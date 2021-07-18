Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen crasht
  • Leclerc leidt
  • Hamilton tweede
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 30 rondes - Bottas maakt zijn pitstop en komt voor Lando Norris weer de baan op. De Fin klimt virtueel naar de derde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 32 rondes - Verschillende coureurs maken hun pitstop, onder anderen Sergio Pérez en Lando Norris. Leider Leclerc kampt nog altijd met motorproblemen, maar heeft wel twee seconden voorsprong op Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
"Het ziet er wel goed uit met Max, al was het was een flinke klap", zegt vader Jos Verstappen tegen Ziggo Sport. "Hij voelde zicht licht in zijn hoofd en hij gaat nu voor een CT-scan naar het ziekenhuis. Hij had wat pijn in zijn schouder en was wat blauw overal."
5 minuten geleden
Nog 36 rondes - Hamilton rijdt inmiddels binnen DRS-afstand van Leclerc.
6 minuten geleden
Nog 36 rondes - "Ik heb het probleem weer!", schreeuwt Leclerc. Hamilton kruipt naar de staart van de Ferrari.
7 minuten geleden
Nog 38 rondes - "De motor stopt er opeens mee", meldt Ferrari-coureur Charles Leclerc. De leidende Monegask krijgt de opdracht om wat motorinstellingen te veranderen. "Alles zou het nu weer moeten doen."
9 minuten geleden
Nog 39 rondes - De eerste pitstops lijken aanstaande. Hamilton, die straks dus nog een tijdstraf van tien seconden moet inlossen, komt Leclerc nog altijd niet voorbij. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Hamilton
  3. Norris
  4. Bottas
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Sainz
  7. Alonso
  8. Stroll
  9. Ocon
  10. Räikkönen
  11. Gasly
  12. Pérez
17 minuten geleden
Nog 45 rondes - Leider Charles Leclerc houdt Hamilton nog verrassend lang achter zich. De Mercedes-coureur noteert wel de snelste raceronde. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Hamilton
  3. Norris
  4. Bottas
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Sainz
  7. Alonso
  8. Stroll
  9. Ocon
  10. Räikkönen
  11. Gasly
  12. Pérez
  13. Giovinazzi
  14. Russell
  15. Tsunoda
  16. Latifi
  17. Vettel
  18. Schumacher
  19. Mazepin
24 minuten geleden
Nog 48 rondes - Tien seconden tijdstraf voor Lewis Hamilton voor het incident met Max Verstappen. De Brit moet die straf incasseren bij zijn eerste pitstop.
25 minuten geleden
Nog 49 rondes - De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Hamilton
  3. Norris
  4. Bottas
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Alonso
  7. Sainz
  8. Stroll
  9. Ocon
  10. Räikkönen
25 minuten geleden
Nog 49 rondes - Vettel in de rondte! De Duitser verliest zijn fraaie zesde plek en sluit achteraan weer aan.
26 minuten geleden
START - Leclerc behoudt de leiding voor Hamilton. Bottas verliest zijn derde plek aan Norris.
28 minuten geleden
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de grid op. We gaan bijna weer racen op Silverstone.
30 minuten geleden
De auto's zijn weer op weg naar de grid. De safetycar voert het veld aan. Daarna krijgen we gewoon een staande start.
31 minuten geleden
"Max kreeg 51G te verduren bij zijn klap", zegt Red Bull-baas Christian Horner. "Ik ben heel blij dat hij weg kon lopen. Hij is uit voorzorg gecheckt, maar het lijkt goed te gaan. Het is heel duidelijk. Lewis zet een wiel voor Max aan de binnenkant in een van de snelste bochten ter wereld. Het had heel fout af kunnen lopen."
39 minuten geleden
De startopstelling:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Norris
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Vettel
  7. Alonso
  8. Sainz
  9. Räikkönen
  10. Ocon
  11. Stroll
  12. Gasly
  13. Giovinazzi
  14. Russell
  15. Tsunoda
  16. Schumacher
  17. Latifi
  18. Mazepin
  19. Pérez
41 minuten geleden
De herstart van de race is om 15.42 uur. Het is nog even onduidelijk of de coureurs achter de safetycar starten of gewoon op de grid.
één uur geleden
Moet Lewis Hamilton bestraft worden voor het incident met Max Verstappen?
één uur geleden
De race wordt over vijftien minuten hervat.
één uur geleden
De FIA gaat het incident tussen Verstappen en Hamilton onderzoeken. "Het was voor 100 procent Max zijn bocht", zegt Red Bull-baas Christian Horner tegen de FIA. "Dit was zeer gevaarlijk rijgedrag. Copse is een van de snelste bochten in de wereld, dat moet Lewis ook weten."
één uur geleden
RODE VLAG - De bandenstapel is flink beschadigd en daarom wordt de race voorlopig stilgelegd. Hamilton lijkt wat schade te hebben, maar kan wel door. De Brit rijdt  op de tweede plek, achter leider Charles Leclerc.
één uur geleden
Verstappen is inmiddels uitgestapt, maar lijkt veel last te hebben. Hamilton tikt de Nederlander van de baan tijdens een fraai gevecht in de eerste ronde.
één uur geleden
START - Zware crash Verstappen! De Nederlander komt hard in contact met Hamilton en schuift volle vak de bandenstapel in.
één uur geleden
START - Verstappen behoudt met veel moeite de leiding!
één uur geleden
Opwarmronde - Pérez, die dus start vanuit de pits, heeft een vrije bandenkeuze en begint op de harde band.
één uur geleden
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt op Silverstone! Alle coureurs komen van hun plek.
één uur geleden
Verreweg de meeste van jullie denken dat Max Verstappen gaat zegevieren vandaag.

Wie wint de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië?
één uur geleden
Geen verrassingen in de definitieve startopstelling voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Verstappen vertrekt van poleposition en Hamilton staat op de tweede plek. George Russell begint na een gridstraf van drie plaatsen voor een incident met Carlos Sainz als twaalfde. Sergio Pérez start uit de pits nadat hij gisteren was gecrasht in de sprintrace.
één uur geleden
Volgens Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner gaat Max Verstappen een moeizame race tegemoet en is een zege nog lang niet zeker. "Mercedes staat met twee auto's direct achter Max en kan de strategieën splitsen", aldus Horner bij Ziggo Sport. "Dat is niet ideaal. Het zou mooi zijn als Max net zo kan starten als gisteren. Ik ben benieuwd wat Mercedes strategisch gaat doen."
