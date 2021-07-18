- Verstappen crasht
- Leclerc leidt
- Hamilton tweede
A race that will be talked about for a long time #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
Can't beat a home win 🏆 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leclerc
- Hamilton +6,9
- Bottas +2,3
- Norris +9,8
- Ricciardo +17,5
- Sainz +0,5
Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max Verstappen has been taken to a local hospital for further precautionary tests. Further updates will follow in due course. #BritishGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leclerc
- Bottas
- Hamilton
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Sainz
- Alonso
- Stroll
- Pérez
- Gasly
- Leclerc
- Bottas
- Norris
- Hamilton
- Ricciardo
- Sainz
SMOOTH. 💪 Quality turnaround by the boys and VB’s jumped the McLaren for a net third place!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
"Het ziet er wel goed uit met Max, al was het was een flinke klap", zegt vader Jos Verstappen tegen Ziggo Sport. "Hij voelde zicht licht in zijn hoofd en hij gaat nu voor een CT-scan naar het ziekenhuis. Hij had wat pijn in zijn schouder en was wat blauw overal."
LAP 16/52 Leclerc complains of power problems over team radio Hamilton is waiting to pounce #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leclerc
- Hamilton
- Norris
- Bottas
- Ricciardo
- Sainz
- Alonso
- Stroll
- Ocon
- Räikkönen
- Gasly
- Pérez
Wacht even op de radio van Max na de crash in deze video. Komt op het einde. Maar pijn heeft hij zeker.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Rob van Gameren
- Moment van plaatsen
🔟 laps in and Checo is chipping away 💪 He's up to P12 and has the points in his sights 👊 #BritishGP 🇬🇧
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leclerc
- Hamilton
- Norris
- Bottas
- Ricciardo
- Sainz
- Alonso
- Stroll
- Ocon
- Räikkönen
- Gasly
- Pérez
- Giovinazzi
- Russell
- Tsunoda
- Latifi
- Vettel
- Schumacher
- Mazepin
🚨 Lewis Hamilton is given a 10-second penalty by the race stewards for the earlier incident with Verstappen #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Leclerc
- Hamilton
- Norris
- Bottas
- Ricciardo
- Alonso
- Sainz
- Stroll
- Ocon
- Räikkönen