Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.
Wijzig cookie-instellingen
Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Stiermarken. Veel plezier!

een paar seconden geleden
Nog 48 rondes - De voorsprong van leider Verstappen groeit nog altijd gestaag. Het gat naar Hamilton is al bijna vijf seconden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 rondes - Verstappen scherpt de snelste raceronde opnieuw aan. Ditmaal is drie tienden sneller dan Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 50 rondes - Snelste raceronde Max Verstappen. Met 1.09,585 is hij een kleine drie honderdsten rapper dan Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 54 rondes - "Het begint wat harder te waaien", aldus Max Verstappen, die verder meldt dat hij flink aan het glijden is in bocht 7. De rondetijden van de Nederlander zijn nog steeds prima.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 56 rondes - Verstappen loopt nog altijd weg bij Hamilton en heeft al bijna vier seconden voorsprong te pakken. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Pérez
  4. Bottas
  5. Norris
  6. Stroll
  7. Alonso
  8. Russell
  9. Tsunoda
  10. Sainz
  11. Vettel
  12. Räikkönen
  13. Ricciardo
  14. Ocon
  15. Giovinazzi
  16. Leclerc
  17. Mazepin
  18. Schumacher
  19. Latifi
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 61 rondes - En nu gaat ook Bottas voorbij Norris in bocht 3. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +2,8
  3. Pérez +10,7
  4. Bottas +2,0
  5. Norris +1,3
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 62 rondes - Fraaie inhaalactie van Sergio Pérez op Lando Norris! De Red Bull-coureur klimt ten koste van de McLaren-rijder naar de der plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 63 rondes - Leider Verstappen controleert het tempo. Hij heeft zo'n drie seconden voorsprong op nummer twee Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 66 rondes - Achter Verstappen en Hamilton zit Pérez op de vierde plek vast achter Norris. Voor Red Bull is het zaak dat de Mexicaan zo snel mogelijk voorbij de McLaren-coureur komt, zodat de opties van Hamiltn op tactisch gebied beperkt worden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 67 rondes - Verstappen is verreweg de snelste man op de baan. De Red Bull-coureur heeft al 2,2 seconden voorsprong op Hamilton.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 69 rondes -  Pierre Gasly is de eerste uitvaller van de dag. De AlphaTauri-coureur werd aangetikt door Leclerc, rijdt zijn band lek en ziet zijn race ten einde komen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 70 rondes - Verstappen heeft Hamilton al meteen buiten zijn DRS gereden. De stand: 

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Norris
  4. Pérez
  5. Bottas
  6. Stroll
  7. Aonso
  8. Russell
  9. Ricciardo
  10. Tsunoda
een paar seconden geleden
START - Verstappen is prima weg en houdt Hamilton achter zich. De volledige top vijf blijft ongewijzigd.
een paar seconden geleden
START - Max Verstappen behoudt de leiding!
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - Onder aanvoering van WK-leider Max Verstappen komen de auto's aan op de grid. De Grand Prix van Stiermarken staat op het punt van beginnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - De lichten doven en de auto's komen in beweging. De opwarmronde loopt op de Red Bull Ring.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 1 min tot de opwarmronde - De monteurs verlaten de grid.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 5 min tot de start - De startopstelling:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton
  3. Norris
  4. Pérez
  5. Bottas
  6. Gasly
  7. Leclerc
  8. Alonso
  9. Stroll
  10. Russell
  11. Tsunoda
  12. Sainz
  13. Ricciardo
  14. Vettel
  15. Giovinazzi
  16. Latifi
  17. Ocon
  18. Räikkönen
  19. Schumacher
  20. Mazepin
een paar seconden geleden
Kleine kans op onweer en regen tijdens race
Het is in Spielberg zonnig met slechts wat hoge bewolking. Vanmiddag ontstaan er stapelwolken die in de regio kunnen uitgroeien tot een forse onweersbui. De maximumtemperatuur is 27 graden. De oostenwind is zwak, maar buien kunnen wel fikse windvlagen veroorzaken. Als er een onweersbui ontstaat, verplaatst deze bui zich maar langzaam. Een bui die het circuit nat maakt, moet dus vlakbij of er zelfs precies boven de baan ontstaan. De kans dat dit tussen 14.00 en 17.00 uur gebeurt is circa 30 procent. De kans dat het droog blijft is dus groter.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 40 min tot de start - De pitstraat is geopend. De coureurs begeven zich naar hun startposities.
een paar seconden geleden
Geen verrassingen in de definitieve startopstelling voor de Grand Prix van Stiermarken. Max Verstappen begint van poleposition, gridstraffen zijn er voor Valtteri Bottas en Yuki Tsunoda.
Terug omhoog