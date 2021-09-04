- LIVE:
🚩 A pause in Q2 as RUS taps the wall at Turn 13 but is able to continue. #DutchGP 🇳🇱
- Red Bull Racing Honda
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Russell slides into the barriers He manages to get going again, radios his apologies to the Williams team and heads back to the pits #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1
- Formula 1
Idd iedereen op rode band in Q2. Op Zandvoort altijd extra lastig en VER dus dapper om als eerste te gaan. Want aan vlaggen in Tarzan bocht goed wind te zien, en dat blaast zand op baan tijdens pauzes tussen Q1-Q2-Q3. Daarom ook zoveel “track evolution” gedurende een Q segment.
- Ho-Pin Tung 董荷斌
4. Hamilton
5. Bottas
6. Ricciardo
7. Sainz
8. Ocon
9. Alonso
10. Giovinazzi
11. Russell
12. Stroll
13. Norris
14. Latifi
15. Tsunoda
- Verstappen - 1.09,071
- Hamilton - 1.09,726
- Bottas - 1.09,769
16. Sergio Pérez
17. Sebastian Vettel
18. Robert Kubica
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Nikita Mazepin
14. Ricciardo
15. Russell
16. Stroll
17. Schumacher
18. Vettel
19. Kubica
20. Mazepin
13. Stroll
14. Vettel
15. Kubica
16. Latifi
17. Tsunoda
18. Sainz
19. Mazepin
20. Schumacher
- Verstappen - 1.10,036 (S)
- Hamilton - 1.10,183 (M)
- Gasly - 1.10,274 (S)
Bring the noise 🔊 Time for #DutchGP qualifying ⏱🇳🇱
Quali coming right up from Zandvoort. 👊 Let’s see that support for the boys!
SPY: Car's a bit on the nose today… 🕵️♂️ #RBSpy
30 minutes till showtime! 👀 #DutchGP
This nasty impact at Turn 3 brought an abrupt end to Carlos Sainz's FP3 It just goes to show how tricky Zandvoort can be! Thankfully he was okay to get out of his car right away #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1
