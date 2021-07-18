Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen crasht
  • Hamilton wint
"Het is heel moeilijk om voor de volle 100 procent van dit resultaat te genieten", zegt Charles Leclerc, die twee rondes voor het eind zijn leidende positie aan Hamilton verloor. "Ik gaf geen 100, maar 200 procent vandaag. Ik heb alles gegeven, maar het zat er gewoon niet in. Mijn felicitaties zijn voor Lewis, hij heeft geweldig werk verricht vandaag."
Hamilton voelt zich ondanks zijn straf niet schuldig over zijn crash met Max Verstappen. "Max is heel agressief", zegt hij voorafgaand aan de podiumceremonie. "Ik zat volledig naast hem en hij gaf me niet genoeg ruimte."
"Lewis, we geven nooit op. Dit seizoen is nog lang niet voorbij", zegt Mercedes-teambaas Toto Wolff over de boordradio tegen Hamilton. "Dat is verdomme helemaal waar. We gaan ervoor!", antwoordt Hamilton.
FINISH - Lewis Hamilton wint de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië! De Mercedes-coureur verschalkt Charles Leclerc (tweede) in de voorlaatste ronde en nadert WK-leider Max Verstappen tot op acht punten. Valtteri Bottas completeert de top drie.
Nog 1 rondes - Hamilton gaat met deze zege optimaal profiteren van de crash van Max Verstappen. De Nederlander behoudt de leiding in de WK-stand, maar ziet Hamilton tot op acht punten naderen.
Nog 1 ronde - Sergio Pérez haalt de snelste raceronde weg bij Lewis Hamilton. Dat scheelt een extra WK-punt.
Nog 2 rondes - Hamilton pakt de leiding! De Brit verschalkt Leclerc, in dezelfde bocht als waar hij Verstappen van de baan toucheerde.
Nog 3 rondes - Hamilton rijdt binnen DRS-afstand van Leclerc. Hij heeft drie rondes de tijd om de leiding van de Ferrari-rijder over te nemen.
Nog 4 rondes - Hamilton rijdt bijna binnen DRS-afstand van Leclerc.
Nog 5 rondes - Leclerc heeft nog 1,9 seconden voorsprong op Hamilton. De Brit lijkt sowieso kansen te gaan krijgen.
Nog 6 rondes - De laatste Ferrari-overwinning was Sebastian Vettel in Singapore 2019. Gaat Charles Leclerc daar vandaag verandering in brengen? De Monegask heeft nog 2,3 seconden voorsprong op Hamilton.
Nog 7 rondes - Leclerc heeft ook nog eens last van achterblijvers. Hamilton heeft nog maar drie seconden achterstand.
Nog 8 rondes - Hamilton heeft Leclerc in zicht. Het verschil tussen de nummers één en twee is nog maar 4,2 seconden.
Nog 10 rondes - Leider Leclerc krijgt te horen dat hij volle bak mag pushen tot het eind van de race. De Ferrari-rijder geniet een voorsprong van 5,7 seconden op Hamilton.
Nog 11 rondes - De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Hamilton +6,9
  3. Bottas +2,3
  4. Norris +9,8
  5. Ricciardo +17,5
  6. Sainz +0,5
Nog 12 rondes - Hamilton is een seconde per ronde sneller dan Leclerc. Het verschil tussen de twee rijders is 7,9 seconden.
Nog 12 rondes - Valtteri Bottas laat teamgenoot Lewis Hamilton voorbij. De zevenvoudig wereldkampioen klimt naar de tweede plek.
Nog 13 rondes - Valtteri Bottas krijgt een teamorder: ga het gevecht niet aan met Hamilton.
Nog 14 rondes - Tweede pitstop van Sergio Pérez. De teamgenoot van Verstappen valt terug van de achtste naar de zeventiende plek.
Nog 16 rondes - "Met deze snelheid ga ik het einde van de race niet halen", zegt Valtteri Bottas (tweede) over de boordradio. De Fin heeft 2,5 seconden voorsprong op teamgenoot Hamilton.
Nog 19 rondes - Hamilton rijdt het gat naar Bottas in rap tempo dicht. De Fin zou blaren op zijn banden hebben.
Nog 20 rondes - De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Bottas
  3. Hamilton
  4. Norris
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Sainz
  7. Alonso
  8. Stroll
  9. Pérez
  10. Gasly
Nog 22 rondes - Hamilton gaat kinderlijk eenvoudig voorbij Norris en klimt naar de derde plek.
Nog 23 rondes - Hamilton (vierde) is op de harde band verreweg de snelste man op de baan. De Mercedes-coureur rijdt een seconde achter Norris.
Nog 24 rondes - En daar is ook de pitstop van Charles Leclerc. De Monegask wisselt naar de harde band en behoudt de leiding! Alle coureurs uit de top zes hebben nu hun pitstop gemaakt. Dit is de stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Bottas
  3. Norris
  4. Hamilton
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Sainz
Nog 25 rondes - Pitstop Lewis Hamilton, die meteen ook zijn tijdstraf incasseert. De Mercedes-coureur komt achter Valtteri Bottas en Lando Norris weer de baan op.
Nog 26 rondes - "Mijn banden zijn nog best goed", zegt Charles Leclerc over de boordradio. De leider rijdt al 24 rondes op de mediumband en heeft vier seconden voorsprong op Hamilton.
Nog 30 rondes - Bottas maakt zijn pitstop en komt voor Lando Norris weer de baan op. De Fin klimt virtueel naar de derde plek.
Nog 32 rondes - Verschillende coureurs maken hun pitstop, onder anderen Sergio Pérez en Lando Norris. Leider Leclerc kampt nog altijd met motorproblemen, maar heeft wel twee seconden voorsprong op Hamilton.
Verstappen uit voorzorg naar ziekenhuis
"Het ziet er wel goed uit met Max, al was het was een flinke klap", zegt vader Jos Verstappen tegen Ziggo Sport. "Hij voelde zicht licht in zijn hoofd en hij gaat nu voor een CT-scan naar het ziekenhuis. Hij had wat pijn in zijn schouder en was wat blauw overal."
Nog 36 rondes - Hamilton rijdt inmiddels binnen DRS-afstand van Leclerc.
Nog 36 rondes - "Ik heb het probleem weer!", schreeuwt Leclerc. Hamilton kruipt naar de staart van de Ferrari.
Nog 38 rondes - "De motor stopt er opeens mee", meldt Ferrari-coureur Charles Leclerc. De leidende Monegask krijgt de opdracht om wat motorinstellingen te veranderen. "Alles zou het nu weer moeten doen."
Nog 39 rondes - De eerste pitstops lijken aanstaande. Hamilton, die straks dus nog een tijdstraf van tien seconden moet inlossen, komt Leclerc nog altijd niet voorbij. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Hamilton
  3. Norris
  4. Bottas
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Sainz
  7. Alonso
  8. Stroll
  9. Ocon
  10. Räikkönen
  11. Gasly
  12. Pérez
Nog 45 rondes - Leider Charles Leclerc houdt Hamilton nog verrassend lang achter zich. De Mercedes-coureur noteert wel de snelste raceronde. De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Hamilton
  3. Norris
  4. Bottas
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Sainz
  7. Alonso
  8. Stroll
  9. Ocon
  10. Räikkönen
  11. Gasly
  12. Pérez
  13. Giovinazzi
  14. Russell
  15. Tsunoda
  16. Latifi
  17. Vettel
  18. Schumacher
  19. Mazepin
