Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen leidt
  • Hamilton tweede
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 37 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +13,9
  3. Bottas +4,5
  4. Norris+3,1
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 40 rondes - En daar is ook Max Verstappen in de pits. Ook zijn pitstop verloopt zonder problemen. De Nederlander wisselt naar de harde band en komt met dertien (!) seconden voorsprong op Hamilton weer de baan op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 40 rondes - Hamilton in de pits! De Mercedes-coureur wisselt naar de harde band en komt als tweede weer de baan op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 41 rondes - Pitstops Valtteri Bottas en Lando Norris. Norris incasseert zijn vijf seconden tijdstraf en komt achter Bottas weer de baan op. Hamilton en Verstappen moeten beiden nog stoppen.

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Norris
  5. Leclerc
  6. Pérez
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 45 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +11,0
  3. Norris +3,9
  4. Bottas +2,1
  5. Ricciardo +23,4
  6. Leclerc +0,8
  7. Pérez +0,6
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 46 rondes - "De auto wordt nu met de oudere banden iets moeilijker te besturen", zegt Max Verstappen over de boordradio. Zijn rondetijden zijn nog altijd sneller dan Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 rondes - Verstappen heeft ruim tien seconden voorsprong op nummer twee Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50 rondes - Een opmerkelijke boordradio van Norris. "De achterremmen van Hamilton staan in de brand", zegt de McLaren-rijder. Op de televisiebeelden is daar overigens niets van te zien.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 51 rondes - Hamilton wacht de tijdstraf van Norris niet af en verschalkt de McLaren-coureur in bocht 4. 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Norris
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 52 rondes - Vijf seconden tijdstraf voor Lando Norris! De Brit krijgt die straf omdat hij Sergio Pérez van de baan duwde bij de herstart.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 54 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Norris
  3. Hamilton
  4. Bottas
  5. Ricciardo
  6. Leclerc
  7. Pérez
  8. Sainz
  9. Russell
  10. Räikkönen
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 55 rondes - Verstappen klokt bijna in iedere ronde een snelste raceronde. Hij heeft al bijna acht seconden voorsprong op Norris.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 56 rondes - Bij Mercedes verwachten ze dat Norris een tijdstraf van vijf seconden gaat krijgen voor het incident met Pérez. In dat geval zouden Hamilton (derde) en Bottas (vierde) allebei een plek opschuiven.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 58 rondes - Verstappen controleert vooraan en Norris houdt moedig stand op de tweede plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 59 rondes - De voorsprong van leider Verstappen groeit tot 5,3 seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 62 rondes - Hamilton zoekt en kijkt bij Norris, maar komt er nog niet voorbij. "Het is heel moeilijk om hem bij te houden", zegt de Mercedes-coureur over de boordradio.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 63 rondes - Verstappen rijdt vooraan weg en heeft al bijna vier seconden voorsprong op nummer twee Norris te pakken. De McLaren-coureur weet Hamilton vooralsnog achter zich te houden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 66 rondes - Verstappen heeft 2,5 seconden voorsprong op Norris, die flink onder druk staat van beide Mercedes-coureurs.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 67 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Norris
  3. Hamilton
  4. Bottas
  5. Gasly
  6. Tsunoda
  7. Stroll
  8. Vettel
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Pérez
een paar seconden geleden
Groen! - Verstappen behoudt de leiding, maar daarachter gaat het mis! Pérez probeert Norris in te halen, maar komt bij die inhaalpoging in het grind terecht. Pérez valt helemaal terug naar de tiende plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 69 rondes - De safetycar komt aan het eind van deze ronde naar binnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 70 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Norris
  3. Pérez
  4. Hamilton
  5. Bottas
  6. Gasly
  7. Tsunoda
  8. Stroll
  9. Vettel
  10. Leclerc
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 70 rondes - Ocon zit vast tussen twee Haas-coureurs en beschadigt zijn ophanging. Einde wedstrijd voor de Fransman.
een paar seconden geleden
START - SAFETYCAR! Esteban Ocon is op weg naar bocht 4 van de baan geschoten.
een paar seconden geleden
START - Verstappen behoudt de leiding! De top drie blijft ongewijzigd.
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - De auto's rollen de grid op. De Grand Prix van Oostenrijk staat op het punt van beginnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt! Alle auto's komen van hun plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min tot de opwarmronde - De monteurs verlaten de grid.
een paar seconden geleden
De definitieve startopstelling voor de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk:

  1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
  2. Lando Norris (McLaren)
  3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing)
  4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
  6. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
  7. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
  8. George Russell (Williams)
  9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
  10. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
  11. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
  12. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  13. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
  14. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
  15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
  16. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
  17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
  18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
  19. Mick Schumacher (Haas F1)
  20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas F1)
een paar seconden geleden
Dat zijn serieuze wolken...
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 11 min tot de start - De kans op regen tijdens de race wordt door de FIA geschat op 60 procent.
een paar seconden geleden
