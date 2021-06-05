Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.
Wijzig cookie-instellingen
Goedemorgen en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Azerbeidzjan. Veel plezier!

39 minuten geleden
"Dit hadden we absoluut niet verwacht", jubelt Lewis Hamilton na zijn tweede plek in Bakoe. "Het is ongelooflijk hoe moeilijk we het weekend hebben gehad. Dit is een geweldig resultaat voor ons. We hebben zo ontzettend veel dingen aangepast. Achter de schermen hebben we moeilijke gesprekken met elkaar gevoerd. Het team heeft uren doorgewerkt en is ook tussen de sessies in blijven werken om dit voor elkaar te krijgen. De auto was het hele weekend ongelukkig, maar zelfs Valtteri heeft de top tien gehaald, dus de credits zijn absoluut voor het team."
één uur geleden
"Wat een stomme kwalificatie", reageert een teleurgestelde Max Verstappen. "Het is wat het is. Alles zag er goed uit, maar met al die shit hier in Q3. Het is gewoon ongelukkig. Het is een stratencircuit, dus dit kan gebeuren. Onze auto is sterk, dus hopelijk kunnen we morgen goed scoren. We zitten er nog steeds bij, maar natuurlijk had ik verder naar voren willen staan. We hebben nog genoeg om voor te strijden."
één uur geleden
FINISH (Q3) - De uitslag van de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Azerbeidzjan:

  1. Charles Leclerc
  2. Lewis Hamilton
  3. Max Verstappen
  4. Pierre Gasly
  5. Carlos Sainz
  6. Lando Norris
  7. Sergio Pérez
  8. Yuki Tsunoda
  9. Fernando Alonso
  10. Valtteri Bottas
één uur geleden
FINISH - Tsunoda klapt in de vangrail op dezelfde plek als waar Ricciardo is gecrasht. Sainz schrikt daarvan en verremt zich.
één uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Crash tussen Sainz en Tsunoda. Charles Leclerc pakt pole, voor Lewis Hamilton en Max Verstappen.
één uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q3) - De coureur die de optimale slipstream pakt, verovert poleposition vandaag.
één uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - De coureurs beginnen aan een laatste poging om hun tijd te verbeteren.
één uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q3) - De stand:

  1. Leclerc
  2. Hamilton
  3. Verstappen
  4. Gasly
  5. Sainz
  6. Norris
  7. Pérez
  8. Tsunoda
  9. Alonso
  10. Bottas
één uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q3) - Verstappen is niet blij met de aanwijzingen van zijn team. "Jullie moeten iets duidelijker over de verschillen zijn in de derde sector." Verstappen had een tow van Pérez, maar vergeleken met Hamilton en Bottas zat hij veel verder weg
één uur geleden
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Hamilton profiteert van een slipstream van Bottas en klimt naar de tweede plek. Daardoor zakt Verstappen naar de derde positie. Leclerc is dus verrassend het snelst.
één uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de tweede tijd. Charles Leclerc is drie tienden sneller en dat is een fors gat. Bovendien moeten beide Mercedes-rijders hun eerste snelle ronde nog rijden.
één uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Verstappen krijgt in ieder geval een slipstream van teamgenoot Pérez.
één uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q3) - De coureurs beginnen aan hun eerste (van in principe twee) getimede ronde.
één uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Wie krijgt een 'tow' van wie? Door een slipstream te pakken van de coureur die voor je rijdt kan je zomaar meerdere tienden winnen. Q3 belooft een tactisch schaakspel te worden.
één uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q3) - Groen! De beslissende kwalificatiesessie gaat van start. Wie pakt poleposition in de straten van Bakoe?
één uur geleden
De coureurs die gaan strijden om poleposition:

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Sergio Pérez
  3. Lewis Hamilton
  4. Yuki Tsunoda
  5. Charles Leclerc
  6. Carlos Sainz
  7. Lando Norris
  8. Pierre Gasly
  9. Valtteri Bottas
  10. Fernando Alonso
één uur geleden
FINISH (Q2) - En daarmee eindigt Q2. Max Verstappen is het snelst, maar de verschillen zijn minimaal. De afvallers:

11. Sebastian Vettel
12. Esteban Ocon
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Kimi Räikkönen
15. George Russell
één uur geleden
CODE ROOD - Daniel Ricciardo is de volgende die crasht. De Australiër, die toch al een teleurstellend seizoen bij McLaren beleeft, zal morgen als dertiende starten.
één uur geleden
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Verstappen staat al bovenaan, maar neemt geen risico en gaat toch nog even op pad.
één uur geleden
Nog 3 min (Q2) - Valtteri Bottas (P9) is nog absoluut nuet zeker van een plaats in Q3. De Fin zal zich moeten verbeteren.
één uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q2) - In de gevarenzone:

7. Gasly
8. Bottas
9. Alonso
10. Vettel

11. Ocon
12. Tsunoda
13. Ricciardo
14. Räikkönen
15. Russell
2 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q2) - Snelste tijd Max Verstappen! Ondanks een slechte eerste sector topt de Nederlander de tijdenlijst. De verschillen zijn minimaal.

  1. Verstappen - 1.41,625
  2. Pérez - +0,005
  3. Hamilton - +0,009
  4. Leclerc - +0,034
2 uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q2) - Hamilton klokt de tweede tijd en is slechts vier duizendsten langzamer dan Pérez. In de derde sector is de Mercedes verreweg het snelst. Bottas moet genoegen nemen met de zevende plek, terwijl Verstappen inmiddels vijfde staat.
2 uur geleden
Nog 10 min (Q2) - Sergio Pérez is voorlopig het snelst, terwijl Lewis Hamilton en Valtteri Bottas hun ronde afbreken. De Mercedes-coureurs moeten dus nog een keer aanzetten.
2 uur geleden
Nog 11 min (Q2) - Verstappen is heel snel onderweg, maar noteert een slechte derde sector en moet genoegen nemen met de voorlopige derde plek.
2 uur geleden
Nog 13 min (Q2) - Onder anderen Verstappen en Hamilton gaan meteen op pad. Wie zet in de tweede kwalificatiesessie de toon?
2 uur geleden
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Groen! De tweede kwalificatiesessie is onderweg.
2 uur geleden
FINISH (Q1) - Lewis Hamilton gaat als snelste door naar Q2. Max Verstappen eindigt als tweede. De afvallers:

16. Nicholas Latifi
17. Mick Schumacher
18. Nikita Mazepin
-- Lance Stroll
-- Antonio Giovinazzi
2 uur geleden
Nog 1 min (Q1) - Daar is Lewis Hamilton! Met 1.41,545 klokt de Mercedes-coureur de snelste tijd. De zevenvoudig wereldkampioen heeft de auto precies op het juiste moment weer op orde.
2 uur geleden

Nog 3 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone: 

11. Tsunoda
12. Alonso
13. Räikkönen
14. Norris
15. Latifi

16. Russell
17. Mazepin
18. Schumacher
-- Stroll
-- Giovinazzi

2 uur geleden
Nog 5 min (Q1) - Hamilton noteert een paarse derde sector en klokt de vierde tijd. In principe is dat goed genoeg om door te gaan naar Q2. Bottas komt niet verder dan de negende tijd, terwijl Verstappen nog maar eens het snelst is van iedereen in de tweede sector.
2 uur geleden
Nog 7 min (Q1) - Iets later dan de rest gaat Max Verstappen ook op pad. Het is druk op het asfalt.
2 uur geleden
Nog 8 min (Q1) - Gaan we de sessie nu wel uitrijden? Max Verstappen houdt zijn Red Bull voorlopig nog in de pits.
2 uur geleden
Nog 9 min (Q1) - Voor de derde keer beginnen we aan Q1!
Terug omhoog