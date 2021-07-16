- Kwalificatie voor sprintrace
- Hamilton snelste
- Verstappen tweede
What a performance from @LewisHamilton 💪 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Leclerc
- Pérez
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Russell
- Sainz
- Vettel
- Sainz
- Pérez
- Vettel
- Norris
- Ricciardo
- Norris
- Verstappen
- Russell
- Bottas
- Hamilton
P7 for @GeorgeRussell63 👏 Oh boy, is he happy with that! 💪 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 @WilliamsRacing
Russell is in een Williams maar drie tienden langzamer dan Bottas in de Mercedes. Tijd voor een ruil. #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Antonio Giovinazzi
15. Lance Stroll
Verstappen is rapid, again! 🚀 But Hamilton is not far behind - just 0.098s We've got 5 mins to go in Q2 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
4. Pérez
5. Vettel
6. Ricciardo
7. Sainz
8. Leclerc
9. Norris
10. Ocon
11. Gasly
12. Russell
13. Alonso
14. Stroll
15. Giovinazzi
Verstappen had zijn banden niet goed op temperatuur gekregen in zijn outlap, zo meldt Lambiase over de boordradio. Niettemin P1, al is het verschil nu wel kleiner. #F1
- Patrick Moeke
- Verstappen - 1.26,504
- Hamilton - 1.26,602
- Bottas - 1.26,766
- Pérez - 1.27,073
All the details from Q1 👀 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
A breathless start to the hour 😎 Max and Checo advance to Q2 in P1 and P4 💪 #BritishGP 🇬🇧
- Red Bull Racing Honda
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Kimi Räikkönen
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Nikita Mazepin
Fresh set of Softs, more laps on the way in Q1. 👊 #BritishGP 🇬🇧
- McLaren
11. Gasly
12. Räikkönen
13. Russell
14. Tsunoda
15. Vettel
16. Ricciardo
17. Latifi
18. Stroll
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
- Verstappen 1.26,751
- Hamilton 1.27,160
- Bottas 1.27,487
Q1 | Run 1 Fernando is straight out on the 🔴 softs 🔴 #BritishGP
- Alpine F1 Team
Coming up 🔜 QUALIFYING! This is your 1️⃣ hour warning... #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1
