Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

  • Kwalificatie voor sprintrace
  • Hamilton snelste
  • Verstappen tweede
een paar seconden geleden
"Om eerlijk te zijn ben ik nogal overweldigd", vervolgt Hamilton bij Sky Sports. "We hebben zo hard gewerkt op de fabriek en in de simulator om dit uit de auto te halen. Eerder waren we nog niet zo snel. Daar maakten we ons wel een klein beetje zorgen om, maar de auto voelde in het begin van de kwalificatie al een stuk beter. En toen zag ik dat Red Bull nog steeds vier tienden sneller was. Gelukkig trokken we het recht, maar we hebben nog steeds een hoop werk te verrichten. De leeuw moet morgen opnieuw brullen. We zullen zien wat er gebeurt. De Red Bull inhalen is niet makkelijk, dus het is mooi dat we ervoor staan. Ik denk dat ik de juiste auto tot mijn beschikking heb om de klus te klaren."
een paar seconden geleden
"Bij het ingaan van dit weekend had ik de hoop dat het harde werk van het team en het gejuich van de fans ons hier zou brengen", zegt Hamilton nadat hij zich als snelste kwalificeerde voor de sprintrace. "Red Bull was heel snel in de vrije training, maar wij waren gewoon met ons eigen werk bezig. Ik heb vanmorgen nog wat extra werk in de simulator gedaan, omdat we vanmorgen nog niet hoefden te rijden. Dinsdag had ik ook al in de simulator gezeten omdat ik geen tijd wilde verspelen. Ik wilde de jongens op de fabriek helpen waar ik kon. We hebben alles wat erin zit uit deze auto gehaald en het was precies genoeg."
een paar seconden geleden
"We moeten naar onszelf kijken", zegt Max Verstappen na de kwalificatie voor de sprintrace. "De auto zelf was best goed, maar ik had heel veel onderstuur en kon de bochten niet aanvallen. Het gaf een gek gevoel om met de auto te rijden, want ik denk niet dat het te maken met de afstelling van de auto of de voorvleugel. We zitten nog steeds dichtbij. Het is oké. Het voelt wat gek nu na deze kwalificatie, die eigenlijk geen kwalificatie is. Het betekent nog helemaal niets. We hebben een sterke raceauto, maar moeten ons nog wel verbeteren. Ik heb nog steeds vertrouwen in een goede kwalificatie en race."
11 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q3) - De uitslag van Q3:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Bottas
  4. Leclerc
  5. Pérez
  6. Norris
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Russell
  9. Sainz
  10. Vettel
13 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q3) - Lewis Hamilton klokt de snelste tijd in de kwalificatie voor de sprintrace! De Brit is 0,075 seconden sneller dan Verstappen, die nog wel als tweede eindigt. Valtteri Bottas maakt de top drie compleet.
14 minuten geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Hamilton haalt nog een tiende van zijn snelste tijd af in de eerste sector.
16 minuten geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - Zevende plek voor George Russell in zijn Williams. Dat is knap! De stand na de eerste runs:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Bottas
  4. Pérez
  5. Norris
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Russell
  8. Leclerc
  9. Sainz
  10. Vettel
18 minuten geleden
Nog 4 min (Q3) - "Mijn voorbanden zijn helemaal nergens", klaagt Verstappen over de boordradio. "Ik begrijp er niets van. De auto is verder goed, maar ik heb heel veel last van onderstuur."
19 minuten geleden
Nog 5 min (Q3) - Snelste tijd Lewis Hamilton! De Brit is in de eerste stint 0,172 seconden rapper dan Verstappen, die nog wel tweede staat.
20 minuten geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Het verschil tussen Verstappen en Hamilton is minimaal in de tweede sector.
21 minuten geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen levert een tiende in in de eerste sector. Zijn winst behaalt hij voornamelijk in de tweede en derde sector.
23 minuten geleden
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Verstappen rijdt pal achter Hamilton. "Laten we hem geen tow geven", krijgt Hamilton te horen.
24 minuten geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De beslissende kwalificatiesessie gaat van start. Deze coureurs gaan strijden om pole: 

  1. Sainz
  2. Pérez
  3. Vettel
  4. Norris
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Norris
  7. Verstappen
  8. Russell
  9. Bottas
  10. Hamilton
29 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen meldt over de boordradio dat hij zijn banden niet op temperatuur krijgt. Hamilton is ditmaal bijna drie tienden rapper dan de Red Bull-rijder. De afvallers:

11. Fernando Alonso
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Antonio Giovinazzi
15. Lance Stroll
32 minuten geleden
FINISH (Q2) - George Russell klokt tot vreugde van de Engelse fans de zevende tijd en Lewis Hamilton is sneller dan Verstappen! De Nederlander gaat de pole voor de sprintrace niet cadeau krijgen.
35 minuten geleden
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Pérez (P4) en Vettel (P5) nemen risico en blijven in de pits.
37 minuten geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Veilig of niet, Verstappen gaat net als alle andere coureurs nog een keer op pad.
39 minuten geleden
Nog 6 min (Q2) - Verstappen is nog altijd het snelst. Alleen Verstappen, Hamilton en Bottas lijken zeker te zijn van Q3. In de gevarenzone:

4. Pérez
5. Vettel
6. Ricciardo
7. Sainz
8. Leclerc
9. Norris
10. Ocon

11. Gasly
12. Russell
13. Alonso
14. Stroll
15. Giovinazzi
43 minuten geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen pakt al zijn winst in de derde sector en is nipt sneller dan Hamilton. Het verschil is klein!

  1. Verstappen - 1.26,504
  2. Hamilton - 1.26,602
  3. Bottas - 1.26,766
  4. Pérez - 1.27,073
één uur geleden
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Hamilton en Bottas doen er een schepje bovenop en rijden voor het eerst dit weekend in de 1.26. Verstappen is nog onderweg.
één uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2) - En ook Verstappen gaat op pad.
één uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Q2 is onderweg. De Mercedes-coureurs gaan direct op pad.
één uur geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als snelste door naar Q2! De Nederlander blijft op het laatst als enige coureur binnen en ziet Hamilton tot op drie honderdsten naderen. Yuki Tsunoda is de meest opvallende afvaller in Q1.

16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Kimi Räikkönen
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Nikita Mazepin
één uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Ricciardo verbetert zich en klimt naar de zevende plek.
één uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

11. Gasly
12. Räikkönen
13. Russell
14. Tsunoda
15. Vettel

16. Ricciardo
17. Latifi
18. Stroll
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
één uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Verstappen weet dat hij met deze tijd veilig is voor Q2 en komt naar binnen. De stand:

  1. Verstappen 1.26,751
  2. Hamilton 1.27,160
  3. Bottas 1.27,487
één uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. De ronde van de Nederlander is niet foutloos, maar niettemin klokt hij 1.26,751. Daarmee is Verstappen vier tienden rapper dan Hamilton.
één uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - De Mercedes-coureurs noteren direct snelle tijden. Lewis Hamilton (1.27,160) is voorlopig het snelst, voor Valtteri Bottas (1.27,487) en Charles Leclerc (1.27,723). Verstappen begint nu aan zijn eerste getimede ronde.
één uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Verstappen gaat op pad met de zachte band.
één uur geleden
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Alleen Verstappen, Ocon, Stroll en Vettel staan nog binnen. Lando Norris 1.28,277 is voorlopig het snelst.
één uur geleden
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De eerste kwalificatie ooit voor een Formule 1-sprintrace is onderweg.
één uur geleden
Mercedes-teambaas Toto Wolff lijkt de kwalificatie op voorhand al te hebben opgegeven. "We kunnen Red Bull niet verslaan in de kwalificatie", zegt Wolff bij Ziggo Sport. "Ze zijn veel te snel voor ons. We focussen ons vooral op de racepace en op de zondag. Daar moet het voor ons gebeuren."
