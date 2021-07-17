Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

  • Sprintrace
  • Verstappen verovert pole
  • Hamilton tweede
een paar seconden geleden
"Het is moeilijk inhalen hier, dus ik was blij dat ik een goede start had", zegt Verstappen. "Het was een mooi gevecht met Lewis in de eerste ronde. Daarna heb ik mijn eigen snelheid kunnen rijden. We bleven elkaar hard pushen, want we hadden allebei flink wat blaren op onze banden. Gelukkig hebben we de finish gehaald. Ik ben blij met de drie punten en het voelt grappig dat ik nu pole heb. Het wordt een interessant gevecht morgen. We startten met minder brandstof en konden daardoor iedere ronde hard pushen. We mogen niet meer aan de auto komen en kunnen dus niets meer veranderen. Wij zijn snel in de bochten en zij hebben heel veel topsnelheid op het rechte stuk. Zoals ik al zei, we mogen niks meer veranderen dus we moeten daar maar mee dealen."
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - De uitslag van de eerste sprintrace in de Formule 1:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Leclerc
  5. Norris
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Alonso
  8. Vettel
  9. Russell
  10. Ocon
  11. Sainz
  12. Gasly
  13. Räikkönen
  14. Stroll
  15. Giovinazzi
  16. Tsunoda
  17. Latifi
  18. Schumacher
  19. Mazepin
DNF. Sergio Pérez
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Max Verstappen wint de eerste sprintrace ooit in de Formule 1 en verovert poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië! Valtteri Bottas eindigt als derde en Charles Leclerc wordt vierde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 ronde - Het verschil tussen Hamilton en Verstappen is nog 1,4 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 ronde - De laatste ronde loopt voor Verstappen! Maar gaat hij het redden? Hamilton komt opeens in rap tempo dichterbij.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 2 rondes - Hamilton komt nu wel hard dichterbij Verstappen. Het gat is nog maar 2,3 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 rondes - Verstappen krijgt te horen dat hij vanwege zijn banden van de kerbstones moet blijven. De Red Bull-rijder heeft net als Hamilton een grote blaar op zijn banden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 rondes - Hamilton begint nu meer tijd te verliezen ten opzichte van Verstappen en heeft drie seconden achterstand op de Red Bull-coureur.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 rondes - Verstappen geniet 2,2 seconden voorsprong op Hamilton en is hard op weg naar poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Leclerc
  5. Norris
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Alonso
  8. Vettel
  9. Russell
  10. Ocon
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 6 rondes - "We zien wat blaren op de voorband bij Verstappen", zegt Mercedes tegen Hamilton. "Hier hetzelfde probleem!", reageert de Mercedes-coureur.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 rondes - Hamilton is in de afgelopen ronde drie tienden sneller dan Verstappen. Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is nog anderhalve seconde.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 9 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Leclerc
  5. Norris
  6. Alonso
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Vettel
  9. Russell
  10. Ocon
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 rondes - Verstappen noteert de snelste raceronde en heeft 1,7 seconden voorsprong op Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 rondes - Flinke schuiver Sergio Pérez! De Mexicaan schiet het grind in en houdt zijn Red Bull uit de muur. Hij valt wel helemaal terug tot de negentiende plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 14 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +1,4
  3. Bottas +2,1
  4. Leclerc +2,0
  5. Alonso +6.9
  6. Norris +0,2
  7. Pérez +0,4
  8. Ricciardo +0,7
  9. Vettel +1,0
  10. Russell +1,2
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 15 rondes - Leider Verstappen rijdt Hamilton buiten DRS-afstand en heeft inmiddels 1,1 seconden voorsprong op de Brit.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 16 rondes - Alonso heeft op zijn zachte banden al zeven plekken (!) gewonnen en rijdt inmiddels op de vijfde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 16 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Leclerc
  5. Alonso
  6. Norris
  7. Pérez
  8. Ricciardo
  9. Vettel
  10. Russell
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 17 rondes - Hamilton probeert meteen te pareren, maar Verstappen verdedigt met hand en tand!
een paar seconden geleden
START - Verstappen pakt de leiding! De Nederlander troeft Hamilton al voor de eerste bocht af en verovert de leiding in de sprintrace.
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - De coureurs rollen de grid op. De sprintrace voor de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië staat op het punt van beginnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt voor de eerste sprintrace ooit in de Formule 1!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min tot de opwarmronde - Verstappen en Hamilton beginnen op medium, Valtteri Bottas kiest voor de zachte band!
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 3 min tot de start - De teams hebben een vrije bandenkeuze. Kiezen Verstappen en Hamilton voor dezelfde banden? Over een paar minuten weten we het.
een paar seconden geleden
De belangrijkste feiten over de eerste sprintrace ooit in de Formule 1:

  • De sprintrace gaat over 17 rondes.
  • De uitslag van de sprintrace bepaalt de startopstelling voor de hoofdrace op zondag.
  • De winnaar van de sprintrace krijgt een poleposition achter zijn naam
  • De coureurs uit de top drie van de sprintrace scoren WK-punten: drie punten voor de nummer één, twee punten voor de nummer twee en één punt voor de nummer drie.
  • De teams hebben een vrije bandenkeuze en hoeven geen pitstops te maken.
een paar seconden geleden
De startopstelling voor de sprintrace op Silverstone:

  1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
  3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
  4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  5. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)
  6. Lando Norris (McLaren)
  7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
  8. George Russell (Williams)
  9. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
  10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
  11. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
  12. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
  13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
  14. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
  15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
  16. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
  17. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
  18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
  19. Mick Schumacher (Haas F1)
  20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas F1)
een paar seconden geleden
Wie wint de eerste sprintrace ooit in de Formule 1?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 30 min tot de start - De pitstraat is geopend! De coureurs begeven zich naar de grid.
een paar seconden geleden
Zo werkt de nieuwe sprintrace in de Formule 1
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Opvallend, Valtteri Bottas raakt in zijn uitloopronde de controle kwijt over zijn Mercedes. De Fin, die in deze sessie achter teamgenoot Lewis Hamilton als negende eindigt, vervolgt zijn weg naar de pits.
een paar seconden geleden
FINISH - Max Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd in de tweede (en laatste) vrije training op Silverstone. De Nederlander blijft Charles Leclerc (tweede) bijna vier tienden voor en is zes tienden rapper dan Carlos Sainz (derde). De training lijkt enigszins verwaarloosbaar, omdat de teams vanwege de Parce Fermé-regels vrijwel niets meer aan hun auto's mogen aanpassen. Om 17.30 uur staat de sprintrace op het programma.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 8 min - Verstappen begint aan een stint op de harde band. "We gaan zes getimede rondes rijden", krijgt hij te horen over de boordradio.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 12 min - Normaal zouden de coureurs rond dit moment beginnen aan de kwalificatiesimulaties, maar omdat we dit weekend experimenteren met de sprintrace is dat nu natuurlijk niet nodig. Coureurs werken langere runs af, waardoor de tijden niet meer worden verbeterd.
Terug omhoog