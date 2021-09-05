Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Wij zijn Patrick Moeke en Sanne Oving en we houden je vanuit het mediacentrum op Circuit Zandvoort op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Nederland. Veel plezier!

Nog 24 rondes - Vooraan heeft leider Verstappen 3,3 seconden voorsprong op Hamilton. Dat verschil blijft ongeveer stabiel.
Nog 25 rondes - Derde pitstop van Sergio Pérez. De Mexicaan wisselt naar nieuwe softs en vervolgt zijn weg op de elfde plek.
Nog 26 rondes - Er waait een plastic tasje in de luchtinlaat van Ocon. "Kijk voor de zekerheid even of alles in orde is."
Nog 28 rondes - "Ik ga het nooit volhouden op deze banden", aldus Hamilton, die wel vaker klaagt over zijn banden. De zevenvoudig kampioen heeft drie seconden achterstand op Verstappen. "Mijn vorige banden waren nog goed genoeg. Ik snap niet waarom we zo'n haast hadden."
Nog 29 rondes - Nikita Mazepin is de eerste uitvaller van de dag. De Rus stuurt zijn Haas met technische problemen de pits in.
Nog 31 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +3,0
  3. Bottas +6,4 
  4. Gasly +28,3
  5. Leclerc +8,0
Nog 32 rondes - Verstappen blijft ook na zijn tweede pitstop voor Hamilton. "We gaan 32 rondes rijden op deze banden", krijgt de Nederlander te horen. Verstappen hoeft in principe dus niet meer te stoppen.
Nog 32 rondes - Pitstop Max Verstappen. De Nederlander wisselt naar de harde band en komt ruim voor Hamilton weer de baan op.
Nog 33 rondes - Pitstop Lewis Hamilton! De Brit komt midden in het verkeer weer de baan op, wat heel gunstig is voor Verstappen.
Nog 34 rondes - "Houd dit vast, Max. Dit is mega. Bottas blijft nu ook achter ons als we een pitstop maken."
Nog 34 rondes - Verstappen krijgt te horen dat hij "alles moet geven" in de komende vijf rondes, wat er op duidt dat hij snel een pitstop gaat maken. Zijn voorsprong op Hamilton loopt op tot 2,7 seconden.
Nog 35 rondes - Spin van Vettel in de Hugenholtz. De Duitser houdt zijn auto uit de muur. Bottas moet uitwijken voor Vettel en verliest daardoor twee seconden.
Nog 36 rondes - De spannende Grand Prix van Nederland is halverwege. De stand: 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +1,5
  3. Bottas +24,0
  4. Gasly +23,0
  5. Leclerc +10,0
Nog 38 rondes - Het verschil tussen Verstappen en Hamilton schommelt rond de anderhalve seconde.
Nog 39 rondes - Russell ontvangt vijf seconden tijdstraf omdat hij te hard heeft gereden in de pitstraat. De Williams-coureur ligt dertiende.
Nog 41 rondes - "Max heeft heel veel geluk gehad met het verkeer", aldus Hamilton over de boordradio. De Brit heeft 1,7 seconden achterstand op de Nederlander.
Nog 42 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Leclerc
  5. Sainz
  6. Gasly
  7. Alonso
  8. Ocon
  9. Norris
  10. Pérez
Nog 43 rondes - Verstappen pakt de leiding! De Nederlander verschalkt Bottas op het rechte stuk en klimt naar de eerste plek in Zandvoort. Ook Hamilton gaat Bottas meteen voorbij.
Nog 43 rondes - Verstappen sluit aan bij Bottas in de Tarzanbocht, maar kan nog geen inhaalactie inzetten. Hamilton komt in rap tempo dichterbij.
Nog 43 rondes - Verstappen rijdt nu binnen DRS-afstand van Bottas. "Dit gaat om de leiding, verdedig hard", zegt Mercedes tegen Bottas.
Nog 45 rondes - Verstappen rijdt bijna binnen DRS-afstand van leider Bottas.
Nog 45 rondes - "Het wordt ontzettend belangrijk om Bottas zo snel mogelijk in te halen", aldus Red Bull-engineer Lambiase tegen Verstappen.
Nog 47 rondes - Hamilton rijdt bijna binnen DRS-afstand Verstappen, die op zijn beurt drie seconden achterstand op Bottas heeft.
Nog 48 rondes - Bottas lijkt door Mercedes opgeofferd te worden. De Fin is twee seconden per ronde langzamer dan Verstappen, maar kan zo in leidende positie Verstappen wel proberen op te houden.
Nog 49 rondes - Verstappen en Hamilton rijden dezelfde rondetijden. Vooraan is Bottas al bijna twee seconden per ronde langzamer.
Nog 50 rondes - "Je levert goed werk, Lewis. Dit hoort allemaal bij het plan", vertelt Mercedes tegen Hamilton. Het verschil tussen Verstappen (tweede) en Hamilton (derde) is 1,8 seconde.
Nog 52 rondes - En daar is ook de pitstop van Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur komt ruim voor Hamilton weer de baan op. Verstappen zit wel nog achter Bottas, die natuurlijk nog wel moet stoppen.
Nog 53 rondes - Hamilton in de pits! De Brit wisselt naar mediumbanden en komt als derde weer naar buiten.
Nog 54 rondes - Pérez laat zien dat inhalen wel degelijk kan op Circuit Zandvoort. De Mexicaan klimt ten koste van Latifi naar de zestiende plek.
Nog 55 rondes - Nummer drie Bottas heeft al tien seconden achterstand op leider Verstappen. Dat is goed nieuws voor de Nederlander, want nu zit de Fin te ver weg om Verstappen met een andere tactiek te bedreigen. Nog maar eens de stand: 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +3,5
  3. Bottas +10,6
  4. Gasly +28,5
  5. Leclerc +30,7
Nog 57 rondes - Sergio Pérez verschalkt Nikita Mazepin in de Hans Ernst Bocht en klimt naar de zeventiende plek.
Nog 59 rondes - Verstappen loopt weer wat weg bij Hamilton. Zijn voorsprong is nu 3,5 seconden.
Nog 59 rondes - Het wordt een tactisch schaakspel vandaag op Zandvoort. Inhaalacties zijn schaars, maar de banden slijten snel. Wie gaat er het beste met zijn banden om?
Nog 61 rondes - Verstappen meldt dat zijn banden in rap tempo slechter beginnen te worden. "Ik weet niet of ik het op deze banden ga redden."
Nog 62 rondes - Volgens Red Bull is Hamilton geswitcht naar een tweestopstrategie. De Brit begint het gat naar de Nederlander te dichten.
