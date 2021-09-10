- Hamilton snelste in VT1
- 18.00 uur:
- Kwalificatie voor sprintrace
Under 30 minutes to quali! ⏰ Let's have your predictions...👀
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Williams Racing
- Moment van plaatsen
Full details on FP1 👀 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton (M) - 1.20,926
- Verstappen (S) - 1.21,378
- Bottas (M) - 1.21,451
- Stroll (S) - 1.21,676
- Gasly (S) - 1.21,719
Vorig jaar stond Verstappen 0.908 achter Hamilton in de kwalificatie. Vier tienden zou dus al pure winst zijn. #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Joost Nederpelt
- Moment van plaatsen
If you go down to the woods today... 🌲 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton (M) - 1.20,926
- Verstappen (S) - 1.21,378
- Bottas (M) - 1.21,451
- Verstappen (S) - 1.21,378
- Bottas (M) - 1.21,451
- Ricciardo (M) - 1.22,003
- Ricciardo (M) - 1.22,003
- Pérez (M) - 1.22,127
- Hamilton (M) - 1.22,262
7. Verstappen (M) - 1.22,571
We're halfway through FP1 and Verstappen (P3) is currently trailing Hamilton (P2) by 0.444s. Perez is P1! #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Pérez - (M) 1.22,127
- Hamilton - (M) 1.22,262
- Verstappen - (M) 1.22,571
- Hamilton (M) - 1.22,262
- Pérez (M) - 1.22,498
- Verstappen (H) - 1.23,349
1. Hamilton (M) - 1.22,262
2. Pérez (M) - 1.23,191
3. Bottas (M) - 1.23,612
4. Verstappen (H) - 1.23,999
Robert ✅ George ✅ Carlos ✅ Hi everyone 👋 Welcome to Monza! The 2021 Italian Grand Prix weekend is GO! FP1 coming up shortly 🙌 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen