Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Stiermarken. Veel plezier!

over 2 dagen
Nog 28 rondes - De rondetijden van de coureurs uit de top vier:

  1. Verstappen 1.08,399
  2. Hamilton 1.08,633
  3. Bottas 1.08,619
  4. Pérez 1.08,860
over 2 dagen
Nog 30 rondes - Dat gaat maar net goed tussen Leclerc en Räikkönen. De Ferrari-rijder gaat de Fin voorbij en klimt naar de dertiende plek. Bij die inhaalactie komen ze bijna met elkaar in contact.
over 2 dagen
Nog 32 rondes - Hamilton kreeg de opdracht om het gat naar Verstappen dicht te rijden, maar slaagt nog niet in die missie. De voorsprong van de Red Bull-rijder schommelt rond de 4,5 seconden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 33 rondes - Ai, George Russell valt uit. De Williams-coureur reed lange tijd in de top tien, maar betrouwbaarheidsproblemen doen hem de das om. Ook vandaag dus geen punten voor de onfortuinlijke Brit.
over 2 dagen
Nog 37 rondes - Hamilton mag het gat gaan dichten naar Verstappen. "Begin maar met pushen", krijgt hij te horen over de boordradio. Het verschil tussen Verstappen en Hamilton is vier seconden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 39 rondes - De stand na de eerste (en waarschijnlijk enige) pitstops:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +4,1
  3. Bottas +17,9
  4. Pérez +3,0
  5. Sainz +12,4
  6. Norris +9,1 
  7. Räikkönen +0,7
  8. Ricciardo +0,8
  9. Leclerc +0,5
  10. Ocon +2,6
over 2 dagen
Nog 40 rondes - Verstappen klokt de snelste raceronde. Met 1.09,041 is hij een tiende rapper dan Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 41 rondes - Een éénstopstrategie zou geen probleem moeten zijn vandaag. In principe zouden Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas en Pérez de race gewoon uit moeten rijden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 42 rondes - Pitstop Max Verstappen. De Red Bull-rijder beleeft een prima bandenwissel en behoudt zijn leidende positie. Met zo'n vier seconden voorsprong op Hamilton komt hij de baan weer op.
over 2 dagen
Nog 43 rondes - Lewis Hamilton duikt de pits in. De stop van de zevenvoudig kampioen verloopt vlekkeloos en hij komt als tweede weer de baan op. Verstappen moet zijn pitstop nog maken en heeft 25 seconden marge op Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 44 rondes - En ook pitstop is nu binnen. De Fin wisselt naar de harde band en komt voor Pérez weer de baan op! Dat is slecht nieuws voor Red Bull.
over 2 dagen
Nog 45 rondes - Pitstop Sergio Pérez. De Mexicaan wisselt van de zachte naar de harde band en komt als vijfde weer de baan op.
over 2 dagen
Nog 47 rondes - Hamilton verliest bijna de controle over zijn Mercedes! Dat gaat maar net goed. Hij verliest een seconde op Verstappen, maar weet erger te voorkomen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 48 rondes - De voorsprong van leider Verstappen groeit nog altijd gestaag. Het gat naar Hamilton is al bijna vijf seconden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 49 rondes - Verstappen scherpt de snelste raceronde opnieuw aan. Ditmaal is drie tienden sneller dan Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 50 rondes - Snelste raceronde Max Verstappen. Met 1.09,585 is hij een kleine drie honderdsten rapper dan Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 54 rondes - "Het begint wat harder te waaien", aldus Max Verstappen, die verder meldt dat hij flink aan het glijden is in bocht 7. De rondetijden van de Nederlander zijn nog steeds prima.
over 2 dagen
Nog 56 rondes - Verstappen loopt nog altijd weg bij Hamilton en heeft al bijna vier seconden voorsprong te pakken. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Pérez
  4. Bottas
  5. Norris
  6. Stroll
  7. Alonso
  8. Russell
  9. Tsunoda
  10. Sainz
  11. Vettel
  12. Räikkönen
  13. Ricciardo
  14. Ocon
  15. Giovinazzi
  16. Leclerc
  17. Mazepin
  18. Schumacher
  19. Latifi
over 2 dagen
Nog 61 rondes - En nu gaat ook Bottas voorbij Norris in bocht 3. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +2,8
  3. Pérez +10,7
  4. Bottas +2,0
  5. Norris +1,3
over 2 dagen
Nog 62 rondes - Fraaie inhaalactie van Sergio Pérez op Lando Norris! De Red Bull-coureur klimt ten koste van de McLaren-rijder naar de der plek.
over 2 dagen
Nog 63 rondes - Leider Verstappen controleert het tempo. Hij heeft zo'n drie seconden voorsprong op nummer twee Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 66 rondes - Achter Verstappen en Hamilton zit Pérez op de vierde plek vast achter Norris. Voor Red Bull is het zaak dat de Mexicaan zo snel mogelijk voorbij de McLaren-coureur komt, zodat de opties van Hamiltn op tactisch gebied beperkt worden.
over 2 dagen
Nog 67 rondes - Verstappen is verreweg de snelste man op de baan. De Red Bull-coureur heeft al 2,2 seconden voorsprong op Hamilton.
over 2 dagen
Nog 69 rondes -  Pierre Gasly is de eerste uitvaller van de dag. De AlphaTauri-coureur werd aangetikt door Leclerc, rijdt zijn band lek en ziet zijn race ten einde komen.
over 2 dagen
Nog 70 rondes - Verstappen heeft Hamilton al meteen buiten zijn DRS gereden. De stand: 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Norris
  4. Pérez
  5. Bottas
  6. Stroll
  7. Aonso
  8. Russell
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Tsunoda
over 2 dagen
START - Verstappen is prima weg en houdt Hamilton achter zich. De volledige top vijf blijft ongewijzigd.
over 2 dagen
START - Max Verstappen behoudt de leiding!
over 2 dagen
Opwarmronde - Onder aanvoering van WK-leider Max Verstappen komen de auto's aan op de grid. De Grand Prix van Stiermarken staat op het punt van beginnen.
over 2 dagen
Opwarmronde - De lichten doven en de auto's komen in beweging. De opwarmronde loopt op de Red Bull Ring.
over 2 dagen
Nog 1 min tot de opwarmronde - De monteurs verlaten de grid.
over 2 dagen
Nog 5 min tot de start - De startopstelling:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Norris
  4. Pérez
  5. Bottas
  6. Gasly
  7. Leclerc
  8. Alonso
  9. Stroll
  10. Russell
  11. Tsunoda
  12. Sainz
  13. Ricciardo
  14. Vettel
  15. Giovinazzi
  16. Latifi
  17. Ocon
  18. Räikkönen
  19. Schumacher
  20. Mazepin
over 2 dagen
Kleine kans op onweer en regen tijdens race
Het is in Spielberg zonnig met slechts wat hoge bewolking. Vanmiddag ontstaan er stapelwolken die in de regio kunnen uitgroeien tot een forse onweersbui. De maximumtemperatuur is 27 graden. De oostenwind is zwak, maar buien kunnen wel fikse windvlagen veroorzaken. Als er een onweersbui ontstaat, verplaatst deze bui zich maar langzaam. Een bui die het circuit nat maakt, moet dus vlakbij of er zelfs precies boven de baan ontstaan. De kans dat dit tussen 14.00 en 17.00 uur gebeurt is circa 30 procent. De kans dat het droog blijft is dus groter.
over 2 dagen
Nog 40 min tot de start - De pitstraat is geopend. De coureurs begeven zich naar hun startposities.
over 2 dagen
Geen verrassingen in de definitieve startopstelling voor de Grand Prix van Stiermarken. Max Verstappen begint van poleposition, gridstraffen zijn er voor Valtteri Bottas en Yuki Tsunoda.
