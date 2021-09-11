Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Italië. Veel plezier!

Nog 11 rondes - De stand:

  1. Bottas
  2. Verstappen
  3. Ricciardo
  4. Norris
  5. Hamilton
  6. Leclerc
  7. Sainz
  8. Giovinazzi
  9. Stroll
  10. Pérez
Nog 12 rondes - Hamilton sluit op de vijfde plek aan bij Norris, maar de Mercedes-coureur komt zijn landgenoot nog niet voorbij.
Nog 13 rondes - Verstappen (tweede) hoeft Bottas (eerste) dus niet in te halen om morgen van poleposition te starten.
Nog 14 rondes - Niet vergeten: Bottas heeft een gridstraf voor de race van morgen. Met de huidige tussenstand zou Verstappen morgen dus van poleposition mogen starten.
Nog 15 rondes - De stand:

  1. Bottas
  2. Verstappen
  3. Ricciardo
  4. Norris
  5. Hamilton
  6. Leclerc
  7. Sainz
  8. Giovinazzi
  9. Stroll
  10. Pérez
Nog 15 rondes - Herstart! Bottas behoudt de leiding, Verstappen kan nog niet aansluiten. Ricciardo dringt wel aan bij Verstappen.
Nog 16 rondes - De safetycar komt aan het eind van deze ronde naar binnen.
Nog 16 rondes - Een zeldzaam slechte start van Lewis Hamilton. De Brit valt meteen terug naar de zesde plek in de eerste bocht. Door de crash van Gasly schuift hij nog wel een plekje op.
Nog 17 rondes - De stand:

  1. Bottas
  2. Verstappen
  3. Ricciardo
  4. Norris
  5. Hamilton
  6. Leclerc
  7. Sainz
  8. Giovinazzi
  9. Stroll
  10. Pérez
Safetycar - Flinke crash van Pierre Gasly. De Fransman stapt ongedeerd uit en de sprintrace wordt geneutraliseerd door de safetycar.
START - Hamilton valt helemaal terug naar de vijfde plek.
START - Waardeloze start Hamilton, Verstappen springt naar de tweede plek!
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de grid op. De sprintrace voor de Grand Prix van Italië gaat bijna beginnen.
Opwarmronde - Verstappen moet in de beginfase van de race dus oppassen voor Norris en Hamilton die achter hem op de snellere zachte band starten.
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt! Alle auto's komen veilig van hun plek.
Opwarmronde - Bottas, Hamilton en Verstappen beginnen allemaal op de mediumband. Norris (vierde) en Ricciardo (vijfde) beginnen op de zachte band.
Een sprintrace in de Formule 1: hoe werkt dat ook alweer?

  • De sprintrace bepaalt de startopstelling voor de hoofdrace
  • De sprintrace gaat over 100 kilometer
  • Coureurs in de top drie krijgen WK-punten (drie, twee en één)
  • Pitstops zijn niet verplicht
  • Coureurs hebben een vrije bandenkeuze
De startopstelling voor de sprintrace op Monza:

  1. Valtteri Bottas
  2. Lewis Hamilton
  3. Max Verstappen
  4. Lando Norris
  5. Daniel Ricciardo
  6. Pierre Gasly
  7. Carlos Sainz
  8. Charles Leclerc
  9. Sergio Pérez
  10. Antonio Giovinazzi
  11. Sebastian Vettel
  12. Lance Stroll
  13. Fernando Alonso
  14. Esteban Ocon
  15. George Russell
  16. Nicholas Latifi
  17. Yuki Tsunoda
  18. Mick Schumacher
  19. Robert Kubica
  20. Nikita Mazepin
Nog 15 min tot de start - Pas als de opwarmronde begint weten we op welke banden de coureurs gaan starten.
Nog 25 min tot de start - De pitstraat is geopend en de coureurs begeven zich naar hun startposities.
over 5 dagen
De auto van Carlos Sainz is inmiddels gerepareerd. De Spanjaard crashte stevig in de tweede vrije training, maar kan dus wel gewoon meedoen aan de sprintrace.
over 5 dagen
FINISH - De uitslag:

  1. Lewis Hamilton - 1.23,246
  2. Valtteri Bottas - 1.23,468
  3. Max Verstappen - 1.23,662
  4. Sergio Pérez - 1.23,917
  5. Esteban Ocon - 1.23,263
FINISH - Lewis Hamilton is het snelst in de tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Italië. De Brit is vier tienden sneller dan Max Verstappen, die als derde eindigt. Valtteri Bottas staat op de tweede plaats, nog tussen Hamilton en Bottas. De volgende sessie begint om 16.30 uur als de sprintrace van start gaat.
Nog 3 min - Een bijzondere boordradio van Charles Leclerc. "Ik moet onmiddellijk stoppen, ik kan alleen hier niet uitleggen waarom." De Monegask stuurt zijn auto de pits in.
over 5 dagen
Nog 13 min - Bottas klokt de tweede tijd en verwijst Verstappen naar P3. De stand:

  1. Hamilton (S) 1.23,246
  2. Bottas (S) 1.23,468
  3. Verstappen (S) 1.23,754
Nog 14 min - Snelste tijd Lewis Hamilton. Op negen rondes oude zachte banden klokt de Brit 1.23,246. Daarmee is hij een halve seconde sneller dan Verstappen.
Nog 17 min - Sainz mag het medisch centrum op het circuit voor nu verlaten, maar wordt over een uur voor de zekerheid nog een keer onderzocht.
Nog 20 min - Groen! De sessie is hervat.
CODE ROOD - De sessie wordt om 12.39 uur hervat.
CODE ROOD - Er wordt nog gewerkt aan de bandenstapel, waardoor de training nog altijd stilligt.
Werk aan de winkel voor de Ferrari-monteurs. De sprintrace begint om 16.30 uur.
