- Verstappen leidt
- Hamilton vierde
In a class of his own 👏 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 @Max33Verstappen
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Norris
- Hamilton
- Sainz
- Pérez
- Ricciardo
- Leclerc
- Gasly
- Alonso
- Russell
- Tsunoda
- Stroll
- Giovinazzi
- Latifi
- Räikkönen
- Vettel
- Schumacher
- Mazepin
LAP 63/71 Alonso is hunting Russell for the final point 👀 The Briton is currently on course for his first points finish with Williams #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Norris
- Hamilton
- Pérez
- Ricciardo
- Leclerc
- Sainz
- Gasly
- Russell
- Verstappen - 1.07,835
- Bottas - 1.08,673
- Norris - 1.08,686
- Hamilton - 1.08,885
- Verstappen
- Bottas +24,7
- Norris +1,4
- Hamilton +20,4
- Pérez +10,7
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +18,4
- Bottas +1,3
- Norris +2,8
- Verstappen - 1.08,728
- Hamilton - 1.09,171
- Bottas - 1.09,017
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +13,9
- Bottas +4,5
- Norris+3,1
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Bottas
- Norris
- Leclerc
- Pérez
- Verstappen
- Hamilton +11,0
- Norris +3,9
- Bottas +2,1
- Ricciardo +23,4
- Leclerc +0,8
- Pérez +0,6
LAP 20/71 A nightmare lap for Norris 😫 He's hit with a five-second penalty for his incident with Perez, and then loses second to Hamilton #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Norris