- Bizarre GP
- Verstappen twaalfde
- Ocon leidt
1.8 seconds! ⭐️ 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽 of the season as Max makes a fifth visit to the pits 🔧 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Sainz
- Hamilton
- Alonso
- Tsunoda
- Gasly
- Latifi
- Russell
- Ricciardo
- Räikkönen
- Verstappen
- Schumacher
- Giovinazzi
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Alonso
- Sainz
- Hamilton
- Tsunoda
- Latifi
- Gasly
- Russell
- Ricciardo
- Verstappen
- Räikkönen
- Schumacher
- Giovinazzi
Lewis Hamilton is dankzij een tactische stop nu voorbij Max Verstappen 🚀 De Nederlanders heeft het zwaar met zijn kapotte RB16b en probeert te redden wat er te redden valt 😣 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ziggo Sport F1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Latifi
- Sainz
- Alonso
- Gasly
- Tsunoda
- Schumacher
- Hamilton
- Russell
- Ricciardo
- Verstappen
- Räikkönen
- Giovinazzi
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Latifi
- Tsunoda
- Sainz
- Alonso
- Russell
- Ricciardo
- Verstappen
- Gasly
- Hamilton
- Schumacher
- Giovinazzi
- Räikkönen
EVERYONE PITS on the formation lap! Lewis Hamilton is the ONLY driver to take the start 😱 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Latifi
- Tsunoda
- Sainz
- Alonso
- Russell
- Räikkönen
- Ricciardo
- Schumacher
- Verstappen
- Gasly
- Hamilton
- Giovinazzi
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Latifi
- Tsunoda
- Sainz
- Alonso
- Russell
- Räikkönen
- Ricciardo
- Schumacher
- Verstappen
- Gasly
- Giovinazzi
- Hamilton
Max has ground to make up from P13 His car has been patched up during the red flag period 🛠 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Sainz
- Tsunoda
- Latifi
- Alonso
- Russell
- Räikkönen
- Schumacher
- Gasly
- Ricciardo
- Verstappen
- Mazepin
- Giovinazzi
Nice bowling game. So frustrating.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Charles Leclerc
- Moment van plaatsen
Ander verhaal dan vorig jaar toen Red Bull in record tijd ophanging VER wist te vervangen. De vloer is integraal onderdeel vd auto waarop alles gemonteerd zit, dus dit wordt zo goed als kan repareren ipv vervangen. Gaat hoe dan ook veel downforce kosten en grote handicap blijven.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ho-Pin Tung 董荷斌
- Moment van plaatsen
Max's wounded RB16B is currently being worked on by the @redbullracing mechanics If anyone can get his car back in shape... 🦸♂️ #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Back in the pits 🔧 Work is underway to repair Max's car ahead of a second start. #HungarianGP 🇭🇺
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
Oh neee!! Puinhoop bij de start en ook Verstappen slachtoffer 😱😱 Bottas glijdt eraf en kegelt Norris, Pérez én Max van de baan 🟥Code Rood 🟥 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ziggo Sport F1
- Moment van plaatsen
🚩 REG FLAG (LAP 2/70) 🚩 With so much debris on track, the red flag is shown, and everyone pulls into the pit lane #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Hamilton
- Ocon
- Vettel
- Sainz
- Tsunoda
- Latifi
- Alonso
- Russell
- Räikkönen
- Schumacher
- Gasly
- Ricciardo
- Verstappen
- Mazepin
- Norris
- Giovinazzi
DNF Stroll
DNF Leclerc
DNF Bottas