- Verstappen pakt poleposition
- Hamilton tweede
"De verloren training van gisteren maakte het extra lastig voor vandaag, maar ik heb alles gegeven. Het is moeilijk om hier in te halen, maar wat een geweldige plek is het om te racen. Misschien kan de strategie ons helpen."
- Verstappen - 1.08,923
- Bottas - 1.09,922
- Hamilton - 1.09,268
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Now it's Latifi into the barriers. A big impact, but the Canadian radios to the team that he is ok #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1
11. George Russell
12. Lance Stroll
13. Lando Norris
14. Nicholas Latifi
15. Yuki Tsunoda
🚩 A pause in Q2 as RUS taps the wall at Turn 13 but is able to continue. #DutchGP 🇳🇱
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Russell slides into the barriers He manages to get going again, radios his apologies to the Williams team and heads back to the pits #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1
Idd iedereen op rode band in Q2. Op Zandvoort altijd extra lastig en VER dus dapper om als eerste te gaan. Want aan vlaggen in Tarzan bocht goed wind te zien, en dat blaast zand op baan tijdens pauzes tussen Q1-Q2-Q3. Daarom ook zoveel “track evolution” gedurende een Q segment.
- Verstappen - 1.09,071
- Hamilton - 1.09,726
- Bottas - 1.09,769