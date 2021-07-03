Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk. Veel plezier!

FINISH - Max Verstappen kent een uitstekende generale voor de kwalificatie van de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk. De Nederlander is in de derde vrije training in Spielberg verreweg het snelst. Valtteri Bottas (tweede) geeft een halve seconde toe op de Nederlander en Lewis Hamilton (derde) komt zes tienden tekort op de Red Bull-rijder. De kwalificatie begint vanmiddag om 15.00 uur.
over 3 dagen
Nog 6 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.04,591
  2. Bottas - 1.05,129
  3. Hamilton - 1.05,277
over 3 dagen
Nog 7 min - Goedendag! Verstappen haalt nog eens zes tienden van zijn snelste tijd af. De Red Bull-coureur is verreweg het snelst op het thuiscircuit van zijn team.
over 3 dagen
Nog 8 min - Hamilton nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot een halve tiende.
over 3 dagen
Nog 9 min - Tijd voor de kwalificatiesimulaties. Verstappen gaat op pad met verse zachte banden. Ook Hamilton is buiten op nieuw zacht rubber.
over 3 dagen
Nog 14 min- De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.04,941
  2. Hamilton - 1.05,277
  3. Sainz - 1.05,347
over 3 dagen
Nog 16 min - Verstappen heeft het na zes rondjes alweer voor gezien gehouden. Hamilton verbetert zich, maar geeft nog altijd ruim drie tienden toe op de Red Bull-coureur.
over 3 dagen
Nog 19 min - Hamilton is volledig gedesillusioneerd als hij hoort dat hij een halve seconde langzamer is dan Verstappen. "Is onze motor wel oké?", vraagt hij zich af over de boordradio.
over 3 dagen
Nog 21 min - Hamilton komt in zijn eerste getimede ronde op de zachte band bij lange na niet aan de tijd van Verstappen. Met 1.05,432 is de Brit een halve seconde langzamer dan de Nederlander.
over 3 dagen
Nog 26 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.04,941
  2. Leclerc - 1.05,627
  3. Norris - 1.05,700
over 3 dagen
Nog 27 min - Flink schuiver van Yuki Tsunoda! De Japanner maakt mooi gebruik van de uitloopstrook in de laatste bocht en vervolgt zijn weg.
over 3 dagen
Nog 28 min - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen. Met 1.04,941 is de Nederlander ruim zes tienden rapper dan nummer twee Charles Leclerc.
over 3 dagen
Nog 31 min - Daar is eindelijk Max Verstappen. De Nederlander gaat op pad met verse zachte banden.
over 3 dagen
Nog 33 min - De stand:

  1. Lando Norris - 1.05,700
  2. Yuki Tsunoda - 1.05,745
  3. Kimi Räikkönen - 1.05,830
over 3 dagen
Nog 35 min - Op de zachte band klokt Lando Norris de snelste tijd: 1.05,762.
over 3 dagen
Nog 42 min - Valtteri Bottas is de eerste coureur van de topteams die op pad gaat. Verstappen zit in zijn auto, maar staat nog altijd binnen.
over 3 dagen
Nog 48 min - Terwijl Max Verstappen in zijn auto klimt klokt Yuki Tsunoda (1.06,045) de snelste tijd. Het is een rustig begin van de training.
over 3 dagen
Nog 53 min - De eerste tijden verschijnen op de monitoren. Pierre Gasly (1.06,282) is voorlopig het snelst. Max Verstappen staat nog altijd in de pits.
over 3 dagen
En ook een goedemorgen aan de duizenden Nederlanders op de Red Bull Ring. De Grand Prix van Oostenrijk is de eerste race sinds de coronapandemie waar de tribunes weer volledig zijn bezet.
over 3 dagen
Nog 60 min - Groen! De derde vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk is onderweg.
