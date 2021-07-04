- Verstappen leidt
- Hamilton tweede
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +13,9
- Bottas +4,5
- Norris+3,1
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Norris
- Leclerc
- Pérez
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +11,0
- Norris +3,9
- Bottas +2,1
- Ricciardo +23,4
- Leclerc +0,8
- Pérez +0,6
LAP 20/71 A nightmare lap for Norris 😫 He's hit with a five-second penalty for his incident with Perez, and then loses second to Hamilton #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Norris
- Verstappen
- Norris
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Ricciardo
- Leclerc
- Pérez
- Sainz
- Russell
- Räikkönen
LAP 10/71 Battle of Britons ⚔️ Hamilton piles the pressure on Norris for second #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
Hete strijd achter Verstappen! 🔥 Norris en Pérez in gevecht om P2 en Checo is het slachtoffer 🤯 De Mexicaan gaat de grindbak in en moet in de achtervolging 🔙 #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹
Noo!! 😔 On the restart Checo attempts a move on NOR but goes into the gravel and drops to P10 😑
LAP 4/71 We're back to racing! Verstappen leads the way Norris and Perez fight for P2, but the Red Bull goes wide and drops to P10 through the gravel! #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
- Verstappen
- Norris
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Gasly
- Tsunoda
- Stroll
- Vettel
- Ricciardo
- Pérez
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️ ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️ LIGHTS OUT! Verstappen leads away from Norris and Perez but there's trouble behind #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
- Verstappen
- Norris
- Pérez
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Gasly
- Tsunoda
- Stroll
- Vettel
- Leclerc
Starts Max Verstappen vanaf poleposition: 2019🇭🇺P1➡️P1 2019🇧🇷P1➡️P1 2020🇦🇪P1➡️P1 2021🇧🇭P1➡️P1 2021🇫🇷P1➡️P2 2021🇦🇹P1➡️P1 #F1 #AustrianGP
The Orange army is at full force and with Max starting from pole, all the recipes are there for a great afternoon. The #AustrianGP starts in 10 minutes. Enjoy it! 🙌
RUS: "100% something's not right guys, with the rear of the car" 📻 "The data looks okay, so let's just go round to the grid and we'll take a look" Russell isn't happy on his reconnaissance laps 😫 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
Max bedankt de Nederlandse supporters! 🧡 De tienduizenden Hollanders maken een geweldige sfeer op de Red Bull Ring 👏 Kan @Max33Verstappen zijn fans laten juichen? #ZiggoSportF1 #F1 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹
