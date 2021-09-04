Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog. Wij zijn Patrick Moeke en Kim Einder en we houden je vanuit het mediacentrum op Circuit Zandvoort op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Nederland. Veel plezier!

Koning Willem-Alexander is een van de tienduizenden Nederlanders die Max Verstappen vandaag poleposition heeft zien pakken op Zandvoort.
"Ik wil deze fans op de tribunes bedanken", zegt Lewis Hamilton. "Wat een geweldige baan is dit en ik vind het fijn om hier in dit land te komen. Max heeft geweldig werk geleverd en verdient het om op poleposition te staan. Hij perste er een fenomenale ronde uit, al kwam ik nog heel dichtbij."

"De verloren training van gisteren maakte het extra lastig voor vandaag, maar ik heb alles gegeven. Het is moeilijk om hier in te halen, maar wat een geweldige plek is het om te racen. Misschien kan de strategie ons helpen."
"Het is een geweldig gevoel om poleposition te pakken hier", zegt Max Verstappen. "De fans waren geweldig vandaag. Het was heel leuk om te rijden met deze auto en we hebben de beste startpositie. Ik verwacht geen makkelijke race. De banden zullen het moeilijk krijgen. We gaan er het beste van maken."
FINISH (Q3) - De uitslag: 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Gasly
  5. Leclerc
  6. Sainz
  7. Giovinazzi
  8. Ocon
  9. Alonso
  10. Ricciardo
FINISH (Q3) - Wat een feest hier op Zandvoort. Het rechte stuk kleurt oranje van de rookbommen. Max Verstappen is de opvolger van zijn eigen schoonvader Nelson Piquet, die hier in 1985 voor het laatste poleposition pakte.
FINISH (Q3) - MAX VERSTAPPEN PAKT POLEPOSITION VOOR DE GRAND PRIX VAN NEDERLAND. De Nederlander blijft Lewis Hamilton (tweede) 0,038 seconden (!) voor. Valtteri Bottas completeert de top drie.
Nog 1 min (Q3) - De coureurs beginnen aan hun laatste poging om zich te verbeteren.
Nog 2 min (Q3) - "Wat is dit? Ze staan stil bij de uitgang van de pitstraat", aldus Verstappen, die daarna te horen krijgt dat er nog genoeg tijd is om een ronde te rijden.
Nog 3 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren.
Nog 7 min (Q3) - De razendsnelle tijd van Verstappen is nu al goed genoeg voor P1, met een gat van drie tienden naar nummer twee Bottas. Hamilton staat derde. De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.08,923
  2. Bottas - 1.09,922
  3. Hamilton - 1.09,268
  4. Gasly
  5. Leclerc
  6. Sainz
  7. Alonso
  8. Giovinazzi
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Ocon
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Vesrtappen opent met 1.08,923. Dat is razendsnel, maar het kan nog harder. De Nederlander had wat overstuur bij het uitkomen van de Hans Ernst Bocht.
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Onder luid gejuich begint Verstappen aan zijn jacht op poleposition.
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Ook Max Verstappen en de Mercedes-coureurs gaan op pad.
Nog 11 min (Q3) - Daniel Ricciardo rijdt als eerste naar buiten.
GROEN! - De coureurs hebben twaalf minuten de tijd om hun ultieme poleronde te rijden.
Q3 begint om 16.07 uur.
De bandenstapel is dusdanig beschadigd dat deze gerepareerd moet worden. Het gaat nog wel even duren voor Q3 begint.
32 minuten geleden
Deze coureurs gaan strijden om poleposition op Zandvoort:

  • Max Verstappen
  • Charles Leclerc
  • Pierre Gasly
  • Lewis Hamilton
  • Valtteri Bottas
  • Daniel Ricciardo
  • Carlos Sainz
  • Esteban Ocon
  • Fernando Alonso
  • Antonio Giovinazzi
FINISH (Q2) - De afvallers in Q2: 

11. George Russell
12. Lance Stroll
13. Lando Norris
14. Nicholas Latifi
15. Yuki Tsunoda
FINISH (Q2) - De sessie wordt niet meer hervat. Dat betekent dat Lando Norris strandt in Q2.
38 minuten geleden
CODE ROOD - Latifi stapt ongedeerd uit.
CODE ROOD - Stevige crash Nicholas Latifi! De Canadees schuift in de Mastersbocht hard de bandenstapel in.
Nog 2 min (Q2) - De Mercedes-coureurs gaan twee minuten later dan de rest naar buiten.
42 minuten geleden
GROEN - De sessie wordt hervat. Er staan nog een kleine vier minuten op de klok. Verstappen gaat op pad met nieuwe zachte banden.
43 minuten geleden
CODE ROOD - De sessie wordt om 15.46 uur hervat.
CODE ROOD - George Russell stapte uit, maar zit nu gewoon weer in zijn auto. Mogelijk valt zijn schade dus nog mee.
CODE ROOD - Er staat nog 3.54 minuten op de klok. Dat is genoeg voor de coureurs om nog een poging te wagen. Verstappen staat nog altijd bovenaan en lijkt veilig te zijn voor Q3.
CODE ROOD - George Russell schuift van de baan. Misschien heeft de FIA de rode vlag iets te snel gezwaaid, want Russell weet nog wel gewoon weg te komen.
één uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone: 

4. Hamilton
5. Bottas
6. Ricciardo
7. Sainz
8. Ocon
9. Alonso
10. Giovinazzi

11. Russell
12. Stroll
13. Norris
14. Latifi
15. Tsunoda
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Beide Mercedes-coureurs lijken echt nog niet zeker van Q3 te zijn. Charles Leclerc klimt naar de tweede plek en Pierre Gasly staat nu derde.
één uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.09,071
  2. Hamilton - 1.09,726
  3. Bottas - 1.09,769
Nog 10 min (Q2) - De Mercedes-coureurs komen bij lange na niet aan de tijd van Verstappen. Bottas en Hamilton geven beiden zes tienden toe op de Nederlander.
één uur geleden
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Verstappen opent met 1.09,071! Dat is verreweg de snelste tijd van het weekend.
één uur geleden
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Ook Bottas en Hamilton gaan op pad met de zachte banden.
één uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - GROEN! Verstappen rijdt direct naar buiten op de zachte band.
