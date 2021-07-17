Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

over 8 dagen
Nog 8 rondes - Hamilton is in de afgelopen ronde drie tienden sneller dan Verstappen. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is nog anderhalve seconde.
over 8 dagen
Nog 9 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Leclerc
  5. Norris
  6. Alonso
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Vettel
  9. Russell
  10. Ocon
over 8 dagen
Nog 11 rondes - Verstappen noteert de snelste raceronde en heeft 1,7 seconden voorsprong op Hamilton.
over 8 dagen
Nog 12 rondes - Flinke schuiver Sergio Pérez! De Mexicaan schiet het grind in en houdt zijn Red Bull uit de muur. Hij valt wel helemaal terug tot de negentiende plek.
over 8 dagen
Nog 14 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +1,4
  3. Bottas +2,1
  4. Leclerc +2,0
  5. Alonso +6.9
  6. Norris +0,2
  7. Pérez +0,4
  8. Ricciardo +0,7
  9. Vettel +1,0
  10. Russell +1,2
over 8 dagen
Nog 15 rondes - Leider Verstappen rijdt Hamilton buiten DRS-afstand en heeft inmiddels 1,1 seconden voorsprong op de Brit.
over 8 dagen
Nog 16 rondes - Alonso heeft op zijn zachte banden al zeven plekken (!) gewonnen en rijdt inmiddels op de vijfde plek.
over 8 dagen
Nog 16 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Leclerc
  5. Alonso
  6. Norris
  7. Pérez
  8. Ricciardo
  9. Vettel
  10. Russell
over 8 dagen
Nog 17 rondes - Hamilton probeert meteen te pareren, maar Verstappen verdedigt met hand en tand!
over 8 dagen
START - Verstappen pakt de leiding! De Nederlander troeft Hamilton al voor de eerste bocht af en verovert de leiding in de sprintrace.
over 8 dagen
Opwarmronde - De coureurs rollen de grid op. De sprintrace voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië staat op het punt van beginnen.
over 8 dagen
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt voor de eerste sprintrace ooit in de Formule 1!
over 8 dagen
Nog 1 min tot de opwarmronde - Verstappen en Hamilton beginnen op medium, Valtteri Bottas kiest voor de zachte band!
over 8 dagen
Nog 3 min tot de start - De teams hebben een vrije bandenkeuze. Kiezen Verstappen en Hamilton voor dezelfde banden? Over een paar minuten weten we het.
over 8 dagen
De belangrijkste feiten over de eerste sprintrace ooit in de Formule 1:

  • De sprintrace gaat over 17 rondes.
  • De uitslag van de sprintrace bepaalt de startopstelling voor de hoofdrace op zondag.
  • De winnaar van de sprintrace krijgt een poleposition achter zijn naam
  • De coureurs uit de top drie van de sprintrace scoren WK-punten: drie punten voor de nummer één, twee punten voor de nummer twee en één punt voor de nummer drie.
  • De teams hebben een vrije bandenkeuze en hoeven geen pitstops te maken.
over 8 dagen
De startopstelling voor de sprintrace op Silverstone:

  1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
  4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  5. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
  6. Lando Norris (McLaren)
  7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
  8. George Russell (Williams)
  9. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
  10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
  11. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
  12. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
  13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
  14. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
  15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
  16. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
  17. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
  18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
  19. Mick Schumacher (Haas F1)
  20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas F1)
over 8 dagen
Wie wint de eerste sprintrace ooit in de Formule 1?
over 8 dagen
Nog 30 min tot de start - De pitstraat is geopend! De coureurs begeven zich naar de grid.
over 8 dagen
Zo werkt de nieuwe sprintrace in de Formule 1
Zo werkt de nieuwe sprintrace in de Formule 1
over 8 dagen
FINISH - Opvallend, Valtteri Bottas raakt in zijn uitloopronde de controle kwijt over zijn Mercedes. De Fin, die in deze sessie achter teamgenoot Lewis Hamilton als negende eindigt, vervolgt zijn weg naar de pits.
over 8 dagen
FINISH - Max Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd in de tweede (en laatste) vrije training op Silverstone. De Nederlander blijft Charles Leclerc (tweede) bijna vier tienden voor en is zes tienden rapper dan Carlos Sainz (derde). De training lijkt enigszins verwaarloosbaar, omdat de teams vanwege de Parce Fermé-regels vrijwel niets meer aan hun auto's mogen aanpassen. Om 17.30 uur staat de sprintrace op het programma.
over 8 dagen
Nog 8 min - Verstappen begint aan een stint op de harde band. "We gaan zes getimede rondes rijden", krijgt hij te horen over de boordradio.
over 8 dagen
Nog 12 min - Normaal zouden de coureurs rond dit moment beginnen aan de kwalificatiesimulaties, maar omdat we dit weekend experimenteren met de sprintrace is dat nu natuurlijk niet nodig. Coureurs werken langere runs af, waardoor de tijden niet meer worden verbeterd.
over 8 dagen
Nog 21 min - Beide Ferrari-coureurs trappen het gaspedaal dieper in en splitten de Red Bull-rijders:

  1. Verstappen (M) 1.29,902
  2. Leclerc (M) 1.30,277
  3. Sainz (S) 1.30,507
  4. Pérez (M) 1.30,800
over 8 dagen
Nog 24 min - Op achttien rondes oude mediumbanden scherpt Verstappen zijn snelste tijd nog maar eens aan: 1.29,902. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) 1.29,902 
  2. Pérez (M) 1.30,507
  3. Norris (M) 1.30,800
over 8 dagen
Nog 28 min - Pérez nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op drie tienden. Op de zacht band komt Hamilton tot op negen tienden van de Nederlander. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) 1.30,328
  2. Pérez (M) 1.30,800
  3. Hamilton (S) 1.31,401
over 8 dagen
Nog 41 min - Verstappen is in zijn eerste getimede ronde verreweg het snelst. Met 1.30,428 is de Limburger negen tienden rapper dan teamgenoot Pérez. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) 1.30,428
  2. Pérez (M) 1.31,382
  3. Ocon (S) 1.31,878
over 8 dagen
Nog 43 min - Pérez pakt de snelste tijd van Ocon af. De stand:

  1. Pérez (M) 1.31,382
  2. Ocon (S) 1.31,878
  3. Bottas (S) 1.32,262
over 8 dagen
Nog 43 min - En daar is ook Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur gaat op pad met de mediumband.
over 8 dagen
Nog 45 min - Sergio Pérez noteert in zijn eerste getimede ronde de tweede tijd. Zoals eerder aangegeven, de coureurs zijn alleen maar bezig met het rijden van langere runs.

  1. Ocon (S) 1.31,878
  2. Pérez (M) 1.31,973
  3. Bottas (S) 1.32,262
over 8 dagen
Nog 48 min - Alleen Pérez, Verstappen en Bottas staan nog in de pits.
