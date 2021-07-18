Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen crasht
RODE VLAG - Voor wat het waard is, de stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Norris
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Vettel
  7. Alonso
  8. Sainz
  9. Räikkönen
  10. Ocon
  11. Stroll
  12. Gasly
  13. Giovinazzi
  14. Russell
  15. Tsunoda
  16. Schumacher
  17. Latifi
  18. Mazepin
  19. Pérez
RODE VLAG - De bandenstapel is flink beschadigd en daarom wordt de race voorlopig stilgelegd. Hamilton lijkt wat schade te hebben, maar kan wel door. De Brit rijdt  op de tweede plek, achter leider Charles Leclerc.
Verstappen is inmiddels uitgestapt, maar lijkt veel last te hebben. Hamilton tikt de Nederlander van de baan tijdens een fraai gevecht in de eerste ronde.
START - Zware crash Verstappen! De Nederlander komt hard in contact met Hamilton en schuift volle vak de bandenstapel in.
START - Verstappen behoudt met veel moeite de leiding!
Opwarmronde - Pérez, die dus start vanuit de pits, heeft een vrije bandenkeuze en begint op de harde band.
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt op Silverstone! Alle coureurs komen van hun plek.
Verreweg de meeste van jullie denken dat Max Verstappen gaat zegevieren vandaag.

Wie wint de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië?
Geen verrassingen in de definitieve startopstelling voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Verstappen vertrekt van poleposition en Hamilton staat op de tweede plek. George Russell begint na een gridstraf van drie plaatsen voor een incident met Carlos Sainz als twaalfde. Sergio Pérez start uit de pits nadat hij gisteren was gecrasht in de sprintrace.
Volgens Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner gaat Max Verstappen een moeizame race tegemoet en is een zege nog lang niet zeker. "Mercedes staat met twee auto's direct achter Max en kan de strategieën splitsen", aldus Horner bij Ziggo Sport. "Dat is niet ideaal. Het zou mooi zijn als Max net zo kan starten als gisteren. Ik ben benieuwd wat Mercedes strategisch gaat doen."
Stelling: Het nieuwe Grand Prix-format met een kwalificatie op vrijdag en een sprintrace op zaterdag was een succes.
Resultaten Max Verstappen op Silverstone:

  • 2020 - Eerste
  • 2020 - Tweede
  • 2019 - Vijfde
  • 2018 - Vijftiende
  • 2017 - Vierde
  • 2016 - Tweede📸
  • 2015 - DNF
De laatste winnaars op Silverstone: 

  • 2020 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  • 2020 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2018 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
  • 2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2013 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2012 - Mark Webber (Red Bull)📸
