"De verhoudingen tussen de coureurs wisselen continu", vervolgt Wolff. "In de eerste sessie was Verstappen nog dominant en een paar uur later was alles anders. Ik kan het slechter treffer dan om te werken voor een wereldkampioenenteam met een coureurs als wereldkampioen. Ik geniet er met volle teugen van. De reglementswijzigingen hebben ons harder getroffen dan andere teams. We lagen achter, maar hebben op de juiste manier gereageerd. We gaan nu niet te hoog van de toren blazen en moeten bescheiden blijven."