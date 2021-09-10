Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Italië. Veel plezier!

  • Kwalificatie voor sprintrace
  • Verstappen derde 
  • Bottas eerste
  • Hamilton tweede
een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen vervolgt bij Ziggo Sport: "We hebben de auto flink aangepast na de eerste training. De auto voelde niet helemaal goed aan. Voordat ik de kwalificatie inging hoopte ik dat ik op de tweede startrij zou staan. Vooraan op de tweede startrij is echt prima voor ons. Dit is gewoon echt een heel sterk circuit voor Mercedes. Dat zie je ook aan McLaren, kijk hoe goed zij er bij staan. Of ik ook mijn motor ga wisselen? Nee, zeker niet."
een paar seconden geleden
"Deze baan is altijd moeilijk voor ons", zegt Max Verstappen. "We hadden het lastig in de training, maar kamen goed terug in kwalificatie. Ik ben tevreden met de derde plek. In de race kunnen we dichterbij komen en weet je nooit wat er gebeurt. Ik heb er vertrouwen in dat we een goed aantal punten kunnen scoren."
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - De uitslag:

  1. Valtteri Bottas
  2. Lewis Hamilton
  3. Max Verstappen
  4. Lando Norris
  5. Daniel Ricciardo
  6. Pierre Gasly
  7. Carlos Sainz
  8. Charles Leclerc
  9. Sergio Pérez
  10. Antonio Giovinazzi
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Valtteri Bottas pakt poleposition voor de sprintrace op Monza! Lewis Hamilton eindigt als tweede en Max Verstappen completeert de top drie.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Geen verbetering Verstappen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen probeert de slipstream van Pérez te pakken, maar zijn eerste sector is niet goed.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q3) - Na lang zoeken hebben Verstappen en Red Bull precies op het juiste moment de goede afstelling gevonden. "Laten we de auto precies zo laten als-ie is", zegt de Nederlander over de boordradio. Verstappen staat (zonder tow) tweede, 17 duizendsten achter Hamilton (met tow).
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) - De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Norris
  4. Ricciardo
  5. Bottas
  6. Gasly
  7. Leclerc
  8. Sainz
  9. Pérez
  10. Giovinazzi
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Wat een miniem verschil! Verstappen klokt de tweede tijd, maar is slechts 17 duizendsten langzamer dan Hamilton. Norris (derde) geeft ook minder dan een tiende toe op de tijd van de Brit. Bottas maakt een fout en komt niet verder dan de vijfde tijd.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De beslissende kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen gaat als vierde door naar Q2. Hamilton, Bottas en Norris zijn opnieuw sneller dan de Red Bull-rijder. Sergio Pérez komt op de tiende plek met de schrik vrij. De afvallers: 

11. Vettel
12. Stroll
13. Alonso
14. Ocon
15. Russell
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min - In de gevarenzone:

6. Verstappen
7. Giovinazzi
8. Stroll
9. Leclerc
10. Pérez

11. Ocon
12. Vettel
13. Sainz
14. Russell
15. Alonso
een paar seconden geleden
Gridstraf Bottas in Monza
Valtteri Bottas incasseert een gridstraf voor de Grand Prix van Italië. Mercedes maakt tijdens de kwalificatie in Monza bekend dat de Fin van motor moet wisselen. Hij heeft het maximale aantal van zijn motorcomponenten al gebruikt en moet dus in de achterhoude starten.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Verstappen moet in zijn eerste getimede ronde genoegen nemen met de zesde plek. Mercedes is heel dominant tot dusver op Monza. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Bottas
  3. Norris
  4. Ricciardo
  5. Gasly
  6. Verstappen
  7. Giovinazzi
  8. Stroll
  9. Leclerc
  10. Pérez
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Verstappen en Pérez zijn de eerste coureurs die op pad gaan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! De tweede kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Max Verstappen gaat als vierde door naar Q2. Hamilton, Bottas en Norris zijn sneller dan de Nederlander. De afvallers:

16. Latifi
17. Tsunoda
18. Schumacher
19. Kubica
20. Mazepin
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

8. Giovinazzi
9. Norris
10. Pérez
11. Russell
12. Alonso
13. Latifi
14. Stroll
15. Tsunoda

16. Vettel
17. Ocon
18. Schumacher
19. Mazepin
20. Kubica
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Verstappen vindt geen tow, maar wel een vrije baan en springt naar de derde plek. Daarmee zou hij veilig moeten zijn voor Q2.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Verstappen is woedend nadat hij bijna tegen een groepje langzaam rijdende auto's aanrijdt. Het is nu al treintje rijden in Monza. Verstappen breekt zijn ronde af en zakt naar de tiende plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Goedendag wat een tijd van Lewis Hamilton. Met 1.20,543 is de Mercedes-coureur verreweg het snelst. Verstappen is inmiddels gezakt naar de negende plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Verstappen komt in zijn eerste getimede ronde tot 1.22,108. Lando Norris is zijn McLaren een halve seconde (!) sneller. De Mercedes-coureurs zijn nog onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 min (Q1) - Max Verstappen rijdt naar buiten op verse zachte banden.
een paar seconden geleden
GROEN! - De kwalificatie voor de sprintrace op Monza is onderweg.
een paar seconden geleden
Wie pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Italië?
een paar seconden geleden
De laatste polesitters op Monza:

  • 2020 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  • 2018 - Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari)
  • 2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
  • 2012 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)📸
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - De top vijf van de eerste vrije training op Monza:

  1. Hamilton (M) - 1.20,926
  2. Verstappen (S) - 1.21,378
  3. Bottas (M) - 1.21,451
  4. Stroll (S) - 1.21,676
  5. Gasly (S) - 1.21,719
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Lewis Hamilton klokt verreweg de snelste tijd in de eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Italië. De Brit is op mediumbanden vier tienden rapper dan Max Verstappen (tweede) op de zachte band. Valtteri Bottas completeert de top drie.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 min - Het is dringen geblazen in de beroemde Parabolica-bocht, de bocht die dit weekend trouwens een andere naam heeft gekregen. Dat beeld gaan we straks in de kwalificatie vast vaker zien.
