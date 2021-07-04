Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen leidt
  • Hamilton vierde
over 4 dagen
FINISH - De uitslag van de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas
  3. Norris
  4. Hamilton
  5. Sainz
  6. Pérez
  7. Ricciardo
  8. Leclerc
  9. Gasly
  10. Alonso
  11. Russell
  12. Tsunoda
  13. Stroll
  14. Giovinazzi
  15. Latifi
  16. Räikkönen
  17. Vettel
  18. Schumacher
  19. Mazepin
DNF Ocon
over 4 dagen
FINISH - Kimi Räikkönen en Sebastian Vettel zijn nog van de baan geschoten in de laatste ronde! Vettel komt niet meer weg, maar wordt wel als zeventiende geklasseerd.
over 4 dagen
FINISH - Max Verstappen wint de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk en doet uitstekende zaken in het wereldkampioenschap! Valtteri Bottas eindigt als tweede en Lando Norris completeert de top drie. Lewis Hamilton eindigt als vierde en Carlos Sainz wordt vijfde. 
over 4 dagen
Nog 1 ronde - De laatst ronde loopt voor Max Verstappen. De eerste coureur ooit die drie Grands Prix in drie weken tijd wint.
over 4 dagen
Nog 2 rondes - Vooraan controleert Verstappen nog altijd. De Nederlander gaat uitstekende zaken in het kampioenschap doen.
over 4 dagen
Nog 4 rondes - Alonso verschalkt Russell en pakt de tiende plek! Weer geen punten dus voor de Williams-coureur.
over 4 dagen
Nog 7 rondes - Er zat een scheur in de rechter achterband van Verstappen. Daarom kwam hij dus naar binnen. "Wees daarom extra zuinig op je banden nu. Breng de overwinning naar huis."
over 4 dagen
Nog 9 rondes - Nog maar eens de stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas
  3. Norris
  4. Hamilton
  5. Pérez
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Leclerc
  8. Sainz
  9. Gasly
  10. Russell
over 4 dagen
Nog 10 rondes - In het middenveld is Russell (tiende) in een hevig gevecht verwikkeld met Alonso (elfde). Russell heeft in zijn Williams nog nooit punten gescoord.
over 4 dagen
Nog 12 rondes - Pitstop Max Verstappen! Zijn stop verloopt vlekkeloos en hij behoudt de leiding. Verstappen komt met zeven seconden voorsprong op Bottas weer de baan op en gaat zijn snelste raceronde ongetwijfeld aanscherpen.
over 4 dagen
Nog 13 rondes - Verstappen klokt de afgelopen rondes telkens de snelste raceronde. Ter vergelijking: 

  1. Verstappen - 1.07,835
  2. Bottas - 1.08,673
  3. Norris - 1.08,686
  4. Hamilton - 1.08,885
over 4 dagen
Nog 15 rondes - Nummer drie Norris is sneller dan nummer twee Bottas. De McLaren-coureur rijdt bijna binnen DRS-afstand van de Mercedes.
over 4 dagen
Nog 16 rondes - Verstappen zou wel eens heel goede zaken in de titelstrijd kunnen gaan doen vandaag. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas +24,7
  3. Norris +1,4
  4. Hamilton +20,4
  5. Pérez +10,7
over 4 dagen
Nog 18 rondes - Hamilton maakt een extra pitstop en wisselt naar de harde band. Hij komt met tien seconden voorsprong op nummer vijf Pérez weer de baan op. Pérez moet nog wel vijf seconden tijdstraf incasseren.
over 4 dagen
Nog 18 rondes - En daar gaat ook Lando Norris voorbij Hamilton! De McLaren-coureur schuift op naar de derde plek. Hamilton valt terug naar de vierde plaats.
over 4 dagen
Nog 20 rondes - Bottas verschalkt Hamilton en klimt naar de tweede plek! Hamilton kreeg over de boordradio te horen Bottas voorbij te laten. Uiteraard is dit goed nieuws voor WK-leider Verstappen.
over 4 dagen
Nog 20 rondes - Bottas sluit direct aan bij Hamilton.
over 4 dagen
Nog 21 rondes - "Je bent vrij om Hamilton aan te vallen", krijgt Bottas over de boordradio te horen. Dus toch.
over 4 dagen
Nog 22 rondes - Vooraan heeft Verstappen twintig seconden voorsprong op Hamilton.
over 4 dagen
Nog 24 rondes - Bottas mag Hamilton NIET aanvallen. "Lewis heeft schade, ga niet tegen hem racen." Ondertussen sluit Norris op de vierde plek aan bij Bottas.
over 4 dagen
Nog 25 rondes - Bottas rijdt binnen DRS-afstand van Hamilton. Mag hij zijn Mercedes-teamgenoot aanvallen?
over 4 dagen
Nog 26 rondes - Bottas rijdt bijna binnen DRS-afstand van Hamilton.
over 4 dagen
Nog 27 rondes - "Ik verlies heel veel snelheid aan de achterkant en kan niet veel harder dan dit", aldus Hamilton.
over 4 dagen
Nog 28 rondes - Hamilton moet zo toch echt gaan verdedigen ten opzichte van Bottas en ook Norris komt in rap tempo dichterbij de Mercedes-rijders. De verschillen:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +18,4
  3. Bottas +1,3
  4. Norris +2,8
over 4 dagen
Nog 29 rondes - Vijf seconden tijdstraf voor Sergio Pérez. Dat was te verwachten. De Red Bull-coureur rijdt rond op achtste plek.
over 4 dagen
Nog 30 rondes - Wat gaan ze nu doen bij Mercedes? Bottas is veel sneller dan Hamilton, die mogelijk schade aan zijn auto heeft. Maar Bottas knokt natuurlijk niet voor de wereldtitel en Hamilton wel.
over 4 dagen
Nog 31 rondes - Pérez en Leclerc raken elkaar! De actie is bijna identiek aan Pérez inhaalpoging op Norris, maar ditmaal beukt de Mexicaan zelf Leclerc van de baan af. De insteek van het gevecht is de achtste plek, maar mogelijk gaat Pérez hier nog een tijdstraf voor krijgen.
over 4 dagen
Nog 32 rondes - Verstappen is een seconde per ronde sneller dan Hamilton. Zijn voorsprong groeit tot bijna zeventien seconden.
over 4 dagen
Nog 32 rondes - Bottas (derde) is in de afgelopen ronde een dike halve seconde rapper dan teamgenoot Hamilton (tweede). Het verschil tussen de twee coureurs is 2,5 seconden.
over 4 dagen
Nog 34 rondes - Hamilton krijg te horen dat hij linksachter mogelijk schade heeft opgelopen omdat hij te hard over de kerbstones heeft gereden.
over 4 dagen
Nog 37 rondes - Ook op zijn nieuwe banden is Verstappen de snelste man op de baan. De laatste rondetijden van de coureurs uit de top drie:

  1. Verstappen - 1.08,728
  2. Hamilton - 1.09,171
  3. Bottas - 1.09,017
over 4 dagen
Nog 37 rondes - De stand: 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +13,9
  3. Bottas +4,5
  4. Norris+3,1
over 4 dagen
Nog 40 rondes - En daar is ook Max Verstappen in de pits. Ook zijn pitstop verloopt zonder problemen. De Nederlander wisselt naar de harde band en komt met dertien (!) seconden voorsprong op Hamilton weer de baan op.
over 4 dagen
Nog 40 rondes - Hamilton in de pits! De Mercedes-coureur wisselt naar de harde band en komt als tweede weer de baan op.
over 4 dagen
Nog 41 rondes - Pitstops Valtteri Bottas en Lando Norris. Norris incasseert zijn vijf seconden tijdstraf en komt achter Bottas weer de baan op. Hamilton en Verstappen moeten beiden nog stoppen.

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Bottas
  4. Norris
  5. Leclerc
  6. Pérez
over 4 dagen
Nog 45 rondes - De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +11,0
  3. Norris +3,9
  4. Bottas +2,1
  5. Ricciardo +23,4
  6. Leclerc +0,8
  7. Pérez +0,6
over 4 dagen
Nog 46 rondes - "De auto wordt nu met de oudere banden iets moeilijker te besturen", zegt Max Verstappen over de boordradio. Zijn rondetijden zijn nog altijd sneller dan Hamilton.
over 4 dagen
Nog 49 rondes - Verstappen heeft ruim tien seconden voorsprong op nummer twee Hamilton.
over 4 dagen
Nog 50 rondes - Een opmerkelijke boordradio van Norris. "De achterremmen van Hamilton staan in de brand", zegt de McLaren-rijder. Op de televisiebeelden is daar overigens niets van te zien.
over 4 dagen
Nog 51 rondes - Hamilton wacht de tijdstraf van Norris niet af en verschalkt de McLaren-coureur in bocht 4. 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Norris
over 4 dagen
Nog 52 rondes - Vijf seconden tijdstraf voor Lando Norris! De Brit krijgt die straf omdat hij Sergio Pérez van de baan duwde bij de herstart.
