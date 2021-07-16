Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië. Veel plezier!

FINISH (Q3) - Lewis Hamilton klokt de snelste tijd in de kwalificatie voor de sprintrace!
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Hamilton haalt nog een tiende van zijn snelste tijd af in de eerste sector.
Nog 2 min (Q3) - Zevende plek voor George Russell in zijn Williams. Dat is knap! De stand na de eerste runs:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Bottas
  4. Pérez
  5. Norris
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Russell
  8. Leclerc
  9. Sainz
  10. Vettel
Nog 4 min (Q3) - "Mijn voorbanden zijn helemaal nergens", klaagt Verstappen over de boordradio. "Ik begrijp er niets van. De auto is verder goed, maar ik heb heel veel last van onderstuur."
Nog 5 min (Q3) - Snelste tijd Lewis Hamilton! De Brit is in de eerste stint 0,172 seconden rapper dan Verstappen, die nog wel tweede staat.
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Het verschil tussen Verstappen en Hamilton is minimaal in de tweede sector.
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen levert een tiende in in de eerste sector. Zijn winst behaalt hij voornamelijk in de tweede en derde sector.
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Verstappen rijdt pal achter Hamilton. "Laten we hem geen tow geven", krijgt Hamilton te horen.
Nog 12 min (Q3) - De beslissende kwalificatiesessie gaat van start. Deze coureurs gaan strijden om pole: 

  1. Sainz
  2. Pérez
  3. Vettel
  4. Norris
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Norris
  7. Verstappen
  8. Russell
  9. Bottas
  10. Hamilton
FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen meldt over de boordradio dat hij zijn banden niet op temperatuur krijgt. Hamilton is ditmaal bijna drie tienden rapper dan de Red Bull-rijder. De afvallers:

11. Fernando Alonso
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Antonio Giovinazzi
15. Lance Stroll
FINISH (Q2) - George Russell klokt tot vreugde van de Engelse fans de zevende tijd en Lewis Hamilton is sneller dan Verstappen! De Nederlander gaat de pole voor de sprintrace niet cadeau krijgen.
Nog 1 min (Q2) - Pérez (P4) en Vettel (P5) nemen risico en blijven in de pits.
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Veilig of niet, Verstappen gaat net als alle andere coureurs nog een keer op pad.
Nog 6 min (Q2) - Verstappen is nog altijd het snelst. Alleen Verstappen, Hamilton en Bottas lijken zeker te zijn van Q3. In de gevarenzone:

4. Pérez
5. Vettel
6. Ricciardo
7. Sainz
8. Leclerc
9. Norris
10. Ocon

11. Gasly
12. Russell
13. Alonso
14. Stroll
15. Giovinazzi
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Verstappen pakt al zijn winst in de derde sector en is nipt sneller dan Hamilton. Het verschil is klein!

  1. Verstappen - 1.26,504
  2. Hamilton - 1.26,602
  3. Bottas - 1.26,766
  4. Pérez - 1.27,073
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Hamilton en Bottas doen er een schepje bovenop en rijden voor het eerst dit weekend in de 1.26. Verstappen is nog onderweg.
Nog 12 min (Q2) - En ook Verstappen gaat op pad.
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Q2 is onderweg. De Mercedes-coureurs gaan direct op pad.
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als snelste door naar Q2! De Nederlander blijft op het laatst als enige coureur binnen en ziet Hamilton tot op drie honderdsten naderen. Yuki Tsunoda is de meest opvallende afvaller in Q1.

16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Kimi Räikkönen
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Nikita Mazepin
Nog 2 min (Q1) - Ricciardo verbetert zich en klimt naar de zevende plek.
Nog 7 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

11. Gasly
12. Räikkönen
13. Russell
14. Tsunoda
15. Vettel

16. Ricciardo
17. Latifi
18. Stroll
19. Schumacher
20. Mazepin
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Verstappen weet dat hij met deze tijd veilig is voor Q2 en komt naar binnen. De stand:

  1. Verstappen 1.26,751
  2. Hamilton 1.27,160
  3. Bottas 1.27,487
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. De ronde van de Nederlander is niet foutloos, maar niettemin klokt hij 1.26,751. Daarmee is Verstappen vier tienden rapper dan Hamilton.
Nog 10 min (Q1) - De Mercedes-coureurs noteren direct snelle tijden. Lewis Hamilton (1.27,160) is voorlopig het snelst, voor Valtteri Bottas (1.27,487) en Charles Leclerc (1.27,723). Verstappen begint nu aan zijn eerste getimede ronde.
Nog 12 min (Q1) - Verstappen gaat op pad met de zachte band.
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Alleen Verstappen, Ocon, Stroll en Vettel staan nog binnen. Lando Norris 1.28,277 is voorlopig het snelst.
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De eerste kwalificatie ooit voor een Formule 1-sprintrace is onderweg.
Mercedes-teambaas Toto Wolff lijkt de kwalificatie op voorhand al te hebben opgegeven. "We kunnen Red Bull niet verslaan in de kwalificatie", zegt Wolff bij Ziggo Sport. "Ze zijn veel te snel voor ons. We focussen ons vooral op de racepace en op de zondag. Daar moet het voor ons gebeuren."
over 7 dagen
Zo werkt de nieuwe sprintrace in de Formule 1
Wie pakt poleposition voor de sprintrace op Silverstone?
Fernando Alonso was in 2012 de laatste niet-Mercedes-coureur die het snelst was in de kwalificatie op Silverstone. Komt daar vandaag verandering in?

  • 2020 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
  • 2020 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2014 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
  • 2013 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2012 - Fernando Alonso (Ferrari) 📸
Om 19.00 uur gaan de coureurs kwalificeren voor de sprintrace. De opzet van de kwalificatie is hetzelfde als de andere kwalificaties van dit seizoen.
