Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Hongarije. Veel plezier!

  • Bizarre GP
  • Verstappen twaalfde
  • Ocon leidt
over 2 dagen
Nog 28 rondes - Verstappen is op zijn verse banden opeens de snelste coureur op de baan. Helaas voor de Nederlander is zijn achterstand groot. Hij rijdt elf seconden achter nummer elf Räikkönen, een minuut achter nummer vier Hamilton en 66 seconden achter leider Ocon.
over 2 dagen
Nog 28 rondes - Nog maar eens de stand: 

  1. Ocon
  2. Vettel
  3. Sainz
  4. Hamilton
  5. Alonso
  6. Tsunoda
  7. Gasly
  8. Latifi
  9. Russell
  10. Ricciardo
  11. Räikkönen
  12. Verstappen
  13. Schumacher
  14. Giovinazzi
over 2 dagen
Nog 30 rondes - Pitstop Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur wisselt naar de mediumband en valt terug naar de twaalfde plek. "De auto is gewoon kapot", zegt Verstappen over de boordradio.
over 2 dagen
Nog 32 rondes - Daar is ook de pitstop van Fernando Alonso. De Spanjaard valt terug naar de vijfde plek en geeft de leiding weer aan teamgenoot Ocon. Hamilton schuift op naar de vierde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 34 rondes - Ocon en Vettel maken hun pitstop. De Fransman komt vlak voor de viervoudig wereldkampioen weer de baan op. Door de pitstops rijdt Fernando Alonso nu aan de leiding, maar de Spanjaard moet nog wel van banden wisselen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 37 rondes - Verstappen verschalkt Schumacher en klimt naar de elfde plek. De stand:

  1. Ocon
  2. Vettel
  3. Alonso
  4. Sainz
  5. Hamilton
  6. Tsunoda
  7. Latifi
  8. Gasly
  9. Russell
  10. Ricciardo
  11. Verstappen
  12. Räikkönen
  13. Schumacher
  14. Giovinazzi
over 2 dagen
Nog 38 rondes - Met een fraaie inhaalactie gaat Hamilton voorbij Tsunoda. De Mercedes-rijder klimt naar de vijfde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 40 rondes - Door een pitstop van Gasly schuift Hamilton op naar de zesde plek. De Mercedes-rijder staat nu virtueel aan de leiding van het kampioenschap.
over 2 dagen
Nog 41 rondes - Hamilton sluit aan bij Tsunoda, die op de zesde plek rijdt. De Brit maakt zich op voor een aanval. Verstappen zit met zijn gehavende auto nog altijd vast achter Ricciardo op de twaalfde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 44 rondes - Hamilton snijdt als een warm mes door de boter. De Mercedes-coureur gaat nu ook voorbij Latifi en klimt naar de zevende plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 49 rondes - Op zijn nieuwe banden is Hamilton verreweg de snelste coureur op de baan. De stand:

  1. Ocon
  2. Vettel
  3. Latifi
  4. Sainz
  5. Alonso
  6. Gasly
  7. Tsunoda
  8. Schumacher
  9. Hamilton
  10. Russell
  11. Ricciardo
  12. Verstappen
  13. Räikkönen
  14. Giovinazzi
over 2 dagen
Nog 49 rondes - En daar is ook de pitstop van Verstappen. Deze doet pijn, want de Nederlander komt achter Hamilton weer de baan op.
over 2 dagen
Nog 51 rondes - Nog een pitstop van Lewis Hamilton! De Brit komt naar binnen en wisselt naar de harde band.
over 2 dagen
Nog 52 rondes - Nummer twee Vettel is aangesloten bij leider Ocon. Kan de Duitser een aanval inzetten?
over 2 dagen
Nog 54 rondes - "Ik kan niet aansluiten bij de auto's voor me", zegt Hamilton over de boordradio. De Brit rijdt op de elfde plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 56 rondes - De stand van een nu al historische Formule 1-race:

  1. Ocon
  2. Vettel
  3. Latifi
  4. Tsunoda
  5. Sainz
  6. Alonso
  7. Russell
  8. Ricciardo
  9. Verstappen
  10. Gasly
  11. Hamilton
  12. Schumacher
  13. Giovinazzi
  14. Räikkönen
over 2 dagen
Nog 57 rondes - Verstappen verschalkt Schumacher en klimt naar de tiende plek! De twee coureurs raken elkaar, maar de Nederlander is er wel voorbij. En dat is maar goed ook want Gasly en Hamilton sloten bij de Red Bull-coureur aan.
over 2 dagen
Nog 62 rondes - Hamilton verschalkt Giovinazzi en klimt naar de dertiende plek. Nog maar eens de bizarre stand:

  1. Ocon
  2. Vettel
  3. Latifi
  4. Tsunoda
  5. Sainz
  6. Alonso
  7. Russell
  8. Räikkönen
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Schumacher
  11. Verstappen
  12. Gasly
  13. Hamilton
  14. Giovinazzi
over 2 dagen
Nog 62 rondes - Verstappen (elfde) zit vast achter Schumacher. De Nederlander heeft het moeilijk in zijn zwaar beschadigde Red Bull.
over 2 dagen
Nog 63 rondes - Mercedes koos er dus als enige team voor om Hamilton niet binnen te halen aan het eind van de opwarmronde. Omdat de Brit een ronde later alsnog een pitstop moest maken, werd hij door iedereen ingehaald.
over 2 dagen
Nog 64 rondes - Verstappen klaagt nog steeds over een gebrek aan downforce. "De auto is heel moeilijk te besturen", zegt de Nederlander.
over 2 dagen
Nog 64 rondes - De bizarre stand is nu als volgt:

  1. Ocon
  2. Vettel
  3. Latifi
  4. Tsunoda
  5. Sainz
  6. Alonso
  7. Russell
  8. Räikkönen
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Schumacher
  11. Verstappen
  12. Gasly
  13. Giovinazzi
  14. Hamilton
over 2 dagen
Nog 65 rondes - En daar is de pitstop van Hamilton! De Brit wisselt naar mediumbanden en valt terug naar de veertiende plek! Wat bizar is dit.
over 2 dagen
Opwarmronde - Alleen Hamilton staat op de grid! Alle coureurs komen binnen! En als Hamilton zo zijn pitstop maakt moet de Brit achteraan aansluiten.
over 2 dagen
Opwarmronde - Het is zo goed als droog op de baan. Welke coureurs komen naar binnen?
over 2 dagen
Opwarmronde - De auto's rijden de pits uit. Alle coureurs rijden nog op intermediates.
over 2 dagen
Verstappen krijgt te horen dat het team voor hem klaar zal staan, mocht hij aan het eind van de opwarmronde naar binnen willen komen om te wisselen naar slicks.
over 2 dagen
Het is inmiddels weer droog op de Hungaroring en de zon komt zelfs door. Zijn er coureurs die al op droogweerbanden gaan starten? De startopstelling is als volgt:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Ocon
  3. Vettel
  4. Sainz
  5. Tsunoda
  6. Latifi
  7. Alonso
  8. Russell
  9. Räikkönen
  10. Schumacher
  11. Gasly
  12. Ricciardo
  13. Verstappen
  14. Mazepin
  15. Giovinazzi
over 2 dagen
De herstart is om 14.32 uur. Er zijn nog vijftien auto's in competitie.
over 2 dagen
Lando Norris is de vijfde uitvaller van vandaag. McLaren laat weten dat de auto van de Brit niet kan worden gerepareerd.
over 2 dagen
De race wordt over ongeveer 15 minuten hervat.
over 2 dagen
CODE ROOD - Lewis Hamilton blijft als een van de weinige coureurs uit het gedrang. De stand:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Ocon
  3. Vettel
  4. Sainz
  5. Tsunoda
  6. Latifi
  7. Alonso
  8. Russell
  9. Räikkönen
  10. Schumacher
  11. Gasly
  12. Ricciardo
  13. Verstappen
  14. Mazepin
  15. Norris
  16. Giovinazzi
DNF Pérez
DNF Stroll
DNF Leclerc
DNF Bottas
over 2 dagen
CODE ROOD - De baan ligt vol met rommel. De race wordt stilgelegd, zodat het circuit kan worden schoongemaakt. Dat is heel goed nieuws voor Verstappen, omdat de monteurs van Red Bull Racing nu aan zijn auto mogen werken.
over 2 dagen
START - Safetycar! Voor Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc en Valtteri Bottas is de race al voorbij. Verstappen heeft veel schade, maar kan voorlopig nog wel door. Hij maakt meteen een pitstop en valt terug naar de dertiende plek.
