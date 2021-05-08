Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Spanje. Veel plezier!

FINISH (Q1) - Yuki Tsunoda is de opvallendste uitvaller in Q1!
Nog 2 min (Q1) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten in een poging hun tijd te verbeteren. Verstappen (P2) blijft in de pits. Hamilton (P6) gaat nog wel op pad.
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

13. Norris
14. Vettel
15. Giovinazzi

16. Räikkönen
17. Stroll
18. Schumacher
19. Latifi
20. Mazepin
Nog 8 min (Q1) - De stand:

  1. Bottas (M) - 1.18,005
  2. Verstappen (S) - 1.18,090
  3. Gasly (S) - 1.18,190
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de tweede tijd en is 0,085 seconden langzamer dan Bottas, die op de langzamere mediumband rijdt.
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Verstappen gaat op pad met zachte banden terwijl de Mercedes-coureurs onderweg zijn op medium.
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Spanje is onderweg.
De coureurs klimmen in hun auto. De werkzaamheden zijn klaar. We gaan bijna kwalificeren.
Kwalificatie tien minuten uitgesteld
De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Spanje is met tien minuten uitgesteld. Er worden werkzaamheden uitgevoerd aan de vangrail na een crash zojuist in de Formule Renault.
Polepositions dit jaar:

  • Bahrein - Max Verstappen
  • Italië - Lewis Hamilton
  • Portugal - Valtteri Bottas📸
  • Spanje - n.n.b.
Wie pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Spanje?
Verstappen klokt snelste tijd in derde training Barcelona
Max Verstappen kent een goede generale repetitie in de aanloop naar de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Spanje. De Nederlander klokt met 1.17,835 de snelste tijd in de derde vrije training. Lewis Hamilton (1.18,070) geeft op de tweede plek twee tienden toe en Charles Leclerc (1.18,308) completeert de top drie.
Nog 6 min - De stand:

  1. Verstappen - 1.17,835
  2. Hamilton - 1.18,070
  3. Leclerc - 1.18,308
  4. Sainz - 1.18,410
  5. Bottas - 1.18,423
Nog 8 min - P1 Max Verstappen. Met 1.17,835 is de Nederlander twee tienden rapper dan Hamilton.
Nog 9 min - Verstappen is heel snel onderweg.
Nog 10 min - We gaan er even goed voor zitten. Max Verstappen begint aan een kwalificatiesimulatie op de zachte band.
Nog 12 min - Gele vlag! Lando Norris staat in het grind. De McLaren-coureur houdt zijn auto in beweging en vervolgt zijn weg.
Nog 15 min - Hamilton heeft een klein momentje in de derde sector en verbetert zijn tijd niet. Hij blijft niettemin de tijdenlijst aanvoeren. 

  1. Hamilton - 1.18,117
  2. Leclerc - 1.18,308
  3. Sainz - 1.18,410
  4. Bottas - 1.18,423
Nog 17 min - Beide Mercedes-coureurs rijden de pits uit op zachte banden. Verstappen staat nog in de pits.
Nog 21 min - De laatste fase van de derde training breekt aan en dat is traditiegetrouw het moment waarop we kwalificatiesimulaties te zien krijgen. Verschillende coureurs gaan op pad op de zachte band. Verstappen en de Mercedes-rijders staan in de pits.
Nog 26 min - We hebben Verstappen nog altijd niet op de zachte banden gezien. Lewis Hamilton scherpt zijn snelste tijd aan. De stand:

  1. Hamilton (S) - 1.18,117
  2. Bottas (S) - 1.18,423
  3. Verstappen (M) - 1.18,630
Nog 34 min - Hamilton duikt met een tiende onder de snelste tijd van Bottas. De stand:

  1. Hamilton (S) - 1.18,304
  2. Bottas (S) - 1.18,423
  3. Verstappen (M) - 1.18,630
Nog 35 min - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de tweede tijd. De Nederlander geeft twee tienden toe op de snelste tijd van Bottas, die bovendien op de snellere zachte band rijdt.
Nog 38 min - Daar is Max Verstappen. De Nederlander gaat met mediumbanden op pad.
Nog 40 min - Het wordt wat drukker op de baan. Charles Leclerc klokt met 1.18,997 de snelste tijd.
Nog 49 min - Het is nog altijd rustig op de baan. Alleen Fernando Alonso heeft een tijd genoteerd.
Nog 56 min - Alle coureurs staan nog in de pits.
Groen! - De derde vrije training voor de Grand Prix van Spanje is onderweg.
Max Verstappen beleefde gisteren wat rommelige sessies. Gaan we vandaag de ware snelheid van de Red Bull zien?
