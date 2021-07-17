- Verstappen snelste in training
- LIVE:
- Sprintrace
- Verstappen leidt
- Hamilton tweede
Into the final 🔟 laps of #F1Sprint 😎 Max is in control and sets Fastest Lap 💜
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Leclerc
- Norris
- Alonso
- Ricciardo
- Vettel
- Russell
- Ocon
BAM! Wat een start! 🚀 Max Verstappen vertrekt razendsnel en pakt direct P1 van Lewis Hamilton af 👊🔥 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #BritishGP 🇬🇧
- Ziggo Sport F1
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +1,4
- Bottas +2,1
- Leclerc +2,0
- Alonso +6.9
- Norris +0,2
- Pérez +0,4
- Ricciardo +0,7
- Vettel +1,0
- Russell +1,2
Max on fire LITERALLY #F1Sprint
- Mattzel89
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Leclerc
- Alonso
- Norris
- Pérez
- Ricciardo
- Vettel
- Russell
Formation Lap 🟢 17 laps and no pit stops await 👊 Let's go! #F1Sprint 🇬🇧
- Red Bull Racing Honda
Final preparations on the grid 🔧 Final predictions from you? ⤵️ #HaasF1 #BritishGP #F1Sprint
- Haas F1 Team
Bulls to the grid... on a Saturday! 💪 #F1Sprint 🇬🇧
- Red Bull Racing Honda
A little bit of post-session drama as Valtteri Bottas goes sideways following a practice start! 😮 The Finn's tyres won't be in great shape but otherwise no damage done, it appears. #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
⏱ Time for Run 2 of the session ⏱ Fernando heads out on the soft tyres. #BritishGP
- Alpine F1 Team
- Verstappen (M) 1.29,902
- Leclerc (M) 1.30,277
- Sainz (S) 1.30,507
- Pérez (M) 1.30,800
- Verstappen (M) 1.29,902
- Pérez (M) 1.30,507
- Norris (M) 1.30,800
- Verstappen (M) 1.30,328
- Pérez (M) 1.30,800
- Hamilton (S) 1.31,401
Heading towards the halfway mark in FP2 (30/60 mins) and it's Max Verstappen who is setting the pace His team mate Sergio Perez is 0.646s behind in P2 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
Back out on track for the final prep ahead of the #F1sprint 😍🏁 #BritishGP 🇬🇧
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Verstappen (M) 1.30,428
- Pérez (M) 1.31,382
- Ocon (S) 1.31,878
- Pérez (M) 1.31,382
- Ocon (S) 1.31,878
- Bottas (S) 1.32,262
- Ocon (S) 1.31,878
- Pérez (M) 1.31,973
- Bottas (S) 1.32,262