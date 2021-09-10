Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Italië. Veel plezier!

over 4 dagen
De laatste polesitters op Monza:

  • 2020 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2019 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  • 2018 - Kimi Räikkönen (Ferrari)
  • 2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
  • 2012 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)📸
over 4 dagen
FINISH - De top vijf van de eerste vrije training op Monza:

  1. Hamilton (M) - 1.20,926
  2. Verstappen (S) - 1.21,378
  3. Bottas (M) - 1.21,451
  4. Stroll (S) - 1.21,676
  5. Gasly (S) - 1.21,719
over 4 dagen
FINISH - Lewis Hamilton klokt verreweg de snelste tijd in de eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Italië. De Brit is op mediumbanden vier tienden rapper dan Max Verstappen (tweede) op de zachte band. Valtteri Bottas completeert de top drie.
over 4 dagen
Nog 2 min - Het is dringen geblazen in de beroemde Parabolica-bocht, de bocht die dit weekend trouwens een andere naam heeft gekregen. Dat beeld gaan we straks in de kwalificatie vast vaker zien.
over 4 dagen
Nog 3 min - De tijd van Norris wordt geschrapt vanwege het overschrijden van de track limits.
over 4 dagen
Nog 4 min - Verstappen gaat nog een keer op pad met gebruikte zachte banden. Lando Norris klimt ondertussen naar de tweede plek en verwijst Verstappen naar de derde positie.
over 4 dagen
Nog 12 min - Verstappen zet aan voor een tweede getimede ronde op soft, maar breekt die na een halve ronde af. "De banden zijn nu al op, ik kom binnen", aldus de Nederlander over de boordradio.
over 4 dagen
Nog 15 min - De stand:

  1. Hamilton (M) - 1.20,926
  2. Verstappen (S) - 1.21,378
  3. Bottas (M) - 1.21,451
over 4 dagen
Nog 16 min - Razendsnelle tijd van Hamilton. Met 1.20,926 is de Brit op medium bijna een halve seconde sneller dan Verstappen op de zachte band.
over 4 dagen
Nog 17 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen (S) - 1.21,378
  2. Bottas (M) - 1.21,451
  3. Ricciardo (M) - 1.22,003
over 4 dagen
Nog 18 min - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Met 1.21,378 is de Red Bull-rijder een kleine tiende rapper dan Bottas op medium.
over 4 dagen
Nog 20 min - Max Verstappen gaat als eerste coureur van de topteams op pad met zacht rubber. Daar moet een nieuwe toptijd aankomen.
over 4 dagen
Nog 23 min - De stand:

  1. Ricciardo (M) - 1.22,003
  2. Pérez (M) - 1.22,127
  3. Hamilton (M) - 1.22,262

7. Verstappen (M) - 1.22,571
over 4 dagen
Nog 24 min - Op mediumbanden klokt Daniel Ricciardo verrassend de snelste tijd. De Australiër gaat het circuit in Monza rond in 1.22,003.
over 4 dagen
Nog 28 min - Langzaam maar zeker komen de zachte banden tevoorschijn. Pierre Gasly klimt naar de derde plek en Daniel Ricciardo springt naar de vierde positie.
over 4 dagen
Nog 32 min - De stand:

  1. Pérez - (M) 1.22,127
  2. Hamilton - (M) 1.22,262
  3. Verstappen - (M) 1.22,571
over 4 dagen
Nog 35 min - Verstappen heeft een matige eerste sector en komt mede daardoor niet aan de tijd van Pérez. De Red Bull-coureur klimt naar de derde plek en geeft nog vier tienden toe op zijn teamgenoot.
over 4 dagen
Nog 36 min - Snelste tijd Sergio Pérez. Met 1.22,127 is de Mexicaan een tiende rapper dan Hamilton.
over 4 dagen
Nog 39 min - Verstappen gaat voor het eerst vandaag op pad met mediumbanden. Kan hij de snelste tijd van Hamilton benaderen?
over 4 dagen
Nog 46 min - De stand:

  1. Hamilton (M) - 1.22,262
  2. Pérez (M) - 1.22,498
  3. Verstappen (H) - 1.23,349
over 4 dagen
Nog 47 min - Verstappen verbetert zich opnieuw en klimt naar de derde plek. De Red Bull-coureur is een seconde langzamer dan Hamilton, die op de snellere mediumband rijdt.
over 4 dagen
Nog 51 min - De stand:

1. Hamilton (M) - 1.22,262
2. Pérez (M) - 1.23,191
3. Bottas (M) - 1.23,612
4. Verstappen (H) - 1.23,999
over 4 dagen
Nog 53 min - Verstappen mist zijn rempunt in de chicane bij de eerste bocht en schiet rechtdoor. Hij vervolgt zijn weg zonder schade.
over 4 dagen
Nog 56 min - De eerste tijden verschijnen op de monitoren. Hamilton klokt op medium 1.23,634. Verstappen is op de harde band een seconde langzamer.
over 4 dagen
Nog 58 min - Verstappen gaat op pad met de harde banden. Het is meteen druk op de baan.
over 4 dagen
GROEN! - De eerste vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Italië is onderweg.
over 4 dagen
Het is dit weekend heerlijk zomerweer in Noord-Italië. Het blijft droog in Monza en de temperatuur loopt op tot 27 graden.
over 4 dagen
De coureurs staan in Monza direct voor een belangrijke training. Later vandaag staat namelijk al de kwalificatie voor de sprintrace op het programma. In het komende uur moeten de coureurs dus al meteen gaan zoeken naar de juiste afstelling voor de kwalificatie.
