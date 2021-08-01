- Ocon wint
- Verstappen tiende
- Hamilton derde
You’ve done us so proud, Seb. 💚 #HungarianGP #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton 192 punten
- Verstappen 186
- Norris 113
- Bottas 108
- Esteban Ocon
- Sebastian Vettel
- Lewis Hamilton
- Carlos Sainz
- Fernando Alonso
- Pierre Gasly
- Yuki Tsunoda
- Nicholas Latifi
- George Russell
- Max Verstappen
- Kimi Räikkönen
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Mick Schumacher
- Antonio Giovinazzi
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Hamilton
- Sainz
- Alonso
- Gasly
- Tsunoda
- Latifi
- Russell
- Verstappen
- Räikkönen
- Ricciardo
- Schumacher
- Giovinazzi
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Sainz
- Hamilton
- Alonso
- Gasly
- Tsunoda
- Latifi
- Russell
- Verstappen
- Ricciardo
- Räikkönen
- Schumacher
- Giovinazzi
1.8 seconds! ⭐️ 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽 of the season as Max makes a fifth visit to the pits 🔧 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
1.8 seconds! ⭐️ 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽 of the season as Max makes a fifth visit to the pits 🔧 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Sainz
- Hamilton
- Alonso
- Tsunoda
- Gasly
- Latifi
- Russell
- Ricciardo
- Räikkönen
- Verstappen
- Schumacher
- Giovinazzi
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Alonso
- Sainz
- Hamilton
- Tsunoda
- Latifi
- Gasly
- Russell
- Ricciardo
- Verstappen
- Räikkönen
- Schumacher
- Giovinazzi
Lewis Hamilton is dankzij een tactische stop nu voorbij Max Verstappen 🚀 De Nederlanders heeft het zwaar met zijn kapotte RB16b en probeert te redden wat er te redden valt 😣 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ziggo Sport F1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Latifi
- Sainz
- Alonso
- Gasly
- Tsunoda
- Schumacher
- Hamilton
- Russell
- Ricciardo
- Verstappen
- Räikkönen
- Giovinazzi