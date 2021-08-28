Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van België. Veel plezier!

  • Kletsnat Spa-Francorchamps
  • Verstappen verovert pole
  • Russell stunt met tweede plek
  • Hamilton eindigt als derde
over één dag
"Het was een heel moeilijke dag voor ons", zegt Lewis Hamilton na zijn derde plek. "Max heeft het geweldig gedaan. Net als George Russell trouwens. Dit was fantastisch. Als het morgen zo blijft, wordt het opnieuw heel tricky. We hebben gezocht naar de juiste balans, maar het is niet het resultaat waar we op hadden gehoopt. We gaan er het beste van maken."
over één dag
"Ik weet niet wat ik moet zeggen", aldus George Russell na zijn tweede plek. "Ik dacht dat we het al goed deden door Q3 te halen, laat staan dat we nu op de tweede plek staan. De jongens hebben geweldig werk verricht door mij precies op het juiste moment de baan op te sturen. We zaten in de positie dat we niets meer te verliezen hadden en gingen er vol voor. Ik had zo veel vertrouwen in deze auto. Tegelijkertijd hebben we nog niets: morgen worden pas de punten verdeeld."
over één dag
"Dit was een heel moeilijke kwalificatie, het was erg lastig om de auto op baan te houden", zegt Max Verstappen. "De lange pauze maakte het ook niet makkelijk. Gelukkig staan we eerste, dat is heel belangrijk. Het is een geweldige baan in het droog en heel uitdagend in het nat. Veel mensen gingen in Q1 naar buiten op de full wets, maar die band was veel te langzaam. Toen zijn we geswitcht naar de intermediates, maar ook dat was tricky. Die band kan niet zo veel water vervoeren. Ik ben heel blij met deze kwalificatie, de eerste na de zomerstop. We gaan er morgen een mooie dag van maken."
over één dag
FINISH (Q3) - De uitslag van de kwalificatie:

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. George Russell
  3. Lewis Hamilton
  4. Daniel Ricciardo
  5. Sebastian Vettel
  6. Pierre Gasly
  7. Sergio Pérez
  8. Valtteri Bottas
  9. Esteban Ocon
  10. Lando Norris
over één dag
FINISH (Q3) - Max Verstappen verovert poleposition! Maar dat is niet de grootste verrassing van de dag. Williams-coureur George Russell eindigt als tweede! Lewis Hamilton wordt derde.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Russell (!!) is het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Sergio Pérez klimt naar de tweede plek en verwijst Verstappen naar P3.
over één dag
Nog 2 min (Q3) - Het is de kunst om zo laat mogelijk een tijd te klokken, dan is de baan namelijk het snelst. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Bottas
  4. Vettel
  5. Gasly
  6. Pérez
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Ocon
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede de tweede tijd. En het gat met Hamilton (eerste) is met negen tienden fors.
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q3) - Verstappen verliest in de tweede sector ruim acht tienden op Hamilton.
over één dag
Nog 4 min (Q3) - Verstappen is in de eerste sector het snelst van iedereen.
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Ocon komt na één ronde op de fullwets binnen om te wisselen naar intermediates.
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Verstappen krijgt te horen dat het de komende minuten droog blijft. "De baan wordt in rap tempo sneller."
over één dag
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen gaat naar buiten en rijdt net als Hamilton en Bottas op intermediates.
over één dag
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Esteban Ocon en de Mercedes-coureurs gaan direct op pad. Verstappen blijft nog even binnen.
over één dag
GROEN - Negen coureurs gaan in 8 minuten en 59 seconden strijden om poleposition.
over één dag
De sessie wordt om 16.45 uur hervat.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - De coureurs zitten in hun auto en zijn in afwachting van het groene licht. De safetycar verkent de baan, die inmiddels al een stuk droger is dan een paar minuten geleden.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Het is nu weer droog op Spa. De baan is dat nog lang niet.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - De safetycar verkent het natte circuit. De bandenstapel is gerepareerd en de auto van Norris is weggehaald.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - In het extreme geval dat de sessie vanwege het slechte weer helemaal niet kan worden hervat, bepaalt de uitslag van Q2 de startopstelling voor morgen. Dat zou betekenen dat Lando Norris alsnog pole heeft, Lewis Hamilton als tweede start en Max Verstappen achter Pierre Gasly als vierde mag beginnen.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Zeiden we net nog dat het droog was, inmiddels regent het weer heel stevig op Spa-Francorchamps.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Het zou nog wel even kunnen duren voordat de sessie wordt hervat. De bandenstapel is gehavend en wordt gerepareerd.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Het is inmiddels weer droog op Spa. Er staan straks nog 8 minuten en 59 seconden op de klok.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Verstappen krijgt te horen dat zijn goede vriend Lando Norris in orde is. "Dat is heel fijn om te horen", aldus de Nederlander.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Lando Norris is gelukkig in orde, maar de McLaren-coureur is er keihard vanaf gestuiterd. De sessie wordt stilgelegd.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Zeer zware crash van Lando Norris op Eau Rouge. 
over één dag
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Verstappen gaat net als Hamilton op pad met fullwets. Het is kletsnat op Spa-Francorchamps.
over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Verstappen en Hamilton staan nog binnen. Vettel pleit voor een rode vlag. "Het is veel te nat."
over één dag
Nog 11 min (Q3) - Norris en Vettel rijden op fullwets. Gasly en Russell kiezen voor intermediates.
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Hoewel het stevig regent, gaat Q3 wel gewoon door. Wie pakt poleposition op een kletsnat Spa-Francorchamps?
over één dag
Het regent weer pijpenstelen op Spa-Francorchamps!
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Opnieuw is Lando Norris het snelst. Kan de Brit van McLaren vandaag op Spa zijn eerste poleposition veroveren?
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Onder anderen beide Ferrari-coureurs vallen af:

11. Charles Leclerc
12. Nicholas Latifi
13. Carlos Sainz
14. Fernando Alonso
15. Lance Stroll
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Lewis Hamilton gaat als tweede door naar Q3 en Valtteri Bottas mag als derde door naar de beslissende kwalificatiesessie. Max Verstappen weet al dat hij door is en breekt zijn laatste ronde af. Hij eindigt als vijfde.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Hamilton is ook in de tweede sector sneller dan Verstappen. Dit mag geen probleem meer zijn voor de Brit.
