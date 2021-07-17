Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.
Wijzig cookie-instellingen
Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

over 5 dagen
FINISH - Opvallend, Valtteri Bottas raakt in zijn uitloopronde de controle kwijt over zijn Mercedes. De Fin, die in deze sessie achter teamgenoot Lewis Hamilton als negende eindigt, vervolgt zijn weg naar de pits.
over 5 dagen
FINISH - Max Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd in de tweede (en laatste) vrije training op Silverstone. De Nederlander blijft Charles Leclerc (tweede) bijna vier tienden voor en is zes tienden rapper dan Carlos Sainz (derde). De training lijkt enigszins verwaarloosbaar, omdat de teams vanwege de Parce Fermé-regels vrijwel niets meer aan hun auto's mogen aanpassen. Om 17.30 uur staat de sprintrace op het programma.
over 5 dagen
Nog 8 min - Verstappen begint aan een stint op de harde band. "We gaan zes getimede rondes rijden", krijgt hij te horen over de boordradio.
over 5 dagen
Nog 12 min - Normaal zouden de coureurs rond dit moment beginnen aan de kwalificatiesimulaties, maar omdat we dit weekend experimenteren met de sprintrace is dat nu natuurlijk niet nodig. Coureurs werken langere runs af, waardoor de tijden niet meer worden verbeterd.
over 5 dagen
Nog 21 min - Beide Ferrari-coureurs trappen het gaspedaal dieper in en splitten de Red Bull-rijders:

  1. Verstappen (M) 1.29,902
  2. Leclerc (M) 1.30,277
  3. Sainz (S) 1.30,507
  4. Pérez (M) 1.30,800
over 5 dagen
Nog 24 min - Op achttien rondes oude mediumbanden scherpt Verstappen zijn snelste tijd nog maar eens aan: 1.29,902. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) 1.29,902 
  2. Pérez (M) 1.30,507
  3. Norris (M) 1.30,800
over 5 dagen
Nog 28 min - Pérez nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op drie tienden. Op de zacht band komt Hamilton tot op negen tienden van de Nederlander. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) 1.30,328
  2. Pérez (M) 1.30,800
  3. Hamilton (S) 1.31,401
over 5 dagen
Nog 41 min - Verstappen is in zijn eerste getimede ronde verreweg het snelst. Met 1.30,428 is de Limburger negen tienden rapper dan teamgenoot Pérez. De stand:

  1. Verstappen (M) 1.30,428
  2. Pérez (M) 1.31,382
  3. Ocon (S) 1.31,878
over 5 dagen
Nog 43 min - Pérez pakt de snelste tijd van Ocon af. De stand:

  1. Pérez (M) 1.31,382
  2. Ocon (S) 1.31,878
  3. Bottas (S) 1.32,262
over 5 dagen
Nog 43 min - En daar is ook Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-coureur gaat op pad met de mediumband.
over 5 dagen
Nog 45 min - Sergio Pérez noteert in zijn eerste getimede ronde de tweede tijd. Zoals eerder aangegeven, de coureurs zijn alleen maar bezig met het rijden van langere runs.

  1. Ocon (S) 1.31,878
  2. Pérez (M) 1.31,973
  3. Bottas (S) 1.32,262
over 5 dagen
Nog 48 min - Alleen Pérez, Verstappen en Bottas staan nog in de pits.
over 5 dagen
Nog 54 min - De eerste tijden verschijnen op de monitoren. Esteban Ocon (1.32,220) is voorlopig het snelst. Max Verstappen staat nog in de pits.
over 5 dagen
Silverstone wordt vandaag bezocht door liefst honderdduizend toeschouwers.
over 5 dagen
Nog 60 min - Groen! De tweede vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië is onderweg.
over 5 dagen
Teams mogen weinig meer aanpassen in training
Hoewel er voorafgaand aan de sprintrace dus eerst nog een vrije training op het programma staat mogen de teams vanwege de Parce Fermé-regels weinig meer aan de auto's aanpassen. De tweede vrije training zal vooral in het teken staan van data verzamelen over de banden, om zo de pitstopstrategie voor de race te kunnen bepalen.
Terug omhoog