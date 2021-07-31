Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen op de Hungaroring. Veel plezier!

  • Kwalificatie
  • Verstappen derde
  • Pole Hamilton
over één dag
Lewis Hamilton wordt flink uitgefloten als hij wordt geïnterviewd. "Dat maakt mij niets uit, ik krijg er juist energie van", reageert de Brit.
over één dag
"Het hele weekend liggen we al wat achter", zegt Max Verstappen na zijn derde plek. "Dit is niet wat we willen, maar we zitten er nog steeds goed bij. We zullen zien wat we kunnen. De grip was beter op de zachte banden en het zal heel heet worden. Het geeft ons een goede kans bij de start."
over één dag
FINISH Q3 - Daar gaat nog lang over nagepraat worden. Hamilton probeerde Verstappen dusdanig lang op te houden dat hij te laat over de finish zou komen. Zulke acties zijn toegestaan, zolang het niet voor gevaar op het asfalt zorgt. De uitslag van Q3:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Bottas
  3. Verstappen
  4. Pérez
  5. Gasly
  6. Norris
  7. Leclerc
  8. Ocon
  9. Alonso
  10. Vettel
over één dag
FINISH Q3 - Verstappen eindigt als derde bij de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Hongarije! Lewis Hamilton pakt poleposition en Valtteri Bottas eindigt als tweede.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen is net op tijd om nog een ronde te mogen rijden!
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Hamilton rijdt pal voor Verstappen, die de Nederlander ophoudt!
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren. Verstappen zal minimaal een halve seconde moeten vinden om de tijd van Hamilton te verbeteren.
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q3) - De stand:

  1. Hamilton 1.15,419
  2. Bottas 1.15,734
  3. Verstappen 1.15,984
  4. Pérez 1.16,421
  5. Leclerc 1.16,646
  6. Ocon 1.16,660
  7. Gasly 1.16,699
  8. Alonso 1.16,760
  9. Norris 1.16,877
  10. Vettel
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q3) - "Ik heb op deze banden totaal geen grip", zegt Max Verstappen, die een halve seconde tekort komt op Hamilton.
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Een weergaloze tijd van Lewis Hamilton! Met 1.15,419 is de Brit verreweg het snelst. Ook Bottas is sneller dan Verstappen, die derde staat.
over één dag
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Bottas en Hamilton zijn ook sneller dan Verstappen in de tweede sector.
over één dag
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Bottas en Hamilton zijn een tiende sneller dan Verstappen in de eerste sector.
over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten voor hun eerste poging om een snelle tijd te noteren.
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Wie pakt poleposition op de Hungaroring? Q3 is onderweg!
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Max Verstappen is verreweg het snelst in Q2, maar zal morgen wel op de zachte band moeten starten. Hamilton breekt zijn ronde af en begint net als Bottas morgen op medium. De afvallers:

11. Ricciardo
12. Stroll
13. Räikkönen
14. Giovinazzi
15. Sainz
over één dag
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Ook Hamilton gaat op weg met zachte banden. Bottas is de enige coureur die op mediumbanden rijdt.
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Bottas gaat met een nieuwe set mediumbanden weer op pad. Verstappen neemt geen risico en rijdt naar buiten op zacht rubber.
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Alle auto's staan nog in de pits. De minuten tikken weg.
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q2) - Groen! De coureurs hebben nog zes minuten de tijd om hun snelste tijd in Q2 aan te scherpen.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - De stand tot de crash van Sainz:

  1. Hamilton 1.16,553
  2. Leclerc 1.16,725
  3. Verstappen 1.16,769
  4. Alonso 1.16,906
  5. Vettel 1.16,972 
  6. Gasly 1.17,033
  7. Bottas 1.17,083
  8. Pérez 1.17,203
  9. Ocon 1.17,286
  10. Ricciardo 1.17,291
  11. Norris 1.17,442
  12. Stroll 1.17,638
  13. Räikkönen 1.18,367
  14. Sainz --
  15. Giovinazzi --
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Carlos Sainz schuift de bandenstapel in. De Spanjaard beschadigt zijn Ferrari behoorlijk en ziet zijn kwalificatie ten einde komen. De sessie wordt stilgelegd.
over één dag
Nog 9 min (Q2) - Vettel en Gasly zijn sneller dan Bottas en Perez. De Mercedes- en Red Bull-coureur zijn met deze tijd dus absoluut niet zker van Q3. Hamilton (eerste) en Verstappen (tweede) lijken wel veilig voor Q3 te zijn.
over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Hamilton is op de mediumband twee tienden sneller dan Verstappen. De stand:

  1. Hamilton 1.16,553
  2. Verstappen 1.16,769
  3. Bottas 1.17,083
  4. Pérez 1.17,203
over één dag
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas en Pérez gaan op pad met de mediumband. De coureurs uit de top tien moeten starten op de band die zij in Q2 gebruiken.
over één dag
Nog 15 min (Q2) - De tweede kwalificatiesessie gaat van start.
over één dag
FINISH (Q1) - Yuki Tsunoda is de meest opvallende uitvaller in Q1. De AlphaTauri-coureur redt het net niet. Max Verstappen gaat als snelste door naar Q2. De afvallers:

16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. George Russell
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Nikita Mazepin
---  Mick Schumacher
over één dag
Nog 3 min (Q1) - Beide Mercedes-coureurs gaan nog een keer op pad. Verstappen blijft in de pits.
over één dag
Nog 4 min (Q1)- Sergio Pérez is zoekende. De Mexicaan staat negende en is een volle seconde langzamer dan teamgenoot Verstappen.
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone: 

12. Ricciardo
13. Vettel
14. Räikkönen
15. Giovinazzi

16. Tsunoda
17. Russell
18. Latifi
19. Mazepin
--. Schumacher
over één dag
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Voor wat het waard is, de stand in Q1:

  1. Verstappen 1.16,214
  2. Hamilton 1.16,424
  3. Bottas 1.16,610
over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Met 1.16,214 is de Nederlander twee tienden rapper dan Hamilton. Hij is zes tienden rapper dan de snelste tijd vanmorgen.
over één dag
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Ook Max Verstappen begint aan de eerste kwalificatiesessie. De snelste vijftien coureurs gaan door naar Q2.
over één dag
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Hongarije is onderweg.
over één dag
Wie pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Hongarije?
