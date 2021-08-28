- Nat Spa-Francorchamps
- LIVE:
- Kwalificatie
11. Charles Leclerc
12. Nicholas Latifi
13. Carlos Sainz
14. Fernando Alonso
15. Lance Stroll
CLASSIFICATION: Q1 Superb from both @LandoNorris (P1) and @GeorgeRussell63 (P5) in a wet and tense Q1 at Spa 👀 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
Nice job! Max and Checo through to Q2 in P2 and P4 👏 #BelgianGP 🇧🇪
- Red Bull Racing Honda
ELIMINATED: Q1 ❌ 16 GIO 17 TSU 📸 18 MSC 19 RAI 20 MAZ #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
Mooie open sollicitatie weer van George Russell. #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
16. Antonio Giovinazzi
17. Yuki Tsunoda
18. Mick Schumacher
19. Kimi Räikkönen
20. Nikita Mazepin
Most of the others drivers are now following Williams' lead and pitting to put intermediates on 👨🔧 Seven minutes to go in Q1 ⏲️ #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
Start time confirmed ➡️ 15:12 CET Shall we go have some fun? 💚 #BelgianGP #F1
- Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
The sky is looking a little brighter above the circuit 🚁 Waiting for the all-clear to begin qualifying at Spa, with the start having been delayed ☔️ #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1
- Formula 1
