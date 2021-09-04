"Ik wil deze fans op de tribunes bedanken", zegt Lewis Hamilton. "Wat een geweldige baan is dit en ik vind het fijn om hier in dit land te komen. Max heeft geweldig werk geleverd en verdient het om op poleposition te staan. Hij perste er een fenomenale ronde uit, al kwam ik nog heel dichtbij."



"De verloren training van gisteren maakte het extra lastig voor vandaag, maar ik heb alles gegeven. Het is moeilijk om hier in te halen, maar wat een geweldige plek is het om te racen. Misschien kan de strategie ons helpen."