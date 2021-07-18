- Verstappen crasht
- Leclerc
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Vettel
- Alonso
- Sainz
- Räikkönen
- Ocon
- Stroll
- Gasly
- Giovinazzi
- Russell
- Tsunoda
- Schumacher
- Latifi
- Mazepin
- Pérez
No Lewis, you were not ahead
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Mattzel89
- Moment van plaatsen
𝗠𝗔𝗫 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗙! 💥 Lewis Hamilton en Max Verstappen komen elkaar keihard tegen op de baan en het is klaar voor de Nederlander... 😳 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #BritishGP 🇬🇧
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ziggo Sport F1
- Moment van plaatsen
Wie wint de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië?
Reparación de los daños en el difusor por el trompo de Alonso en la vuelta de instalación. Damage repairs on Alonso's diffuser after spin of Alonso during the instalation lap.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Albert Fabrega
- Moment van plaatsen
It's another scorcher today ☀️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
- Moment van plaatsen
Off we go to the grid 🚦 A reminder that Checo will be starting from the pit lane for the #BritishGP 🇬🇧
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen