Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.
Wijzig cookie-instellingen
Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Frankrijk. Veel plezier!

over één dag
FINISH (Q3) - POLEPOSITION MAX VERSTAPPEN!! De Nederlander klopt Lewis Hamilton met twee tienden en is Valtteri Bottas met drie tienden te snel af. Sergio Pérez eindigt als vierde.
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Hamilton is nu het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector, maar Verstappen is juist weer heel snel in sector 2...
over één dag
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen is nog maar eens het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector.
over één dag
Nog 2 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren.
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q3) - De stand na de eerste runs:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +0,386
  3. Pérez +0,539
  4. Bottas +0,801 
  5. Sainz +0,817
  6. Norris +1,0
  7. Alonso +1,2
  8. Leclerc +1,2
  9. Ricciardo +1,3
  10. Gasly --
over één dag
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd! En met een gat van vier tienden op nummer twee Hamilton heeft hij een zeer ruime marge te pakken.
over één dag
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Verstappen en Hamilton noteren 22,4 in de eerste sector. Bottas lijkt af te haken.
over één dag
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Verstappen begint aan zijn eerste van twee getimede rondes.
over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Hamilton en Bottas rijden ook op de zachte band.
over één dag
Nog 11 min (Q3) - Ricciardo en Alonso gaan het proberen op medium. Max Verstappen gaat gewoon met de zachte band op pad.
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Groen! De beslissende kwalificatiesessie begint.
over één dag
Deze coureurs gaan strijden om poleposition:

  • Valtteri Bottas
  • Lewis Hamilton
  • Sergio Pérez
  • Max Verstappen
  • Carlos Sainz
  • Pierre Gasly
  • Lando Norris
  • Fernando Alonso
  • Charles Leclerc
  • Daniel Ricciardo
over één dag
FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen is bezig aan een tijdsverbetering, maar ziet dat hij al door is en breekt zijn ronde af. De Nederlander gaat als vierde door naar Q2. Valtteri Bottas klokt nog wel de snelste tijd. De afvallers:

11. Esteban Ocon
12. Sebastian Vettel
13. Antonio Giovinazzi
14. George Russell
-- Mick Schumacher
over één dag
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Verstappen (derde) gaat op pad met een verse set mediumbanden. Ook Hamilton (medium) en Pérez (zacht) zijn weer onderweg. Op Schumacher na zijn alle overgebleven coureurs buiten.
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone:

7. Norris
8. Alonso
9. Ricciardo
10. Leclerc

11. Ocon
12. Vettel
13. Giovinazzi
14. Russell
-- Schumacher
over één dag
Nog 6 min (Q2) - P1 Lewis Hamilton. De Mercedes-coureur is twaalf duizendsten rapper dan Pérez en topt de tijdenlijst.
over één dag
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Verstappen en Pérez komen binnen, maar Hamilton plakt er nog een ronde aan vast.
over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Niet Max Verstappen, maar Sergio Pérez klokt de snelste tijd! De Mexicaan is een tiende rapper dan zijn Nederlandse teamgenoot. De verschillen zijn klein. Bottas (vierde) en Hamilton (zesde) komen er op medium nog niet aan te pas.
over één dag
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Alleen George Russell is onderweg op zacht rubber. De overige coureurs rijden op medium.
over één dag
Nog 13 min (Q2) - De coureurs uit de top tien moeten de race morgen starten op de band die zij in deze sessie gebruiken.
over één dag
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! De tweede kwalificatiesessie begint. Bijna iedereen gaat op pad met mediumbanden.
over één dag
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als snelste door naar Q2! Lance Stroll zag zijn tijd geschrapt worden vanwege track limits en heeft door de rode vlag van Schumacher geen tijd meer om zich te verbeteren. De Canadees strandt in Q1. De afvallers:

16. Nicholas Latifi
17. Kimi Räikkönen
18. Nikita Mazepin
-- Lance Stroll
-- Yuki Tsunoda
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Mick Schumacher staat in de muur. Daarmee komt Q1 nu al ten einde. De Duitser zal daar overigens niet rouwig om zijn, want hij staat op de veertiende plek!
over één dag
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Hamilton nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op twee tienden. De Brit springt naar de tweede plek.
over één dag

Nog 7 min (Q1) - Met deze tijd is Verstappen zeker van een plek in Q2. In de gevarenzone:

12. Giovinazzi
13. Schumacher
14. Russell
15. Latifi

16. Leclerc
17. Räikkönen
18. Mazepin
-- Stroll
-- Tsunoda

over één dag
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Meteen een ijzersterke van Max Verstappen! Met 1.31,001 is de Nederlander verreweg het snelst. Sergio Pérez volgt op vijf tienden, terwijl Bottas en Hamilton zes tienden toegeven op de Nederlander.
over één dag
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Iedereen is buiten. Verstappen begint op het drukke asfalt aan zijn eerste getimede ronde.
over één dag
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Groen! Met nog veertien minuten te gaan wordt er weer gekwalificeerd op Paul Ricard. Het is meteen druk op de baan, want nog niemand heeft een tijd gezet.
over één dag
De sessie wordt om 15.13 uur hervat.
over één dag
Tsunoda krijgt zijn AlphaTauri niet meer aan de praat en stapt uit. Het is niet de eerste keer dat we de Japanner dit seizoen zo'n foutje zien maken. Tsunoda zal morgen dus achteraan moeten starten.
over één dag
CODE ROOD - Zeiden we net nog dat een code rood zeldzaam is op Circuit Paul Ricard? Na nog geen vier minuten in de sessie is het toch raak! Yuki Tsunoda schuift achterstevoren de bandenstapel in en lijkt niet meer weg te komen.
over één dag
Nog 15 min (Q1) - Het is meteen druk op de baan. Bijna alle coureurs - onder wie Verstappen - zijn buiten.
over één dag
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Frankrijk is onderweg.
over één dag
De laatste twee kwalificaties, in Monaco en Azerbeidzjan, kwamen voortijdig ten einde vanwege crashes en rode vlaggen. De kans dat we op Paul Ricard ook een code rood gaan zien is een stuk kleiner. Het circuit kenmerkt zich door de gigantische uitloopstroken. De vangrails staan tientallen meters van het race-asfalt af.
over één dag
De laatste polesitters op Paul Ricard:

  • 2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)📸
  • 1990 - Nigel Mansell (Ferrari)
  • 1989 - Alain Prost (McLaren)
  • 1988 - Alain Prost (McLaren)
Terug omhoog