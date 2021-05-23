- Verstappen leidt
- Hamilton achtste
Stroll is flying #MonacoGP
Max and Checo are picking up the pace 🚀 Keep pushing! ⏱ #MonacoGP 🇲🇨
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Sainz
- Norris
- Gasly
- Hamilton
LAP 2/78 Verstappen leads with Bottas on his tail Sainz and Norris give chase behind #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️ LIGHTS OUT!!! We are racing in Monte Carlo 🙌 Verstappen gets away cleanly and leads! #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Sainz
- Norris
- Gasly
- Hamilton
- Vettel
- Pérez
- Giovinazzi
- Ocon
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Sainz
- Norris
- Gasly
- Hamilton
- Vettel
- Pérez
- Giovinazzi
- Ocon
No doubt some consoling words from George Russell Ferrari says that a left driveshaft problem on Leclerc's car was impossible to fix in time for the race #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1
F1 can be a cruel game. We were looking forward to racing you today, @Charles_Leclerc. 🙏
RACE UPDATE: Charles will not start the race due to an issue with the left driveshaft which is impossible to fix in time for the start of the race. #MonacoGP
