Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.
Wijzig cookie-instellingen
Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Frankrijk. Veel plezier!

35 minuten geleden
"Het is een heel, heel zwaar weekend geweest", reageert een teleurgestelde Lewis Hamilton na de kwalificatie. "Niet zozeer fysiek, maar vooral mentaal was het heel lastig om de auto zo te krijgen dat hij me goed ligt. Je wil niet geloven hoeveel wijzigingen ik heb doorgevoerd na de eerste training. Ik heb me het hele weekend niet gelukkig gevoeld. Gefeliciteerd voor Max. Ze zijn het hele weekend al ongelooflijk snel. Ze hebben een nieuwe motor meegenomen. Niet een volledige nieuwe specificatie qua snelheid volgens mij, maar ze waren met name op de rechte stukken wel heel rap."
41 minuten geleden
Polesitter Max Verstappen gaat bij Ziggo Sport nog wat dieper in op zijn kwalificatie. "Sinds de tweede vrije training hebben we echt een goede stap vooruit gezet", aldus de Nederlander. "En vandaag ging het weer wat beter. Daar ben ik super blij mee. Gisteren in de tweede training was onze racepace al goed. Met wat we vandaag hebben veranderd moet het morgen nog beter zijn. Ik verwacht een sterk Mercedes, maar ben best wel tevreden met wat we vrijdag hebben laten zien. De laatste keer zaten we er hier een seconde achter, dus we mogen hier heel blij mee zijn."
één uur geleden
"Dit is onze eerste poleposition ooit in Frankrijk", jubelt Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner bij Sky Sports. "Het was een geweldig optreden van Max vandaag. Hij was in bijna alles het snelst dit weekend. Het team heeft de auto gaandeweg het weekend steeds meer verbeterd en Sergio staat er ook goed bij. Dat maakt deze pole tot een geweldige teamprestatie."
één uur geleden
De uitslag van de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Frankrijk:

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Lewis Hamilton
  3. Valtteri Bottas
  4. Sergio Pérez
  5. Carlos Sainz
  6. Pierre Gasly
  7. Charles Leclerc
  8. Lando Norris
  9. Fernando Alonso
  10. Daniel Ricciardo
2 uur geleden
"Dit is een heel positief weekend op een baan die normaal juist moeilijk is voor ons", aldus polesitter Max Verstappen. "Gisteren in de tweede vrije training voelde de auto al goed aan en vandaag ging het nog beter. Het is heel mooi om hier op pole te staan. Vandaag kan je geen punten scoren, dus we moeten het morgen afmaken. Hopelijk kunnen we de 25 punten pakken die we verloren in Bakoe. Ik denk dat we morgen een competitieve auto hebben. De auto voelde in de tweede training ook al goed."
2 uur geleden
FINISH (Q3) - POLEPOSITION MAX VERSTAPPEN!! De Nederlander klopt Lewis Hamilton met twee tienden en is Valtteri Bottas met drie tienden te snel af. Sergio Pérez eindigt als vierde.
2 uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Hamilton is nu het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector, maar Verstappen is juist weer heel snel in sector 2...
2 uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen is nog maar eens het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector.
2 uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten in een ultieme poging om hun tijd te verbeteren.
2 uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) - De stand na de eerste runs:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Hamilton +0,386
  3. Pérez +0,539
  4. Bottas +0,801 
  5. Sainz +0,817
  6. Norris +1,0
  7. Alonso +1,2
  8. Leclerc +1,2
  9. Ricciardo +1,3
  10. Gasly --
2 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt de snelste tijd! En met een gat van vier tienden op nummer twee Hamilton heeft hij een zeer ruime marge te pakken.
2 uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Verstappen en Hamilton noteren 22,4 in de eerste sector. Bottas lijkt af te haken.
2 uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Verstappen begint aan zijn eerste van twee getimede rondes.
2 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Hamilton en Bottas rijden ook op de zachte band.
2 uur geleden
Nog 11 min (Q3) - Ricciardo en Alonso gaan het proberen op medium. Max Verstappen gaat gewoon met de zachte band op pad.
2 uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Groen! De beslissende kwalificatiesessie begint.
2 uur geleden
Deze coureurs gaan strijden om poleposition:

  • Valtteri Bottas
  • Lewis Hamilton
  • Sergio Pérez
  • Max Verstappen
  • Carlos Sainz
  • Pierre Gasly
  • Lando Norris
  • Fernando Alonso
  • Charles Leclerc
  • Daniel Ricciardo
2 uur geleden
FINISH (Q2) - Verstappen is bezig aan een tijdsverbetering, maar ziet dat hij al door is en breekt zijn ronde af. De Nederlander gaat als vierde door naar Q2. Valtteri Bottas klokt nog wel de snelste tijd. De afvallers:

11. Esteban Ocon
12. Sebastian Vettel
13. Antonio Giovinazzi
14. George Russell
-- Mick Schumacher
2 uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Verstappen (derde) gaat op pad met een verse set mediumbanden. Ook Hamilton (medium) en Pérez (zacht) zijn weer onderweg. Op Schumacher na zijn alle overgebleven coureurs buiten.
2 uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone:

7. Norris
8. Alonso
9. Ricciardo
10. Leclerc

11. Ocon
12. Vettel
13. Giovinazzi
14. Russell
-- Schumacher
2 uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q2) - P1 Lewis Hamilton. De Mercedes-coureur is twaalf duizendsten rapper dan Pérez en topt de tijdenlijst.
2 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Verstappen en Pérez komen binnen, maar Hamilton plakt er nog een ronde aan vast.
2 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Niet Max Verstappen, maar Sergio Pérez klokt de snelste tijd! De Mexicaan is een tiende rapper dan zijn Nederlandse teamgenoot. De verschillen zijn klein. Bottas (vierde) en Hamilton (zesde) komen er op medium nog niet aan te pas.
2 uur geleden
Nog 12 min (Q2) - Alleen George Russell is onderweg op zacht rubber. De overige coureurs rijden op medium.
2 uur geleden
Nog 13 min (Q2) - De coureurs uit de top tien moeten de race morgen starten op de band die zij in deze sessie gebruiken.
2 uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! De tweede kwalificatiesessie begint. Bijna iedereen gaat op pad met mediumbanden.
2 uur geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Max Verstappen gaat als snelste door naar Q2! Lance Stroll zag zijn tijd geschrapt worden vanwege track limits en heeft door de rode vlag van Schumacher geen tijd meer om zich te verbeteren. De Canadees strandt in Q1. De afvallers:

16. Nicholas Latifi
17. Kimi Räikkönen
18. Nikita Mazepin
-- Lance Stroll
-- Yuki Tsunoda
2 uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Mick Schumacher staat in de muur. Daarmee komt Q1 nu al ten einde. De Duitser zal daar overigens niet rouwig om zijn, want hij staat op de veertiende plek!
3 uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Hamilton nadert de tijd van Verstappen tot op twee tienden. De Brit springt naar de tweede plek.
3 uur geleden

Nog 7 min (Q1) - Met deze tijd is Verstappen zeker van een plek in Q2. In de gevarenzone:

12. Giovinazzi
13. Schumacher
14. Russell
15. Latifi

16. Leclerc
17. Räikkönen
18. Mazepin
-- Stroll
-- Tsunoda

3 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q1) - Meteen een ijzersterke van Max Verstappen! Met 1.31,001 is de Nederlander verreweg het snelst. Sergio Pérez volgt op vijf tienden, terwijl Bottas en Hamilton zes tienden toegeven op de Nederlander.
3 uur geleden
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Iedereen is buiten. Verstappen begint op het drukke asfalt aan zijn eerste getimede ronde.
3 uur geleden
Nog 14 min (Q1) - Groen! Met nog veertien minuten te gaan wordt er weer gekwalificeerd op Paul Ricard. Het is meteen druk op de baan, want nog niemand heeft een tijd gezet.
3 uur geleden
De sessie wordt om 15.13 uur hervat.
3 uur geleden
Tsunoda krijgt zijn AlphaTauri niet meer aan de praat en stapt uit. Het is niet de eerste keer dat we de Japanner dit seizoen zo'n foutje zien maken. Tsunoda zal morgen dus achteraan moeten starten.
Terug omhoog