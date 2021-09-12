Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Italië. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 rondes - Na afloop van de race buigt de wedstrijdleiding zich over het incident tussen Verstappen en Hamilton. Als er straffen worden uitgedeeld zijn dat waarschijnlijk gridstraffen voor de volgende Grand Prix in Rusland.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 4 rondes - Bottas kruipt weer naar de staart van Pérez, maar komt er nog niet voorbij. Pérez moet nog een tijdstraf van vijf seconden incasseren.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Ricciardo
  2. Norris
  3. Pérez
  4. Bottas
  5. Leclerc
  6. Sainz
  7. Stroll
  8. Alonso
  9. Russell
  10. Ocon
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 rondes - Ricciardo controleert vooraan het tempo, voor teamgenoot Norris. Pérez en Bottas haken iets af.
een paar seconden geleden
De laatste zege voor McLaren werd bij de Grand Prix van Brazilië in 2012 behaald door Jenson Button.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 rondes - Virtual safetycar. Nikita Mazepin staat stil met technische problemen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 rondes - Bottas verschalkt Pérez om de derde plek, maar wordt een bocht later weer ingehaald door de Red Bull-coureur. Pérez moet straks nog wel een tijdstraf van vijf seconden inlossen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 rondes - De laatste overwinning van Daniel Ricciardo was namens Red Bull Racing bij de Grand Prix van Monaco in 2018.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 17 rondes - Pérez krijgt een tijdstraf van vijf seconden omdat hij Leclerc inhaalde door de chicane af te snijden. Die moet hij inlossen bij zijn volgende pitstop en anders aan het eind van de race.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 17 rondes - De top vier rijdt binnen 2,1 seconden van elkaar. Pérez staat op derde plek op zijn beurt weer onder druk van Bottas.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 18 rondes - Ricciardo krijgt te horen dat hij gas moet gaan geven omdat Pérez aansluit bij Norris op de tweede plek.
een paar seconden geleden
De wedstrijdleiding gaat het incident tussen Verstappen en Hamilton na de race onderzoeken.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 21 rondes - Pérez gaat ook voorbij Leclerc en klimt naar de derde plek. De stand:

  1. Ricciardo
  2. Norris
  3. Pérez
  4. Leclerc
  5. Bottas
  6. Sainz
  7. Stroll
  8. Alonso
  9. Russell
  10. Ocon
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 22 rondes - Norris verschalkt Leclerc op spectaculaire wijze en klimt naar de tweede plek. De McLaren-coureurs liggen eerste en tweede nu.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 24 rondes - De safetycar komt aan het eind van deze ronde naar binnen. De stand:

  1. Ricciardo
  2. Leclerc
  3. Norris
  4. Pérez
  5. Sainz
  6. Bottas
een paar seconden geleden
Wie is er schuldig aan de crash tussen Max Verstappen en Lewis Hamilton?
een paar seconden geleden
Opnieuw een plaat voor in de geschiedenisboeken. Wat een seizoen is dit.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 26 rondes - De stand:

  1. Ricciardo
  2. Leclerc
  3. Norris
  4. Pérez
  5. Sainz
  6. Bottas
  7. Stroll
  8. Alonso
  9. Russell
  10. Latifi
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 27 rondes - "Dit is wat je krijgt als je geen ruimte laat", zegt Verstappen over de boordradio.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 28 rondes - Verstappen en Hamilton vallen beiden uit. 
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 28 rondes - Crash tussen Verstappen en Hamilton! Beide coureurs vallen uit, wat bizar is dit! Ze komen elkaar tegen in de chicane en staan boven op elkaar. Wat een bizar beeld is dit.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 29 rondes - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Leclerc
  3. Pérez
  4. Ricciardo
  5. Sainz
  6. Bottas
  7. Stroll
  8. Norris
  9. Verstappen
  10. Alonso
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 29 rondes  - Hamilton verschalkt Norris en pakt zo de leiding over. De Grand Prix staat in een paar rondes helemaal op zijn kop.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 31 rondes - Daar is ook de pitstop van Max Verstappen en het gaat helemaal mis! De Red Bull-coureur staat liefst elf seconden stil en valt helemaal terug naar de tiende plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 31 rondes - Pitstop Daniel Ricciardo! De Australiër wisselt naar de harde band en komt als zevende weer de baan op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 rondes - Bottas gaat ook voorbij Stroll en klimt nu al naar de achtste plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 rondes - Verstappen klaagt over zijn banden. "Ik heb het heel moeilijk met mijn achterbanden", aldus de Red Bull-rijder.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 33 rondes - Foutje Max Verstappen. De Nederlander schiet rechtdoor in de chicane en verliest tijd op leider Ricciardo. Norris heeft nog altijd vier seconden achterstand op Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 34 rondes - De stand:

  1. Ricciardo
  2. Verstappen +1,0
  3. Norris +4,5
  4. Hamilton +1,1
  5. Leclerc +3,4
  6. Pérez +3,2
2 minuten geleden
Nog 36 rondes - "Mijn achterkant begint te glijden", aldus Max Verstappen, die aangeeft dat zijn banden hun beste tijd hebben gehad.
3 minuten geleden
Nog 37 rondes - De coureurs komen langzaam maar zeker in de fase dat er pitstops gemaakt kunnen worden.
5 minuten geleden
Nog 39 rondes - Hamilton heeft al zeven seconden achterstand op leider Ricciardo en zes seconden op Verstappen.
7 minuten geleden
Nog 40 rondes - Op de vijfde plek sluit Leclerc bijna aan bij Hamilton. De Ferrari-coureur heeft de snelheid er goed inzitten. Vooraan zit Verstappen weer buiten de DRS van Ricciardo.
9 minuten geleden
Nog 41 rondes - Ondertussen is Bottas bezig met een inhaalrace. De Fin klimt naar de tiende plek en rijdt in de punten.
10 minuten geleden
Nog 42 rondes - Hamilton kijkt en dringt bij Norris, maar de McLaren-coureur houdt moedig stand. Ricciardo en Verstappen lopen vooraan weer wat verder weg.
11 minuten geleden
Nog 43 rondes - Verstappen sluit weer aan bij Ricciardo en Hamilton doet datzelfde bij Norris. Het is een spannend gevecht in Monza.

  1. Ricciardo
  2. Verstappen +0,8
  3. Norris +2,9
  4. Hamilton +0,4
  5. Leclerc +3,6
  6. Pérez +5,3
