13. Norris
14. Vettel
15. Giovinazzi
16. Räikkönen
17. Stroll
18. Schumacher
19. Latifi
20. Mazepin
- Bottas (M) - 1.18,005
- Verstappen (S) - 1.18,090
- Gasly (S) - 1.18,190
Qualifying is delayed by 10 minutes 👀 Track marshals are checking the barriers at Turn 9 The session will start at 15:10 local time #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
- Formula 1
UPDATE: The start of qualifying has been delayed by 10 minutes. We'll be out there soon. 👊 #SpanishGP
- Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
⚠️ 30 mins 'til Quali ⚠️ 🇪🇸 Who's joining us for the action?! 🇪🇸 #HaasF1 #SpanishGP
- Haas F1 Team
Niet raar opkijken als iedereen gewoon op de softs wil starten zondag. Dropoff is niet zo groot als in Portugal en je hebt met die lange run naar bocht 1 echt wel voordeel van de extra tractie bij de start. #F1
- Joost Nederpelt
Max Verstappen grabs P1 in our final practice session prior to qualifying 💪 Three teams in the top three, we're liking this 😍 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
- Formula 1
- Verstappen - 1.17,835
- Hamilton - 1.18,070
- Leclerc - 1.18,308
- Sainz - 1.18,410
- Bottas - 1.18,423
- Hamilton (S) - 1.18,117
- Bottas (S) - 1.18,423
- Verstappen (M) - 1.18,630
- Hamilton (S) - 1.18,304
- Bottas (S) - 1.18,423
- Verstappen (M) - 1.18,630
Sergio Perez joins the fun 👬 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
- Formula 1
Saddle up. 👏👏 All ready to ride out for FP3! #SpanishGP
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
