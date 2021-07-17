- Verstappen snelste in training
- 17.30 uur:
- Sprintrace
A little bit of post-session drama as Valtteri Bottas goes sideways following a practice start! 😮 The Finn's tyres won't be in great shape but otherwise no damage done, it appears. #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
⏱ Time for Run 2 of the session ⏱ Fernando heads out on the soft tyres. #BritishGP
- Alpine F1 Team
- Verstappen (M) 1.29,902
- Leclerc (M) 1.30,277
- Sainz (S) 1.30,507
- Pérez (M) 1.30,800
- Norris (M) 1.30,800
- Verstappen (M) 1.30,328
- Hamilton (S) 1.31,401
Heading towards the halfway mark in FP2 (30/60 mins) and it's Max Verstappen who is setting the pace His team mate Sergio Perez is 0.646s behind in P2 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Formula 1
Back out on track for the final prep ahead of the #F1sprint 😍🏁 #BritishGP 🇬🇧
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Verstappen (M) 1.30,428
- Pérez (M) 1.31,382
- Ocon (S) 1.31,878
- Bottas (S) 1.32,262
- Pérez (M) 1.31,973
Take your seats, Saturday is about to begin 🇬🇧 #HaasF1 #BritishGP
- Haas F1 Team
