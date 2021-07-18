- Verstappen crasht
- Leclerc leidt
- Hamilton tweede
SMOOTH. 💪 Quality turnaround by the boys and VB’s jumped the McLaren for a net third place!
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
LAP 16/52 Leclerc complains of power problems over team radio Hamilton is waiting to pounce #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
Formula 1
- Leclerc
- Hamilton
- Norris
- Bottas
- Ricciardo
- Sainz
- Alonso
- Stroll
- Ocon
- Räikkönen
- Gasly
- Pérez
Wacht even op de radio van Max na de crash in deze video. Komt op het einde. Maar pijn heeft hij zeker.
- Avatar
- Auteur
Rob van Gameren
- Moment van plaatsen
🔟 laps in and Checo is chipping away 💪 He's up to P12 and has the points in his sights 👊 #BritishGP 🇬🇧
- Avatar
- Auteur
Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
🚨 Lewis Hamilton is given a 10-second penalty by the race stewards for the earlier incident with Verstappen #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
Formula 1
Ik zie het zo: Hamilton neemt een totaal afwijkende lijn in Copse, zit er niet volledig naast. Verstappen gaf hem de ruimte. Hamilton overstuurt door zijn rare hoek in de bocht en downforceverlies. Te veel risico genomen en dus is een straf terecht. Welke straf? Lastig. #F1
Joost Nederpelt
They're the same picture.
Battery Voltas
Cars are being readied for a resumption The race will restart at 15:42 local time #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
Formula 1
Verstappen's car is untangled from the barriers, lifted onto a pick-up truck and is on its way back to the pits Well done to all the marshals 👏 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
Formula 1
Max on his way to the medical centre.. #F1 #MaxVerstappen #BritishGP
#BritishGP
Massive disappointment for @Max33Verstappen But great to see him waving to the crowd #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
Formula 1
No Lewis, you were not ahead
Mattzel89
𝗠𝗔𝗫 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗙! 💥 Lewis Hamilton en Max Verstappen komen elkaar keihard tegen op de baan en het is klaar voor de Nederlander... 😳 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #BritishGP 🇬🇧
Ziggo Sport F1
Wie wint de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië?
Reparación de los daños en el difusor por el trompo de Alonso en la vuelta de instalación. Damage repairs on Alonso's diffuser after spin of Alonso during the instalation lap.
Albert Fabrega
It's another scorcher today ☀️
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
