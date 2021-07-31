Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen op de Hungaroring. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q3) - De stand:

  1. Hamilton 1.15,419
  2. Bottas 1.15,734
  3. Verstappen 1.15,984
  4. Pérez 1.16,421
  5. Leclerc 1.16,646
  6. Ocon 1.16,660
  7. Gasly 1.16,699
  8. Alonso 1.16,760
  9. Norris 1.16,877
  10. Vettel
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min (Q3) - "Ik heb op deze banden totaal geen grip", zegt Max Verstappen, die een halve seconde tekort komt op Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Een weergaloze tijd van Lewis Hamilton! Met 1.15,419 is de Brit verreweg het snelst. Ook Bottas is sneller dan Verstappen, die derde staat.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Bottas en Hamilton zijn ook sneller dan Verstappen in de tweede sector.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Bottas en Hamilton zijn een tiende sneller dan Verstappen in de eerste sector.
3 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten voor hun eerste poging om een snelle tijd te noteren.
4 minuten geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Wie pakt poleposition op de Hungaroring? Q3 is onderweg!
10 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Max Verstappen is verreweg het snelst in Q2, maar zal morgen wel op de zachte band moeten starten. Hamilton breekt zijn ronde af en begint net als Bottas morgen op medium. De afvallers:

11. Ricciardo
12. Stroll
13. Räikkönen
14. Giovinazzi
15. Sainz
15 minuten geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Ook Hamilton gaat op weg met zachte banden. Bottas is de enige coureur die op mediumbanden rijdt.
16 minuten geleden
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Bottas gaat met een nieuwe set mediumbanden weer op pad. Verstappen neemt geen risico en rijdt naar buiten op zacht rubber.
17 minuten geleden
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Alle auto's staan nog in de pits. De minuten tikken weg.
20 minuten geleden
Nog 6 min (Q2) - Groen! De coureurs hebben nog zes minuten de tijd om hun snelste tijd in Q2 aan te scherpen.
20 minuten geleden
CODE ROOD - De stand tot de crash van Sainz:

  1. Hamilton 1.16,553
  2. Leclerc 1.16,725
  3. Verstappen 1.16,769
  4. Alonso 1.16,906
  5. Vettel 1.16,972 
  6. Gasly 1.17,033
  7. Bottas 1.17,083
  8. Pérez 1.17,203
  9. Ocon 1.17,286
  10. Ricciardo 1.17,291
  11. Norris 1.17,442
  12. Stroll 1.17,638
  13. Räikkönen 1.18,367
  14. Sainz --
  15. Giovinazzi --
27 minuten geleden
CODE ROOD - Carlos Sainz schuift de bandenstapel in. De Spanjaard beschadigt zijn Ferrari behoorlijk en ziet zijn kwalificatie ten einde komen. De sessie wordt stilgelegd.
29 minuten geleden
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Vettel en Gasly zijn sneller dan Bottas en Perez. De Mercedes- en Red Bull-coureur zijn met deze tijd dus absoluut niet zker van Q3. Hamilton (eerste) en Verstappen (tweede) lijken wel veilig voor Q3 te zijn.
31 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Hamilton is op de mediumband twee tienden sneller dan Verstappen. De stand:

  1. Hamilton 1.16,553
  2. Verstappen 1.16,769
  3. Bottas 1.17,083
  4. Pérez 1.17,203
33 minuten geleden
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas en Pérez gaan op pad met de mediumband. De coureurs uit de top tien moeten starten op de band die zij in Q2 gebruiken.
34 minuten geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
40 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Yuki Tsunoda is de meest opvallende uitvaller in Q1. De AlphaTauri-coureur redt het net niet. Max Verstappen gaat als snelste door naar Q2. De afvallers:

16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. George Russell
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Nikita Mazepin
---  Mick Schumacher
één uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Beide Mercedes-coureurs gaan nog een keer op pad. Verstappen blijft in de pits.
één uur geleden
Nog 4 min (Q1)- Sergio Pérez is zoekende. De Mexicaan staat negende en is een volle seconde langzamer dan teamgenoot Verstappen.
één uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone: 

12. Ricciardo
13. Vettel
14. Räikkönen
15. Giovinazzi

16. Tsunoda
17. Russell
18. Latifi
19. Mazepin
--. Schumacher
één uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Voor wat het waard is, de stand in Q1:

  1. Verstappen 1.16,214
  2. Hamilton 1.16,424
  3. Bottas 1.16,610
één uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Met 1.16,214 is de Nederlander twee tienden rapper dan Hamilton. Hij is zes tienden rapper dan de snelste tijd vanmorgen.
één uur geleden
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Ook Max Verstappen begint aan de eerste kwalificatiesessie. De snelste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar Q2.
één uur geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Hongarije is onderweg.
één uur geleden
Wie pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Hongarije?
één uur geleden
Kwalificatieresultaten Max Verstappen in Hongarije:

  • 2020 - Zevende
  • 2019 - Eerste
  • 2018 - Zevende
  • 2017 - Vijfde
  • 2016 - Vierde
  • 2015 - Negende📸
2 uur geleden
De laatste polesitters op de Hungaroring:

  • 2020 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2019 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2017 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
  • 2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2014 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2013 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2012 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
  • 2011 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)📸
  • 2010 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
3 uur geleden
FINISH - Lewis Hamilton klokt de snelste tijd in de derde vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Hongarije. De Brit is met 1.16,826 een kleine tiende sneller dan Max Verstappen, die als tweede eindigt. Valtteri Bottas (1.17,055) completeert de top drie.
3 uur geleden
Nog 1 min - Momentje voor Valtteri Bottas. De Fin van Mercedes blokkeert zijn voorwielen en schiet rechtdoor in de chicane.
3 uur geleden
Nog 3 min - Hamilton doet er nog een schepje bovenop en gaat met een kleine tiende onder de tijd van Verstappen door. De stand:

  1. Hamilton 1.16,826
  2. Verstappen 1.16,914
  3. Bottas 1.17,055
3 uur geleden
Nog 4 min - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Met 1.16,914 is de Red Bull-rijder anderhalve tiende rapper dan Bottas.
