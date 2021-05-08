Deze inhoud kan helaas niet worden getoond

Goedemiddag en welkom in dit liveblog op NU.nl. Mijn naam is Patrick Moeke en ik houd je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen bij de Grand Prix van Spanje. Veel plezier!

"Ik kan niet geloven dat we echt op honderd poles staan", zegt Lewis Hamilton bij F1TV. "Dat is allemaal te danken aan de mannen en vrouwen die in onze fabriek werken. Ze leggen de lat telkens hoger en geven nooit op. Het is mijn droom om met dit team te werken en de reis die we al achter de rug hebben is intens. Wie had in 2012, toen we begonnen met samenwerken, gedacht dat ik nu op honderd poles zou staan? Ik voel me heel dankbaar en het doet ontzettend veel. Alsof ik vandaag weer mijn eerste pole heb gepakt."
"Dit was een goede kwalificatie", zegt een tevreden Max Verstappen bij F1TV. "In Q1 hadden we wat moeite, maar in Q2 vonden we een betere balans. In Q3 was mijn eerste ronde goed en was de baan in de tweede stint te langzaam om nog te verbeteren. Het was wat stoffig en de wind trok aan."

"Een tweede plaats is goed voor ons. Mercedes is moeilijk te kloppen hier. Het is een lange run naar de eerste bocht, dus we moeten zorgen dat we een goede start hebben. Banden sparen wordt belangrijk, dat moeten we goed onder controle zien te houden. Dit is een echt circuit en zeker tijdens de kwalificatie met weinig brandstof is het heel leuk om hier te rijden."
De uitslag van de kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Spanje:

  1. Lewis Hamilton
  2. Max Verstappen
  3. Valtteri Bottas
  4. Charles Leclerc
  5. Esteban Ocon
  6. Carlos Sainz
  7. Daniel Ricciardo
  8. Sergio Pérez
  9. Lando Norris
  10. Fernando Alonso
FINISH (Q3) - Lewis Hamilton klopt Max Verstappen en pakt zijn honderdste poleposition!
Nog 1 min (Q3) - De baan lijkt langzamer te worden.
Nog 1 min (Q3) - Verstappen is 0,026 seconden sneller dan Hamilton in de eerste sector...
Nog 2 min (Q3) - Daar gaan we. De coureurs rijden naar buiten voor een laatste kans op poleposition.
Nog 2 min (Q3) - De minuten tikken weg. Verstappen heeft 0,036 seconden achterstand op Hamilton.
Nog 4 min (Q3) - De stand na de eerste runs:

  1. Hamilton
  2. Verstappen
  3. Bottas
  4. Ocon
  5. Sainz
  6. Ricciardo
  7. Leclerc
  8. Norris
  9. Alonso
  10. Pérez
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Hamilton klopt Verstappen in de eerste run! De Brit is met 1.16,741 drie honderdsten rapper dan Verstappen, die nog wel tweede staat. Bottas completeert de top drie en heeft een tiende achterstand op Verstappen. Wat een spanning.
Nog 6 min (Q3) - Pérez zorgt korstondig voor geel en kan zijn weg vervolgen.
Nog 7 min (Q3) - Spin Sergio Pérez!
Nog 8 min (Q3) - Verstappen is het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector...
Nog 9 min (Q3) - Pastor Maldonado was in 2012 de laatste niet-Mercedes-coureur die op poleposition stond bij de Grand Prix van Spanje.
Nog 10 min (Q3) - De coureurs beginnen aan hun eerste van twee runs in de jacht op poleposition.
Nog 12 min (Q3) - Groen! Wie pakt poleposion in Montmeló?
Pakt Max Verstappen voor de vijfde keer in zijn loopbaan poleposition voor een Grand Prix Formule 1? Het lijkt er vandaag absoluut in te zitten.
FINISH (Q2) - De Mercedessen naderen de tijd van Verstappen tot op twee tienden. De Nederlander gaat als eerste door naar Q3. De afvallers:

11. Lance Stroll
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Sebastian Vettel
14. Antonio Giovinazzi
15. George Russell
Nog 2 min (Q2) - Verstappen blijft als enige binnen terwijl alle andere coureurs - en dus ook de Mercedes-rijders - nog wel op pad gaan.
Nog 6 min (Q2) - Vanaf de top vijf zit het ontzettend dicht bij elkaar. In de gevarenzone:

5. Sainz
6. Leclerc
7. Alonso
8. Stroll
9. Gasly
10. Ricciardo

11. Ocon
12. Pérez
13. Vettel
14. Giovinazzi
15. Russell
Nog 9 min - Goedemorgen, wat een wereldtijd van Max Verstappen. De Nederlander knalt een 1.16,922 op de klokken, verreweg de snelste tijd van het weekend. Op dit moment is hij bijna een halve seconde sneller dan Bottas.
Nog 10 min - Verstappen is het snelst van iedereen in de eerste sector...
Nog 15 min (Q2) - Verstappen en de Mercedes-coureurs nemen geen risico en gaan op pad op zachte banden.
De vraag voorafgaand aan Q2: zijn er coureurs die op de mediumband Q3 gaan proberen te halen? De coureurs uit de top tien moeten de race starten op de band die zij in Q2 hebben gebruikt.
FINISH (Q1) - Yuki Tsunoda is de opvallendste uitvaller in Q1! De Japanner komt zeven duizendsten tekort om Giovinazzi naar de verkeerde kant van de streep te duwen. In het achterveld klopt Mick Schumacher Nicholas Latifi. De afvallers:

16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Kimi Räikkönen
18. Mick Schumacher
19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Nikita Mazepin
Nog 2 min (Q1) - De coureurs rijden naar buiten in een poging hun tijd te verbeteren. Verstappen (P2) blijft in de pits. Hamilton (P6) gaat nog wel op pad.
Nog 5 min (Q1) - In de gevarenzone:

13. Norris
14. Vettel
15. Giovinazzi

16. Räikkönen
17. Stroll
18. Schumacher
19. Latifi
20. Mazepin
Nog 8 min (Q1) - De stand:

  1. Bottas (M) - 1.18,005
  2. Verstappen (S) - 1.18,090
  3. Gasly (S) - 1.18,190
Nog 11 min (Q1) - Verstappen klokt in zijn eerste getimede ronde de tweede tijd en is 0,085 seconden langzamer dan Bottas, die op de langzamere mediumband rijdt.
Nog 13 min (Q1) - Verstappen gaat op pad met zachte banden terwijl de Mercedes-coureurs onderweg zijn op medium.
Nog 18 min (Q1) - Groen! De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Spanje is onderweg.
De coureurs klimmen in hun auto. De werkzaamheden zijn klaar. We gaan bijna kwalificeren.
Kwalificatie tien minuten uitgesteld
De kwalificatie voor de Grand Prix van Spanje is met tien minuten uitgesteld. Er worden werkzaamheden uitgevoerd aan de vangrail na een crash zojuist in de Formule Renault.
Polepositions dit jaar:

  • Bahrein - Max Verstappen
  • Italië - Lewis Hamilton
  • Portugal - Valtteri Bottas📸
  • Spanje - n.n.b.
Wie pakt poleposition voor de Grand Prix van Spanje?
