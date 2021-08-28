- Kletsnat Spa-Francorchamps
- Verstappen verovert pole
- Russell stunt met tweede plek
- Hamilton eindigt als derde
🏁 TOP 10 - Q3 🏁 1 VER 2 RUS 3 HAM 4 RIC 5 VET 6 GAS 7 PER 8 BOT 9 OCO 10 NOR #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
- Max Verstappen
- George Russell
- Lewis Hamilton
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Sebastian Vettel
- Pierre Gasly
- Sergio Pérez
- Valtteri Bottas
- Esteban Ocon
- Lando Norris
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Vettel
- Gasly
- Pérez
- Ricciardo
- Ocon
Green light. Bulls head out on Inters 🟢 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
- Red Bull Racing Honda
No restart time for Q3. It has stopped raining in the pit lane but conditions look treacherous around the track. #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
- Red Bull Racing Honda
Weather update? Well, it's like this at the moment 👀🌧️ Still under a red flag at Spa with Q3 halted 🚩 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
When Q3 resumes, there will be 08:59 left in the session ⏱️ We're still under the red flag following Lando Norris' crash 🚩 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
After seeing Lando's damaged car, Seb pulls up to check on him 👊 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
#Vettel checking on Lando to see if he is okay #F1 #BelgianGP
- Mattzel89
RED FLAG: Lando Norris is into the barriers - and Q3 is halted Lando tells McLaren over the radio that his ok #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
11. Charles Leclerc
12. Nicholas Latifi
13. Carlos Sainz
14. Fernando Alonso
15. Lance Stroll