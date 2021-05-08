- GP Spanje
- 100e pole Hamilton
- Verstappen tweede
- Bekijk hier de uitslag
- Lewis Hamilton
- Max Verstappen
- Valtteri Bottas
- Charles Leclerc
- Esteban Ocon
- Carlos Sainz
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Sergio Pérez
- Lando Norris
- Fernando Alonso
✨ O N E H U N D R E D ✨ @LewisHamilton makes it an incredible century of pole positions in Formula 1! #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
- Hamilton
- Verstappen
- Bottas
- Ocon
- Sainz
- Ricciardo
- Leclerc
- Norris
- Alonso
- Pérez
An incredible lap in #Q2 from @Max33Verstappen @redbullracing to break the 1m17s barrier, on the soft. We’re seeing everyone on the softs in this session, with the exception of @Anto_Giovinazzi @alfaromeoracing
11. Lance Stroll
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Sebastian Vettel
14. Antonio Giovinazzi
15. George Russell
5. Sainz
6. Leclerc
7. Alonso
8. Stroll
9. Gasly
10. Ricciardo
11. Ocon
12. Pérez
13. Vettel
14. Giovinazzi
15. Russell
"Ik kan niet veel beter dan dit", aldus Max Verstappen, die met 1.16,922 verreweg de snelste tijd van het weekend klokt. #F1
Go Lando 🚀 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
Ja, bijna achteraan, maar toch een goeie tijd van Schumacher. Voor Latifi, voor Mazepin (ruim, uiteraard) en maar 2 tienden achter Kimi. #F1
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Kimi Räikkönen
18. Mick Schumacher
19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Nikita Mazepin
13. Norris
14. Vettel
15. Giovinazzi
16. Räikkönen
17. Stroll
18. Schumacher
19. Latifi
20. Mazepin
- Bottas (M) - 1.18,005
- Verstappen (S) - 1.18,090
- Gasly (S) - 1.18,190
Qualifying is delayed by 10 minutes 👀 Track marshals are checking the barriers at Turn 9 The session will start at 15:10 local time #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1
UPDATE: The start of qualifying has been delayed by 10 minutes. We'll be out there soon. 👊 #SpanishGP
