- GP Azerbeidzjan
- LIVE:
- Kwalificatie
- Bekijk hier de live stand
🤜 R E S P E C T 🤛 @Max33Verstappen 🤝 @Charles_Leclerc #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
🏁 QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION 🏁 Four different teams in the top four grid positions 👀 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Charles Leclerc
- Lewis Hamilton
- Max Verstappen
- Pierre Gasly
- Carlos Sainz
- Lando Norris
- Sergio Pérez
- Yuki Tsunoda
- Fernando Alonso
- Valtteri Bottas
- Leclerc
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Gasly
- Sainz
- Norris
- Pérez
- Tsunoda
- Alonso
- Bottas
🏁 Q2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁 The gap between the top five = 0.034s 🤯 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
- Max Verstappen
- Sergio Pérez
- Lewis Hamilton
- Yuki Tsunoda
- Charles Leclerc
- Carlos Sainz
- Lando Norris
- Pierre Gasly
- Valtteri Bottas
- Fernando Alonso
11. Sebastian Vettel
12. Esteban Ocon
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Kimi Räikkönen
15. George Russell
7. Gasly
8. Bottas
9. Alonso
10. Vettel
11. Ocon
12. Tsunoda
13. Ricciardo
14. Räikkönen
15. Russell
- Verstappen - 1.41,625
- Pérez - +0,005
- Hamilton - +0,009
- Leclerc - +0,034
Heading out for Q2! 🤩 Time to go from 15 drivers to our final 10 👀 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
🚨 Q1 CLASSIFICATION 🚨 Hamilton leads the way but the Red Bull drivers aren't far behind 👀 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
We are through to Q2 👊 Max advances in P2 with a 1:41.760 and Checo is P3 with a 1:41.968 👏 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Red Bull Racing Honda
- Moment van plaatsen
🏁 ELIMINATED IN Q1 🏁 Latifi Schumacher Mazepin Stroll Giovinazzi #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
16. Nicholas Latifi
17. Mick Schumacher
18. Nikita Mazepin
-- Lance Stroll
-- Antonio Giovinazzi
Nog 3 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:
11. Tsunoda
12. Alonso
13. Räikkönen
14. Norris
15. Latifi
16. Russell
17. Mazepin
18. Schumacher
-- Stroll
-- Giovinazzi
Hamilton krijgt over de boordradio te horen dat hij vlak voor de rode vlag slechts een tiende langzamer was dan Verstappen. "Dat is niet slecht, maar we moeten nog wel even een ronde kunnen rijden", aldus de Brit. #F1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Patrick Moeke
- Moment van plaatsen