FINISH (Q1) - Yuki Tsunoda is de opvallendste uitvaller in Q1! De Japanner komt zeven duizendsten tekort om Giovinazzi naar de verkeerde kant van de streep te duwen. In het achterveld klopt Mick Schumacher Nicholas Latifi. De afvallers:



16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. Kimi Räikkönen

18. Mick Schumacher

19. Nicholas Latifi

20. Nikita Mazepin