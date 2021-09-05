- Verstappen leidt
- Hamilton tweede
- Klik hier voor de stand
- Joost Nederpelt
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +3,0
- Bottas +6,4
- Gasly +28,3
- Leclerc +8,0
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +1,5
- Bottas +24,0
- Gasly +23,0
- Leclerc +10,0
LAP 32/72 Verstappen gets past Bottas to reclaim P1 👀 And a few seconds later, Bottas lets Hamilton through to take P2 Game on at Zandvoort... #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1
- Formula 1
- Joost Nederpelt
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Gasly
- Alonso
- Ocon
- Norris
- Pérez
Finely poised at the front 😬 Pit stops are under way 🔧 #DutchGP 🇳🇱
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +3,5
- Bottas +10,6
- Gasly +28,5
- Leclerc +30,7
Coureur om op te letten: George Russel. Eerste op mediums, niet ver achter de subtop op de elfde plaats. #DutchGP #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
LAP 12/72 HUGE lock up from Sergio Perez 👀 Having started from the pit lane, Checo is pushing hard - and has moved up a couple of places to P18 #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1
- Formula 1
LAP 10/72 Max Vertsappen goes past the 1000 Laps Led mark in his F1 career 📊 And he's only 23 years old... #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1
- Formula 1
10 laps after the start, #Charles16 and #Carlos55 are still P5 and P6 👊 #DutchGP
- Scuderia Ferrari
🔟 laps in ✅ Checo boxes to swap his flat-spotted hards for a new set of mediums ⚪️🔄🟡 #DutchGP 🇳🇱
- Red Bull Racing Honda
