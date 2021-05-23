Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Wij hebben geen toestemming voor de benodigde cookies. Aanvaard de cookies om deze inhoud te bekijken.
Wijzig cookie-instellingen
Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen rond de Grand Prix van Monaco. Veel plezier!

  • Verstappen leidt
  • Hamilton achtste
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 44 rondes - En daar is ook de pitstop van Pérez. De Mexicaan heeft een goede stint beleeft en komt als vierde (!) terug de baan op.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 45 rondes - Pitstop Max Verstappen. De Nederladner wisselt naar de harde band en beleeft een vlekkeloze stop. Hij geeft de leiding aan teamgenoot Pérez, maar die moet nog stoppen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 45 rondes - Hamilton is woedend! "Ik weet niet wat ik moet zeggen jongens. Ik had nog veel langer door kunnen rijden." De Mercedes-coureur rijdt op de zevende plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 46 rondes - Door de pitstops is het veld flink door elkaar geschud. Verstappen leidt, voor Pérez, Sainz en Norris.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 47 rondes - Hamilton heeft door zijn vroege pitstop een plek verloren aan Vettel! De Brit tiert over de boordradio en rijdt nu zevende, ondanks de uitvalbeurt van Bottas dus.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 47 rondes - Einde Grand Prix Valtteri Bottas. De linker voorband van de Fin gaat er niet af en hij moet zijn race staken.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 rondes - Dramatische pitstop voor Valtteri Bottas! De linker voorband van de Fin gaat er niet af. En valt de Mercedes-coureur daar misschien zelfs uit? 
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 49 rondes - Pitstop Lewis Hamilton! De Mercedes-coureur maakt als eerste rijder een reguliere pitstop en verliest slechts twee plaatsen. Hij rijdt inmiddels achtst.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 51 rondes - Hamilton (zesde) sluit aan bij Gasly (vijfde). Durft de Mercedes-coureur een inhaalpoging te wagen?
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 52 rondes - Bottas heeft het moeilijk en ziet Verstappen aan de horizon verdwijnen. "Jullie weten dat mijn banden hun beste tijd hebben gehad toch?", aldus de Fin op de boordradio. Het gaat niet lang meer duren voor we pitstops gaan zien.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 54 rondes - Leider Verstappen heeft inmiddels vijf seconden voorsprong op Bottas. Hamilton rijdt overigens nog altijd op de zesde plek.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 55 rondes - Sainz (derde) rijdt bijna binnen DRS-afstand van Bottas (tweede).
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 56 rondes - Verstappen komt voor het eerst achterblijvers tegen. Hij heeft drie seconden voorsprong op Bottas, die langzaam maar zeker onder druk van Sainz komt te staan.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 57 rondes - Verstappen krijgt te horen dat Bottas problemen met zijn linker voorband begint te krijgen. "Bij jou ziet alles er nog heel goed uit."
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 59 rondes - Monaco is en blijft Monaco. Het zou een wonder zijn als we geen safetycar te zien krijgen vandaag.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 61 rondes - Verstappen voelt zich prima. "Het gaat uitstekend op deze banden", zegt de Nederlander over de boordradio.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 64 rondes - Je verwacht het niet, maar ook in Monaco moeten de coureurs rekening houden met track limits. Nikita Mazepin krijgt een waarschuwingsvlag omdat hij te vaak de chicane heeft afgesneden.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 66 rondes - Het is wachten op de eerste (en enige) serie pitstops. Als Bottas Verstappen van de zege af wil houden moet Mercedes met een alternatieve strategie komen. Maar de opties zijn dus beperkt.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 69 rondes - Gelukkig kunnen we genieten van de mooie plaatjes, want op de baan gebeurt er niet veel. De voorsprong van Verstappen op Bottas schommelt rond de 1,2 seconde. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas
  3. Sainz
  4. Norris
  5. Gasly
  6. Hamilton
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 71 rondes - Ook op strategisch gebied zijn er weinig opties voor de teams. Een eenstopper is verreweg het snelst en de zogeheten undercut - eerder een pitstop maken dan je concurrent - is vanwege het vele verkeer en de geringe bandenslijtage niet waardevol.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 72 rondes - Toch opvallend: Lewis Hamilton (zesde) zegt dat hij het tempo van Pierre Gasly (vijfde) niet kan volgen.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 74 rondes - Als Verstappen wint en Hamilton zesde blijft, is de Nederlander de nieuwe leider in het wereldkampioenschap Formule 1. Uiteraard is de race nog heel lang.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 75 rondes - Verstappen klokt de snelste raceronde en is een seconde los van Bottas.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 76 rondes - Oké, en dan nu de vraag: gaan we inhaalacties zien vandaag? Op geen ander circuit kan je zo moeilijk inhalen als in de straten van Monte Carlo.
een paar seconden geleden
Nog 77 rondes - De start van Verstappen was niet top, maar omdat de aanloop naar de eerste bocht zo kort is had Bottas geen schijn van kans om er voorbij te komen.
een paar seconden geleden
START - Geen incidenten bij de start. De stand:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas
  3. Sainz
  4. Norris
  5. Gasly
  6. Hamilton
  7. Vettel
  8. Pérez
  9. Giovinazzi
  10. Ocon
een paar seconden geleden
START - Verstappen behoudt de leiding! De top zes blijft ongewijzigd.
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - De auto's komen aan op de grid. De Grand Prix van Monaco staat op het punt van beginnen.
een paar seconden geleden
Opwarmronde - De opwarmronde loopt! Alle negentien auto's komen van hun plaats.
een paar seconden geleden
De Grand Prix van Monaco zou voor iedere rijder een simpele eenstopper moeten zijn. De monteurs verlaten de grid. We gaan bijna beginnen aan de opwarmronde.
een paar seconden geleden
De plek van Leclerc zal dus leeg blijven. Nog maar eens de startopstelling:

  1. Verstappen
  2. Bottas
  3. Sainz
  4. Norris
  5. Gasly
  6. Hamilton
  7. Vettel
  8. Pérez
  9. Giovinazzi
  10. Ocon
een paar seconden geleden
Verstappen moet vandaag veertien punten op Hamilton zien goed te maken om de leiding in het wereldkampioenschap te veroveren. De stand voorafgaand aan de race in het prinsdom:

  1. Hamilton 94 punten
  2. Verstappen 80
  3. Bottas 47
  4. Norris 41 
  5. Leclerc 40
8 minuten geleden
Leclerc doet niet mee aan GP Monaco
Charles Leclerc doet vandaag niet mee aan de Grand Prix van Monaco. De polesitter kreeg onderweg naar de grid problemen met zijn versnellingsbak en die zijn niet meer op te lossen voor de start, zo meldt zijn team Ferrari. Leclerc crashte gisteren stevig waarna Ferrari er voor koos om zijn versnellingsbak niet te wisselen. Had de stal uit Maranello dat wel gedaan, dan had Leclerc vijf plaatsen gridstraf gekregen.
Terug omhoog