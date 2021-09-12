- Crash tussen Hamilton en Verstappen
- Ricciardo leidt
- Bekijk hier de live stand
- Ricciardo
- Norris
- Pérez
- Bottas
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Stroll
- Alonso
- Russell
- Ocon
Checo is past LEC and up to P3 but has been given a five-second time penalty as he was judged to have cut the course in completing the pass #ItalianGP 🇮🇹
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
LAP 37/53 Who you got for the win?! Ricciardo Norris Perez Bottas Leclerc #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Ricciardo
- Norris
- Pérez
- Leclerc
- Bottas
- Sainz
- Stroll
- Alonso
- Russell
- Ocon
- Ricciardo
- Leclerc
- Norris
- Pérez
- Sainz
- Bottas
- Ricciardo
- Leclerc
- Norris
- Pérez
- Sainz
- Bottas
- Stroll
- Alonso
- Russell
- Latifi
WAT GEBEURT HIER NOU?!? 🤯🤯🤯 Max Verstappen en Lewis Hamilton komen elkaar tegen in bocht 1 en belanden samen muurvast in de grindbak 💥 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #ItalianGP🇮🇹
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ziggo Sport F1
- Moment van plaatsen
LAP 26/53 Hamilton and Verstappen collide at Turn 2! They are both out of the race #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton
- Leclerc
- Pérez
- Ricciardo
- Sainz
- Bottas
- Stroll
- Norris
- Verstappen
- Alonso
- Ricciardo
- Verstappen +1,0
- Norris +4,5
- Hamilton +1,1
- Leclerc +3,4
- Pérez +3,2
LAP 15/53 Ocon puts the squeeze on Vettel at the entry to Turn 4 The German radios his displeasure #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Ricciardo
- Verstappen +0,8
- Norris +2,9
- Hamilton +0,4
- Leclerc +3,6
- Pérez +5,3