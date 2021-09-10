- Kwalificatie voor sprintrace
- Verstappen derde
- Bottas eerste
- Hamilton tweede
- Valtteri Bottas
- Lewis Hamilton
- Max Verstappen
- Lando Norris
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Pierre Gasly
- Carlos Sainz
- Charles Leclerc
- Sergio Pérez
- Antonio Giovinazzi
Norris provisionally goes P3, 0.065s behind Hamilton TOP 10 (with 4 mins to go in qualifying) HAM VER NOR RIC BOT GAS LEC SAI PER GIO #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Bottas
- Gasly
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Pérez
- Giovinazzi
Voor de duidelijkheid: Bottas start pas ZONDAG achteraan. #F1
All the details from a hectic Q2 😰 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
Into Q3 👏 Max in P4 and Checo P10 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹
11. Vettel
12. Stroll
13. Alonso
14. Ocon
15. Russell
6. Verstappen
7. Giovinazzi
8. Stroll
9. Leclerc
10. Pérez
11. Ocon
12. Vettel
13. Sainz
14. Russell
15. Alonso
Valtteri Bottas incasseert een gridstraf voor de Grand Prix van Italië. Mercedes maakt tijdens de kwalificatie in Monza bekend dat de Fin van motor moet wisselen. Hij heeft het maximale aantal van zijn motorcomponenten al gebruikt en moet dus in de achterhoude starten.
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Gasly
- Verstappen
- Giovinazzi
- Stroll
- Leclerc
- Pérez
🟢 Q2 GREEN LIGHT 🟢 No time to waste... off we go again! #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
A lot of traffic out there 🚦 Max and Checo advance to Q2 in P4 and P9 👊 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹
❌ Q1 ELIMINATED DRIVERS ❌ Latifi Tsunoda Schumacher Kubica Mazepin #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
16. Latifi
17. Tsunoda
18. Schumacher
19. Kubica
20. Mazepin
Now it's Gasly finding traffic, this time at the Ascari Chicane He's not very happy 📻😖 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
8. Giovinazzi
9. Norris
10. Pérez
11. Russell
12. Alonso
13. Latifi
14. Stroll
15. Tsunoda
16. Vettel
17. Ocon
18. Schumacher
19. Mazepin
20. Kubica
𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 is green! 💪 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹
Under 30 minutes to quali! ⏰ Let's have your predictions...👀
Full details on FP1 👀 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Hamilton (M) - 1.20,926
- Verstappen (S) - 1.21,378
- Bottas (M) - 1.21,451
- Stroll (S) - 1.21,676
- Gasly (S) - 1.21,719