstappen is een seconde per ronde sneller dan alle auto's voor hem. Hij sluit bijna aan bij een treintje van Daniel Ricciardo, die op de tweede plek rijdt. De stand:

  1. Norris
  2. Ricciardo
  3. Hamilton
  4. Pérez
  5. Alonso
  6. Verstappen
over 2 dagen
Nog 36 rondes - Ricciardo verricht nog altijd goed werk voor Verstappen, door Hamilton op te houden. Verstappen komt met grote stappen dichterbij.
over 2 dagen
Nog 37 rondes - Snelste raceronde Max Verstappen (zesde). De Nederlander rijdt Leclerc uit zijn DRS.
over 2 dagen
Nog 38 rondes - Ook Ocon en Räikkönen komen de pits in. Verstappen klimt naar de zesde positie.
over 2 dagen
Nog 39 rondes - Door de pitstops is dit nu de stand:

  1. Norris
  2. Ricciardo
  3. Hamilton
  4. Pérez
  5. Alonso
  6. Ocon
  7. Räikkönen
  8. Verstappen
  9. Leclerc
  10. Vettel
over 2 dagen
Nog 39 rondes - Pitstop Carlos Sainz. De Spanjaard valt helemaal terug naar de dertiende plek. Verstappen schuift op naar de achtste positie.
over 2 dagen
Nog 40 rondes - En daar is ook de inhaalactie van Verstappen op Vettel. Door de pitstop van Stroll schuift Verstappen op naar de negende plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 41 rondes - Lando Norris verschalkt Carlos Sainz en pakt de leiding!
over 2 dagen
Nog 41 rondes - Verstappen komt Vettel niet voorbij en daardoor kan Leclerc weer aansluiten bij de Nederlander. Verstappen rijdt op de elfde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 42 rondes - "Mijn linkervoorband is op", aldus Verstappen. Ondertussen maakt Lance Stroll de eerste pitstop van de dag.
over 2 dagen
Nog 42 rondes - "Het is heel moeilijk om de auto's voor mij te volgen", zegt Verstappen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 43 rondes - "Je voorvleugel is in orde voor nu", zegt Red Bull tegen Verstappen.
