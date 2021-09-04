Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog. Wij zijn Patrick Moeke en Kim Einder en we houden je vanuit het mediacentrum op Circuit Zandvoort op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Nederland. Veel plezier!

over 4 dagen
CODE ROOD - George Russell stapte uit, maar zit nu gewoon weer in zijn auto. Mogelijk valt zijn schade dus nog mee.
over 4 dagen
CODE ROOD - Er staat nog 3.54 minuten op de klok. Dat is genoeg voor de coureurs om nog een poging te wagen. Verstappen staat nog altijd bovenaan en lijkt veilig te zijn voor Q3.
over 4 dagen
CODE ROOD - George Russell schuift van de baan. Misschien heeft de FIA de rode vlag iets te snel gezwaaid, want Russell weet nog wel gewoon weg te komen.
over 4 dagen
Nog 6 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone: 

4. Hamilton
5. Bottas
6. Ricciardo
7. Sainz
8. Ocon
9. Alonso
10. Giovinazzi

11. Russell
12. Stroll
13. Norris
14. Latifi
15. Tsunoda
over 4 dagen
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Beide Mercedes-coureurs lijken echt nog niet zeker van Q3 te zijn. Charles Leclerc klimt naar de tweede plek en Pierre Gasly staat nu derde.
over 4 dagen
Nog 9 min (Q2) - De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.09,071
  2. Hamilton - 1.09,726
  3. Bottas - 1.09,769
over 4 dagen
Nog 10 min (Q2) - De Mercedes-coureurs komen bij lange na niet aan de tijd van Verstappen. Bottas en Hamilton geven beiden zes tienden toe op de Nederlander.
over 4 dagen
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Verstappen opent met 1.09,071! Dat is verreweg de snelste tijd van het weekend.
over 4 dagen
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Ook Bottas en Hamilton gaan op pad met de zachte banden.
over 4 dagen
Nog 15 min (Q2) - GROEN! Verstappen rijdt direct naar buiten op de zachte band.
over 4 dagen
FINSH (Q1) - Sergio Pérez strandt in Q1! Wat een enorme verrassing. Ook Sebastian Vettel is klaar na Q1. De baan werd gaandeweg de sessie steeds sneller. De afvallers:

16. Sergio Pérez
17. Sebastian Vettel
18. Robert Kubica
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Nikita Mazepin
over 4 dagen
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Bottas en Hamilton gaan nog op pad met de zachte band, Verstappen blijft binnen.
over 4 dagen
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Met een ijzersterke ronde springt Russell naar de vijfde plek. Het zouden nog wel eens hectische slotminuten kunnen worden.
over 4 dagen
Nog 4 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

14. Ricciardo
15. Russell

16. Stroll
17. Schumacher
18. Vettel
19. Kubica
20. Mazepin
over 4 dagen
Nog 6 min (Q1) - Sainz rijdt zich veilig te rijden en klimt naar de achtste plek.
over 4 dagen
Nog 7 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

13. Stroll
14. Vettel
15. Kubica

16. Latifi
17. Tsunoda
18. Sainz
19. Mazepin
20. Schumacher
over 4 dagen
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Verstappen komt de pits in. Met 1.10,036 zou hij veilig moeten zijn voor Q2.
over 4 dagen
Nog 10 min (Q1) - De stand: 

  1. Verstappen - 1.10,036 (S)
  2. Hamilton - 1.10,183 (M)
  3. Gasly - 1.10,274 (S)
over 4 dagen
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Verstappen opent met 1.10,036. Daarmee is hij een tiende sneller dan Hamilton, die op de langzamere mediumband rijdt.
over 4 dagen
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Opvallend: Bottas en Hamilton zijn onderweg op medium.
over 4 dagen
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Oranje rookbommen waaien over het rechte stuk. Verstappen begint aan zijn eerste getimede ronde.
over 4 dagen
Nog 15 min (Q1) - Onder luid gejuich gaat Max Verstappen op pad. De beste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar Q2.
over 4 dagen
Nog 17 min (Q1) - Het is meteen druk op de baan. Max Verstappen staat nog binnen.
over 4 dagen
GROEN! - De kwalificatie op Circuit Zandvoort voor de Grand Prix van Nederland is onderweg!
over 4 dagen
Nog 1 min tot Q1 - Na 36 jaar wordt er zometeen weer een Formule 1-kwalificatie afgewerkt op Zandvoort. Wie wordt de opvolger van Nelson Piquet?
over 4 dagen
Nog 5 min tot Q1 - Ook Max Verstappen klimt in zijn auto.
over 4 dagen
Nog 8 min tot Q1 - De coureurs doen hun helmen op en klimmen in hun auto's.
over 4 dagen
Nog 9 min tot Q1 - Er wordt nog wat gesleuteld aan de auto van Carlos Sainz, maar het heeft er alle schijn van dat de Ferrari-monteurs zijn auto op tijd af hebben gekregen voor de kwalificatie. De Spanjaard crashte stevig in de derde training.
over 4 dagen
Nog 10 min tot Q1 - Uw verslaggever van dienst zit precies boven de pitbox van Yuki Tsunoda. De vloer van het mediacentrum trilt als zijn Honda-motor wordt warmgedraaid.
over 4 dagen
Wie pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Nederland?
over 4 dagen
Hoewel Max Verstappen dit weekend zijn thuisrace afwerkt, reed hij pas één keer een kwalificatie en race op Zandvoort. Tijdens de Masters of Formula 3 in 2014 pakte hij als zestienjarige coureur poleposition om die een dag later om te zetten in een dominante overwinning.
over 4 dagen
De laatste polesitters voor de Grand Prix van Nederland:

  • 1985 - Nelson Piquet (Brabham)📸
  • 1984 - Alain Prost (McLaren)
  • 1983 - Nelson Piquet (Brabham)
  • 1982 - René Arnoux (Renault)
  • 1981 - Alain Prost (Renault)
  • 1980 - René Arnoux (Renault)
