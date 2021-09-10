"Deze baan is altijd moeilijk voor ons", zegt Max Verstappen. "We hadden het lastig in de training, maar kamen goed terug in kwalificatie. Ik ben tevreden met de derde plek. In de race kunnen we dichterbij komen en weet je nooit wat er gebeurt. Ik heb er vertrouwen in dat we een goed aantal punten kunnen scoren."