Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van België. Veel plezier!

Het regent weer pijpenstelen op Spa-Francorchamps!
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Opnieuw is Lando Norris het snelst. Kan de Brit van McLaren vandaag op Spa zijn eerste poleposition veroveren?
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Onder anderen beide Ferrari-coureurs vallen af:

11. Charles Leclerc
12. Nicholas Latifi
13. Carlos Sainz
14. Fernando Alonso
15. Lance Stroll
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Lewis Hamilton gaat als tweede door naar Q3 en Valtteri Bottas mag als derde door naar de beslissende kwalificatiesessie. Max Verstappen weet al dat hij door is en breekt zijn laatste ronde af. Hij eindigt als vijfde.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Hamilton is ook in de tweede sector sneller dan Verstappen. Dit mag geen probleem meer zijn voor de Brit.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Hamilton is het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector.
over één dag
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Hamilton zakt naar de elfde plek. De Brit moet zich dus verbeteren en daar krijgt hij één ronde de kans voor.
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Hamilton (tiende) en Bottas (twaalfde) zullen toch echt nog een keer aan moeten zetten om Q3 te halen.
over één dag
Nog 4 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd. Met 1.56,559 is de Red Bull-coureur een halve seconde rapper dan Norris.
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q2) - Hamilton en Bottas verbeteren zich, maar het gaat nog niet van harte. Hamilton staat nu zevende en Bottas klimt naar de negende plek.
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q2) - De regen lijkt nog niet echt door te zetten, dus Hamilton en Bottas krijgen een nieuwe kans.
over één dag
Nog 8 min (Q2) - Hamilton heeft mogelijk een groot probleem! Het regent al en hij breekt zijn ronde af. De Brit staat veertiende (!) en Bottas staat vijftiende.
over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de tweede tijd. Alleen Lando Norris is opnieuw sneller.
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Heel opvallend. Lewis Hamilton komt zonder een tijd te hebben genoteerd alweer de pits in. De Brit wisselt naar verse intermediates. Het is te hopen voor de zevenvoudig wereldkampioen dat hij voordat de regen valt een tijd kan noteren.
over één dag
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Carlos Sainz krijgt te horen dat het over vijf minuten stevig gaat regenen. Mogelijk krijgen de coureurs dus maar één ronde de tijd om zich te plaatsen voor Q3.
over één dag
Nog 14 min (Q2) - Het is meteen erg druk op de baan. Er zou weer een regenbui onderweg zijn naar het circuit, dus zaak voor de coureurs om zo snel mogelijk een tijd te noteren.
over één dag
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! De tweede kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
over één dag
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als tweede door naar Q2. Alleen Lando Norris is verrassend sneller. Lewis Hamilton eindigt als derde. AlphaTauri-coureur Yuki Tsunoda is de opvallendste afvaller:

16. Antonio Giovinazzi
17. Yuki Tsunoda
18. Mick Schumacher
19. Kimi Räikkönen
20. Nikita Mazepin
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Verstappen is het snelst van iedereen in de tweede sector.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Hamilton verbetert zich en klimt naar de tweede plek. Norris (1.58,776) is voorlopig het snelst.
over één dag
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Iedere coureur zit nog in de gevarenzone, ook Verstappen (tweede) en Hamilton (vijfde). De baan wordt met de seconde sneller.
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Hamilton klokt op intermediates de vierde tijd. De Brit is 1,7 seconde langzamer dan Verstappen.
over één dag
Nog 4 min (Q2) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde op intermediates de snelste tijd. Hij komt als eerste onder de 2 minuten met 1.59,606.
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q1) - De baan wordt met de seconde sneller. Nog altijd is niemand zeker van een plek in Q2.
over één dag
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Verstappen krijgt te horen dat het over tien minuten weer gaat regenen.
over één dag
Nog 9 min (Q1) - De coureurs op fullwets sturen hun auto's de pits in om te wisselen naar de veel snellere intermediates. De minuten tikken weg. Nog niemand is zeker van een plek in Q2, dus het zou weleens chaos kunnen worden de komende minuten.
over één dag
Nog 11 min (Q1) - George Russell is op zijn intermediates verreweg het snelst. Max Verstappen staat op zijn fullwets voorlopig vierde.
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q1) - De baan wordt met de seconde sneller. Pierre Gasly en Lewis Hamilton gaan onder de tijd van Russell door.
over één dag
Nog 13 min (Q1) - De intermediate lijkt de snelste band te zijn. George Russell is met 2.11,727 het snelst.
over één dag
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Latifi staat in het gras en zorgt voor de eerste gele vlag van de middag. De Canadees houdt zijn Williams aan de praat en vervolgt zijn weg.
over één dag
Nog 15 min (Q1) - "Het is nat, maar het wordt al snel droog genoeg voor intermediates", zegt Lando Norris.
over één dag
Nog 16 min (Q1) - Ook Max Verstappen gaat op pad. De Nederlander rijdt net als de meeste andere coureurs op de fullwets.
over één dag
Het is inmiddels wat minder donker op Spa.
over één dag
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie op een nat Spa-Francorchamps is begonnen.
over één dag
De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van België begint om 15.12 uur. Volgens safetycarbestuurder Bernd Mayländer is de baan droog genoeg om op te rijden.
over één dag
Verschillende coureurs klimmen in hun auto. Het is weer droog op Spa en het lijkt niet lang te duren voor we gaan kwalificeren.
