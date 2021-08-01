Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Hongarije. Veel plezier!

  • Ocon wint
  • Verstappen tiende
  • Hamilton derde
over 2 dagen
"Wat een bijzonder moment is dit. Het voelt zo goed om hier te staan", zegt Esteban Ocon, die vandaag zijn eerste Grand Prix-zege boekt. "Het is de eerste keer dat de Renault Group sinds de terugkeer in de Formule 1 een race wint, dus ook voor het team is het heel bijzonder. We hebben moeilijke momenten gekend dit seizoen, maar die hebben we allemaal overwonnen. Verder ben ik sprakeloos eerlijk gezegd, ik heb gewoon gewonnen. Natuurlijk moet ik ook mijn teamgenoot Fernando Alonso een groot compliment maken. Mede dankzij hem heb ik gewonnen."
over 2 dagen
"Dit was heel zwaar. We maken het onszelf altijd moeilijk", doelt Hamilton op de beslissing om bij de herstart buiten te blijven. Omdat alle andere coureurs wel een pitstop maakten, moest Hamilton achteraan aansluiten. "Het was bizar om in mijn eentje op de grid te staan. Deze dingen kunnen gebeuren. Ik heb het maximale eruit gehaald. Ik dacht dat ze aan de pits meer informatie hadden, dus ik bleef buiten. Toen zag ik opeens dat iedereen naar binnen dook en hadden we een probleem."
over 2 dagen
Verstappen heeft in de WK-stand nu zes punten achterstand op Hamilton.

  1. Hamilton 192 punten
  2. Verstappen 186
  3. Norris 113
  4. Bottas 108
over 2 dagen
FINISH - De uitslag van de Grand Prix van Hongarije: 

  1. Esteban Ocon
  2. Sebastian Vettel
  3. Lewis Hamilton
  4. Carlos Sainz
  5. Fernando Alonso
  6. Pierre Gasly
  7. Yuki Tsunoda
  8. Nicholas Latifi
  9. George Russell
  10. Max Verstappen
  11. Kimi Räikkönen
  12. Daniel Ricciardo
  13. Mick Schumacher
  14. Antonio Giovinazzi
over 2 dagen
FINISH - Max Verstappen eindigt achter Williams-coureurs Nicholas Latifi (achtste) en George Russell (negende) als tiende. De Red Bull-coureur raakt de WK-leiding definitief kwijt aan Lewis Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
FINISH - Pierre Gasly klokt de snelste raceronde en haalt zo een WK-punt weg bij Lewis Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
FINISH - Esteban Ocon wint een sensationele Grand Prix van Hongarije. Sebastian Vettel eindigt als tweede en Lewis Hamilton completeert de top drie.
over 2 dagen
Nog 2 rondes - De stand:

  1. Ocon
  2. Vettel
  3. Hamilton
  4. Sainz
  5. Alonso
  6. Gasly
  7. Tsunoda
  8. Latifi
  9. Russell
  10. Verstappen
  11. Räikkönen
  12. Ricciardo
  13. Schumacher
  14. Giovinazzi
over 2 dagen
Nog 4 rondes - Sainz laat zich verrassen door Hamilton. De Mercedes-coureur klimt naar de derde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 5 rondes - Hamilton is de ene Spanjaard dus voorbij, maar sluit direct aan bij die andere Spanjaard Carlos Sainz.
over 2 dagen
Nog 6 rondes - De stand:

  1. Ocon
  2. Vettel
  3. Sainz
  4. Hamilton
  5. Alonso
  6. Gasly
  7. Tsunoda
  8. Latifi
  9. Russell
  10. Verstappen
  11. Ricciardo
  12. Räikkönen
  13. Schumacher 
  14. Giovinazzi
over 2 dagen
Nog 6 rondes - Alonso verremt zich en Hamilton profiteert meteen. De Mercedes-rijder klimt naar de vierde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 8 rondes - Hamilton en Alonso raken elkaar, maar beiden houden hun auto wel op de baan. De Alpine-rijder houdt de zevenvoudig wereldkampioen nog altijd knap achter zich.
over 2 dagen
Nog 9 rondes - Met de huidige stand is Verstappen de leiding in het WK kwijt.
over 2 dagen
Nog 10 rondes - Verstappen is Ricciardo eindelijk voorbij. De Nederlander schuift op naar de tiende plek en rijdt dus weer in de punten.
over 2 dagen
Nog 11 rondes - Valtteri Bottas krijgt bij de Grand Prix van België een gridstraf van vijf plaatsen voor het veroorzaken van de startcrash van vandaag.
over 2 dagen
Nog 12 rondes - En op de elfde plek zit Verstappen ook nog altijd vast achter Ricciardo.
over 2 dagen
Nog 14 rondes - Hamilton zoekt en kijkt, maar Alonso houdt zich op fraaie wijze staande.
over 2 dagen
Nog 16 rondes - Hamilton waagt een inhaalpoging bij Alonso, maar de Spanjaard laat de Brit er niet voorbij.
over 2 dagen
Nog 17 rondes - Hamilton heeft het gat naar Alonso (vierde) gedicht. De Mercedes-rijder is veel sneller dan de tweevoudig wereldkampioen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 19 rondes - Buiten het zicht van de camera's sluit Verstappen aan bij Ricciardo. De insteek van het gevecht is de tiende plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 20 rondes - Verstappen gaat voorbij Räikkönen en schuift op naar de elfde positie.
over 2 dagen
Nog 21 rondes - "Lewis, we kunnen deze race nog winnen", zegt Mercedes-teambaas Toto Wolff tegen Hamilton. De Brit rijdt nog altijd rond op de vijfde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 21 rondes - Verstappen heeft het gat naar nummer elf Räikkönen gedicht.
over 2 dagen
Nog 22 rondes - Vettel voert de druk op bij leider Ocon. De Duitser kijkt, maar komt nog niet voorbij de Fransman.
over 2 dagen
Nog 24 rondes - Daar is de tweede pitstop van Lewis Hamilton. De Brit wisselt naar de mediumband en komt als vijfde weer de baan op.
over 2 dagen
Nog 28 rondes - Verstappen is op zijn verse banden opeens de snelste coureur op de baan. Helaas voor de Nederlander is zijn achterstand groot. Hij rijdt elf seconden achter nummer elf Räikkönen, een minuut achter nummer vier Hamilton en 66 seconden achter leider Ocon.
over 2 dagen
Nog 28 rondes - Nog maar eens de stand: 

  1. Ocon
  2. Vettel
  3. Sainz
  4. Hamilton
  5. Alonso
  6. Tsunoda
  7. Gasly
  8. Latifi
  9. Russell
  10. Ricciardo
  11. Räikkönen
  12. Verstappen
  13. Schumacher
  14. Giovinazzi
over 2 dagen
Nog 30 rondes - Pitstop Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur wisselt naar de mediumband en valt terug naar de twaalfde plek. "De auto is gewoon kapot", zegt Verstappen over de boordradio.
over 2 dagen
Nog 32 rondes - Daar is ook de pitstop van Fernando Alonso. De Spanjaard valt terug naar de vijfde plek en geeft de leiding weer aan teamgenoot Ocon. Hamilton schuift op naar de vierde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 34 rondes - Ocon en Vettel maken hun pitstop. De Fransman komt vlak voor de viervoudig wereldkampioen weer de baan op. Door de pitstops rijdt Fernando Alonso nu aan de leiding, maar de Spanjaard moet nog wel van banden wisselen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 37 rondes - Verstappen verschalkt Schumacher en klimt naar de elfde plek. De stand:

  1. Ocon
  2. Vettel
  3. Alonso
  4. Sainz
  5. Hamilton
  6. Tsunoda
  7. Latifi
  8. Gasly
  9. Russell
  10. Ricciardo
  11. Verstappen
  12. Räikkönen
  13. Schumacher
  14. Giovinazzi
over 2 dagen
Nog 38 rondes - Met een fraaie inhaalactie gaat Hamilton voorbij Tsunoda. De Mercedes-rijder klimt naar de vijfde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 40 rondes - Door een pitstop van Gasly schuift Hamilton op naar de zesde plek. De Mercedes-rijder staat nu virtueel aan de leiding van het kampioenschap.
over 2 dagen
Nog 41 rondes - Hamilton sluit aan bij Tsunoda, die op de zesde plek rijdt. De Brit maakt zich op voor een aanval. Verstappen zit met zijn gehavende auto nog altijd vast achter Ricciardo op de twaalfde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 44 rondes - Hamilton snijdt als een warm mes door de boter. De Mercedes-coureur gaat nu ook voorbij Latifi en klimt naar de zevende plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 49 rondes - Op zijn nieuwe banden is Hamilton verreweg de snelste coureur op de baan. De stand:

  1. Ocon
  2. Vettel
  3. Latifi
  4. Sainz
  5. Alonso
  6. Gasly
  7. Tsunoda
  8. Schumacher
  9. Hamilton
  10. Russell
  11. Ricciardo
  12. Verstappen
  13. Räikkönen
  14. Giovinazzi
