- GP Oostenrijk
- LIVE:
- Derde vrije training
The hills are 𝑤𝑒𝑙𝑙 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑙𝑦 alive... 😍 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
- Verstappen - 1.04,591
- Bottas - 1.05,129
- Hamilton - 1.05,277
- Verstappen - 1.04,941
- Hamilton - 1.05,277
- Sainz - 1.05,347
What a save, Yuki! 🧤 He almost went into a high-speed spin at Turn 9, but managed to catch it on the grass and get back on track #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Verstappen - 1.04,941
- Leclerc - 1.05,627
- Norris - 1.05,700
- Lando Norris - 1.05,700
- Yuki Tsunoda - 1.05,745
- Kimi Räikkönen - 1.05,830
Lewis Hamilton is on track, fresh from agreeing his new deal to stay at Mercedes Will he make this weekend *extra* special with a return to the top of the podium? ✨ #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
The birthday boy is in the house! 🥳 #F1 #AustrianGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
- Moment van plaatsen
One last practice before the show 📺🍿 #AustrianGP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
- Moment van plaatsen