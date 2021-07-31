- Kwalificatie
- Verstappen derde
- Pole Hamilton
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Verstappen
- Pérez
- Gasly
- Norris
- Leclerc
- Ocon
- Alonso
- Vettel
Brilliant lap from Hamilton The Mercedes driver sets the pace after the first flying laps of Q3. Bottas is P2, Verstappen P3, and Perez P4 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
- Hamilton 1.15,419
- Bottas 1.15,734
- Verstappen 1.15,984
- Pérez 1.16,421
- Leclerc 1.16,646
- Ocon 1.16,660
- Gasly 1.16,699
- Alonso 1.16,760
- Norris 1.16,877
- Vettel
Verstappen with some serious pace at the end of Q2 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
Eerste gedachte: Ik denk dat Red Bull morgen de start heel belangrijk vindt. Inhalen is hier vrijwel onmogelijk. Dan is rood opzich een logische keuze. Meer grip bij het wegrijden. #F1
11. Ricciardo
12. Stroll
13. Räikkönen
14. Giovinazzi
15. Sainz
- Hamilton 1.16,553
- Leclerc 1.16,725
- Verstappen 1.16,769
- Alonso 1.16,906
- Vettel 1.16,972
- Gasly 1.17,033
- Bottas 1.17,083
- Pérez 1.17,203
- Ocon 1.17,286
- Ricciardo 1.17,291
- Norris 1.17,442
- Stroll 1.17,638
- Räikkönen 1.18,367
- Sainz --
- Giovinazzi --
🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Sainz goes in the barriers heading into the final turn #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
- Hamilton 1.16,553
- Verstappen 1.16,769
- Bottas 1.17,083
- Pérez 1.17,203
🟢 Q2 GREEN LIGHT 🟢 And then there were 15... #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. George Russell
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Nikita Mazepin
--- Mick Schumacher
12. Ricciardo
13. Vettel
14. Räikkönen
15. Giovinazzi
16. Tsunoda
17. Russell
18. Latifi
19. Mazepin
--. Schumacher
- Verstappen 1.16,214
- Hamilton 1.16,424
- Bottas 1.16,610
🟢 Q1 GREEN LIGHT 🟢 Right, here we go... QUALIFYING IS UNDER WAY! 🙌 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
The temperature is rising 🌡 We're all set for qualifying! 🙌 #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1
